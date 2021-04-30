 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Apparently your dog can be repossessed by the bank in some states   (wcvb.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dog leases are prohibited in Massachusetts

I did not know that.

/Carson

P.S. She's not making it up.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I only take my dog to leaseless areas.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?


Well who's to say that Labradoodles will be trending on Insta a couple years from now? You can't get stuck with a dud for another 12-15 years. Obvs. Gotta work with the algorithms.

/s
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memegenerator.net
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, that's pretty ruff.
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the actual fark? This is a thing? Who do I bury to make it stop?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You are taking Rover away because I missed ONE payment?"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Luse: What the actual fark? This is a thing? Who do I bury to make it stop?


Bury your credit card.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You're here to repo my dog? Sorry. He ran away. GTFO."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When you're not after a companion, just an accessory
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Odd fact I learned while working for the feds.  People asked, "What is the most powerful law enforcement agency in the US government?"

Many said it was the IRS.

Because, if you owe money to the government, most agencies can only garnish your paycheck or other movable property, even your house and some goods, but not everything.

Except if you owe money to the IRS, they (and only they) can impose a GENERAL LIEN against your estate, and can come into your house and seize ANYTHING.  Your comic books, paintings, TV, tools, anything.  They can even impound your dog and sell it.

So don't tick off  the IRS, is the lesson.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Repo the dog?????
Fark user image
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dogs are property.  If you get a use the dog as collateral to borrow the money for the dog, it can get repossessed. It's no different than a car or some other equipment.

WTF is wrong with our country that mother farkers are leasing dogs????   It's called a a dog pound.  Get yourself a mutt.  Leave those fancy ass pretty boy purebreds alone.  That's rich people foolishness.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Repossess all the dogs!

Fark user image
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?


Because some people want to be stupid, that's why we have 8-10 year car loans, HELOC's and paycheck advance.
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you can't afford to just buy the dog, you probably shouldn't have the dog. But companies who lease a dog out (and therefore willing to repo it) are also awful.

Is it possible to just dislike everyone in a story?
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Luse: What the actual fark? This is a thing? Who do I bury to make it stop?


It's not the people. It's the money.  This country has become a place we're money has primacy over everything.  It's not even real money.  It's all credit.  There is real money somewhere in the system, but that money is used for collateral to borrow money to use to lend to someone to rent a dog, the money never moves, but the credit goes all over and that interest comes rolling back and the money increases.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

webron: Dogs are property.  If you get a use the dog as collateral to borrow the money for the dog, it can get repossessed. It's no different than a car or some other equipment.

WTF is wrong with our country that mother farkers are leasing dogs????   It's called a a dog pound.  Get yourself a mutt.  Leave those fancy ass pretty boy purebreds alone.  That's rich people foolishness.


There are a large amount of purebreds at shelters too. Might take a bit of time to find some breeds, but they are there.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Years ago I was jogging along the trail by the river in downtown Austin. During my run I noticed a couple of guys with dogs and women stopped them to pet the dogs. Kinda made me wonder if you could start a business renting out dogs along the trail.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why I got my dogs free as strays. They adopted me.

I don't know what debts they might owe, but I won't be repossessed without a fight.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I suspect people who buy $1,000+ dogs from a "pet store/puppy mill" instead of getting a dog from a shelter for $150 (with all the shots included) don't make the greatest money decisions in other areas of life as well.
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?

Because some people want to be stupid, that's why we have 8-10 year car loans, HELOC's and paycheck advance.


Lol.  Blame the victims!   It's not the billion dollar industry that is designed to take advantage of people, it's the people for not being more savvy than the huge credit industry.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, if you can't make your payments, you should refinance.  You don't want to lose all the equity you've built up - you can use that later to take a dog equity loan if you need to make dog improvements.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?


The Joneses have a purebred AKA-registered cocker spaniel and that means we have to have one, too.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?


And spayed/neutered, with all its shots and a veterinarian signing off on a clean bill of health!

They want to have the trendiest purebred available. My sister, a self-described fashion whore, did it for years. Spent crazy money for cute dogs that all had expensive medical problems, usually in some part involving their butts. One she had to wipe every time he went outside, another had pica that he would eat inappropriate things that caused all sorts of problems upon exit. He once ate yarn or something and trailed it all around the house while she was at work that there were thin brown stripes on the carpet and furniture.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Santos L Halper doesn't live here..Go away...
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why the fark would someone lease a dog they can't afford to buy when they could just go to the pound and get one for much cheaper?


Because not everyone wants a shiatty pit mix.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What is the annual mileage limit for the dogs?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

webron: Dogs are property.  If you get a use the dog as collateral to borrow the money for the dog, it can get repossessed. It's no different than a car or some other equipment.

WTF is wrong with our country that mother farkers are leasing dogs????   It's called a a dog pound.  Get yourself a mutt.  Leave those fancy ass pretty boy purebreds alone.  That's rich people foolishness.


Exactly. All the squishy twaddle about "fur babies" makes people forget that animals are something that can be bought and sold. If you're buying, you have to pay the required price.

Don't get me wrong, I love animals. We have 2 rescue dogs and a SPCA cat. But they're ours pets not our children and we're their owners not their parents.
 
