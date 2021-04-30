 Skip to content
 
(WJLA Washington DC)   5 Prince George's County, MD volunteer firefighters (including a 24-year-old who looks 13) charged with generating demand   (wjla.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, former volunteer firefighters, Firefighter, Fire department, Maryland, Prince George's County, Maryland, Prince George's County, arson  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mom said I could be a firefighter if I cleaned my room"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Damn, he's 24???
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metallica - Fight Fire with Fire
Youtube xjlgUx7_aN0
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson, I am disappoint
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: "Mom said I could be a firefighter if I cleaned my room"

/Damn, he's 24???
[Fark user image 850x477]
/Damn, he's 24???


Someone's gotta be small enough to pack accelerants into the crawlspace
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: "Mom said I could be a firefighter if I cleaned my room"

/Damn, he's 24???
[Fark user image image 850x477]
/Damn, he's 24???


Maybe he should grow a beard, if he can.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: 

Someone's gotta be small enough to pack accelerants into the crawlspace
[Fark user image 850x477]
/Damn, he's 24???

Someone's gotta be small enough to pack accelerants into the crawlspace


Worst pickup line EVAR!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness:


Oh, poop on you.  I'm posting mine anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This isnt uncommon. Volunteer firefighters frequently set fires to make it seem like their town needs a paid department, or to make themselves look good for one of the paid positions opening up in their town.

Surprising they hire kindergarteners, though.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: "Mom said I could be a firefighter if I cleaned my room"

/Damn, he's 24???
[Fark user image image 850x477]
/Damn, he's 24???


He was great in that Children of the Corn sequel.
 
mekkab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Side note: "North Potomac" is just Gaithersburg with an inferiority complex.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
iconeye.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
do they have a deal with a local real estate agent trying to upgrade the kitchens in their inventory?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holzberger was the group's under achiever, only 10 counts.  Wussy.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Firefighters committing arson?

What's next, high profile lawyers committing fraud and conspiracy?

Or police officers who commit crimes which incite the masses instead of keeping the peace?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

petec: do they have a deal with a local real estate agent trying to upgrade the kitchens in their inventory?


Yeah, sounds like insurance fraud could be a decent angle on this.
 
