 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Because they would've been killed, too   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, People from New York City, Fred Trump, Joel Greenberg, had sex, Roger Stone  
•       •       •

1400 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 12:40 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bare minimum they would have gotten assault on cops and been sentenced to like 20 years because black people.

Or they would have been shot/beaten until they ended up in the hospital with lifelong injuries + jail

/fark the pigs
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they stop armed police officers?  Is that really the question?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Why didn't they stop armed police officers?  Is that really the question?


Yeah.  That's really the question here.  "Why did bystanders feel a reduced sense of responsibility, when they admitted on the stand that they should have done more?  Let's distill this down in a vacuum and talk about why they didn't help.", is basically the tone for most of it.

Because the f*cking pigs would have jailed, hospitalized of killed them, that's why.  Because the judge would have said, "You interfered with an officer in the line of duty" and they'd have no real defense, that's why.  Because All Cops Are Bastards, and the "justice" system is rigged to protect them from accountability as much as possible, until and unless there's a 10-minute video of the 9-minute murder and national outrage demands something be done.  Maybe.  It depends on what the judge allows the jury to hear.

God damn this f*cked up country.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Bystander effect" multiplied by "authority rather than criminal?"

*checks*

Pretty much
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: RodneyToady: Why didn't they stop armed police officers?  Is that really the question?

Yeah.  That's really the question here. ...


Great reply, and that really just sums it all up.

Sure, MAYBE George Floyd would have lived but everyone who 'got involved' would have their lives screwed over 7 times to Sunday.

/We live in FEAR of cops
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ways
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Armed psycho is torturing a man to death while his three brother thugs (also armed) stand guard...


Gee, why didn't the onlookers DO something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A crowded subway car filled with "tough" New Yahkers just watched a guy basically curb stomp and almost choke to death an Asian American a few weeks ago.

And Americans will stop an armed cop in the process of an arrest?

Uh okay.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obvious tag getting kneeled on?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Would YOU stand up to an armed gang, Mr Paul Kersey?

Plus, bystanders are always a thing
 
rjakobi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think we answered the question better than the article, although in a rather antidisestablishmentarianish way.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only way to stop chauvin and his gang from killing floyd without being killed would have been to kill chauvin and his boys then flee to mexico or something
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: RodneyToady: Why didn't they stop armed police officers?  Is that really the question?

Yeah.  That's really the question here.  "Why did bystanders feel a reduced sense of responsibility, when they admitted on the stand that they should have done more?  Let's distill this down in a vacuum and talk about why they didn't help.", is basically the tone for most of it.

Because the f*cking pigs would have jailed, hospitalized of killed them, that's why.  Because the judge would have said, "You interfered with an officer in the line of duty" and they'd have no real defense, that's why.  Because All Cops Are Bastards, and the "justice" system is rigged to protect them from accountability as much as possible, until and unless there's a 10-minute video of the 9-minute murder and national outrage demands something be done.  Maybe.  It depends on what the judge allows the jury to hear.

God damn this f*cked up country.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If only I could Like this 100k times!!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RESEARCH ! the highest form of real life 'what would you do'
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In before the bootlickers say:

BuT yOu dON't uNDerStaNd wHAt iT's liKE OuT THeRe!!!1!!1!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll repeat this again; either we start holding cops accountable now or Gen Z in 30 years will start shipping convicted cops, and their whole families, to Guantanamo Bay with life sentences.
/pick your choice
//gulags are coming
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And the droids would now be in the hands of the Empire.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And what does dragging Kitty Genovese into it demonstrate, except that the cops were no use to anyone back then either?
 
bababa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They did what they could. They watched, they begged them to stop, and they used their phones to record the murder. This helped convict Chauvin. Without these witnesses and the recordings, he would not have been charged.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'll repeat this again; either we start holding cops accountable now or Gen Z in 30 years will start shipping convicted cops, and their whole families, to Guantanamo Bay with life sentences.
/pick your choice
//gulags are coming


We could build some railways in Alaska with them.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better question:

How come the rest of the cops got let go without conspiracy murder or depraved indifference charges?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I find issue with the fact that no crime was committed if Floyd didn't die.
What the hell? So torture is okay as long as it doesn't kill?
And this torture wasn't to get valuable information or to stop a heinous crime or even to subdue because the poor guy was already handcuffed and outnumbered.

