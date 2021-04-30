 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Only a month after losing her husband, "It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty..." No, not that one   (bbc.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline would have been perfect without the last four words.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Headline would have been perfect without the last four words.


This.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation

Just rolls off the tongue, doonit?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Damn, actually that's a pretty good lookin' 65.

WTF happened?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation

Just rolls off the tongue, doonit?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x609]
Damn, actually that's a pretty good lookin' 65.

WTF happened?


Something is rotten in the state (?) of Zululand...

The queen's prime minister said her death had taken the family by surprise and they were "utterly bereft".
He has dismissed rumours that the queen had been poisoned.

Yeah, exactly what someone who poisoned her might say...
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in England

MORE POISON
Youtube DckGotoquLw
 
Dustin_00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't poisoning be ruled out by a medical doctor instead of a politician?
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was quite a Shaka to them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of Zamunda is in a state of mourning.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: namegoeshere: Headline would have been perfect without the last four words.

This.

Especially given the URL. Farkers (on desktop / laptop, anyway) often hover over the link and look at the URL before clicking to try to detect any prank in a headline.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The William Henry Harrison of modern-day South Africa
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope her son is able to get his money out.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation

Just rolls off the tongue, doonit?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x609]
Damn, actually that's a pretty good lookin' 65.

WTF happened?


Yes, if you're not a pig-ignorant barely literate monolingual Merkin
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope John Paul (I)?
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly a heart attack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What will it take for stability in the African continent?
 
