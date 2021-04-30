 Skip to content
(Guardian)   We investigated ourselves and..... errr.... sent four cops to court for assault and covering it up. More police accountability from the UK   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What the four cops may look like:

i2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.ukView Full Size

Disgraced police officers (L-R) Darren McIntyre, Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, Laura Grant and Garrie Burke


I applaud this.

/too bad the UK doesn't have accountability for its racist and child-molesting royal family, but nobody's perfect
 