Everyone is apparently okay with that?
No one's upset until someone dies!
Hope you all understand that until you get upset before even gets to that point it will always get to that point.
Corruption starts with little things and escalates up to murder
 
palelizard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Without the actual death of Floyd, there's no way to prove he was going to die. That means you aren't saving someone's life, you're interfering in police business, and you're going to jail for a while.

There wasn't anything they could do without farking their own lives, and no way to definitely know what was going to happen if they didn't do anything. So they filmed it.
 
foxtail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There WERE a number of people who tried to intervene. Chauvin and his idiot friends chose to ignore them. The first time I saw the first video I saw on this my first thought was that there HAD to be something that was not being shown because everything I saw flew in the face of the training I/we got in academy. As I saw more videos I saw that there was no way that this asshole had any excuse for his actions. Neither did his idiot friends.

The fact is that most cops would never do that kind of crap. The problem is that now, in modern times, you hear about every one of the bad ones. Similar to the abductions and child molestations you never heard about when I was a kid unless it was close to home. There are actually fewer of those cases now but you now see almost everyone afraid to let the kids go out to play unless they are there holding their hands the entire time.

I know I am kind of rambling and I don't think I am adequately expressing what I am trying to say but I am tired and am having an attention span issue.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They asked the same thing when one guy shot another in the middle of downtown here on a weekday morning (about 20 years ago).   And it sounds really good for a local TV anchor to ask after the fact.  But consider that you just watched one guy kill another on the busiest street in town over a bottle of Xanax.  He's still very obviously got the gun in his hand, and he's demonstrated that someone else's life is basically worthless to him.  Do you think you should rush him, or maybe concentrate on protecting yourself from a now formerly law-abiding gun owner?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Better question:

How come the rest of the cops got let go without conspiracy murder or depraved indifference charges?


All three are being tried for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Bystander effect" multiplied by "authority rather than criminal?"

*checks*

Pretty much


No one person could have just restrained Chauvin without getting beaten by the other three, and if a group had managed to dogpile Chauvin the other cops would have considered it life threatening and started shooting everyone.
So realistically, its probably more that having to physically kill four cops to stop it is daunting to the average person.
The only cure for this would have been to have multiple trained, coordinated shooters engage all four cops from different sides before they could react. Not that that happening would have been a bad thing, but definitely the sort of thing that attracts the wrong sort of attention, even if that neighborhood had trained, armed patrols to engage in gunfights with the cops to begin with. Which would also attract the wrong sort of attention.
Really, the only effective way to stop this would be to get them in their nests, before they become an impractical to stop threat on the streets, but Northern Ireland style truck bombings of police stations are also frowned upon.
/Well, at least for now anyway. Depends on if the Minnesota cops behavior changes or not
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dryad: BigNumber12: "Bystander effect" multiplied by "authority rather than criminal?"

*checks*

Pretty much

No one person could have just restrained Chauvin without getting beaten by the other three, and if a group had managed to dogpile Chauvin the other cops would have considered it life threatening and started shooting everyone.


That's the "authority" part, and it's definitely a 'multiplier' rather than an 'add,' not a minor consideration at all.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Scenarios:
1: You move in to push Chauvin off Floyd. The 4th cop who was doing crowd control arrests you as you approach. Floyd dies.
2: You sneak past 4th cop and push Chauvin off Floyd. Chauvin then beats you down for assaulting/touching a cop. Floyd doesn't die and instead of being praised for saving a life, you're charged with interfering with cop and assault.
3: Same as above, but Floyd still dies. This is used by Chauvin's defense team saying "see, at the 6 minute mark he was removed by the attacking bystander, clearly it wasn't the actions of Chauvin that caused Floyd's death." Chauvin goes free, you may or may not have charges against you dropped.

This was a no-win scenario for bystanders given the power of police.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well maybe one day the cops somewhere will mess with the wrong guy in front of the wrong crowd and get a bunch of street justice administered to them and idiots like this guy will say "Why?".
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Admitting to not reading all of the posts here, but didn't two of the bystanders, as witnesses for the prosecution, when they saw what was happening, testify that they actually called the cops?
 
xalres
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The dude casually murdered someone in broad daylight in front of multiple cameras for ten minutes and didn't look like he had a care in the world while doing it. Do you really think he and his piggie buddies would hesitate to murder anybody who tried to intervene?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.