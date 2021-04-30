 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   Boomers now going ahead and retiring earlier than they'd planned thanks to the past year of stock market gains. See youngins', this why you take advantage of all other generations   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually fantastic news, since they've been putting an artificial glass ceiling on everyone's career advancement for a long time now. Even a lot of them who are financially strong have been staying at work "for something to do," often for many years past their need to work.

It's an old mentality where your career is your identity, especially for men.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Even a lot of them who are financially strong have been staying at work "for something to do,"


I'm the opposite pattern. I spend most of my time at work looking for something to do (other than what I'm supposed to be doing), and cannot imagine staying a day longer than necessary. When I did the math and realized that I could retire early with a modest compromise in my lifestyle, I jumped at the chance. I'm retiring in June (I could retire now, but I want to wrap things up properly and train my successor), well short of my 60th birthday.

The fun thing is that the first reaction of most of my peers is "how can you afford to retire so young?" and the second is "now that I think about it, maybe I could too".

Mind you, I'm only marginally a boomer (1964) so maybe that makes a difference.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I'm retiring in June (I could retire now, but I want to wrap things up properly and train my successor), well short of my 60th birthday.

The fun thing is that the first reaction of most of my peers is "how can you afford to retire so young?" and the second is "now that I think about it, maybe I could too".

Mind you, I'm only marginally a boomer (1964) so maybe that makes a difference.


Congrats! That's huge.

I'm a firm believer that you should do your best to get out as soon as you can -- not that you owe it to others to fill your spot, but also to explore your time and talents in other ways than being a wage slave. I'm only 42 and will have kids' college bills starting in several years, but if it weren't for that I'd probably be semi-retired right now.

A slight tangent, but the biggest reason that I support some form of universal healthcare (and maybe even college) is to encourage people to do a broader array of things than just finding a good job with benefits. I can't even imagine how much innovation has been stifled in the US by the fact that people are too financially scared to make a leap. Myself included.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I support some form of universal healthcare (and maybe even college) is to encourage people to do a broader array of things than just finding a good job with benefits. I can't even imagine how much innovation has been stifled in the US by the fact that people are too financially scared to make a leap.


This, 100%. The US healthcare system almost seems designed to make people terrified to not work for a corporation, regardless of how terrible the job. Throw in family responsibilities, and you're totally screwed.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could retire now, but I keep working, because what the hell else am I going to do?

Plus, it's a cushy job with huge benefits.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok but... Hindustan Times? How many prior attempts of the same article did you have rejected, subby?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Earlier than they'd planned? The youngest boomers are farking 70!   When the fark were--
...
Ok so the actual piece is about 55 and ups retiring early. So again GenX cleaning up the boomers mess, and the boomers trying to take credit.
Forgotten generation indeed.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: The youngest boomers are farking 70!


Um, no. lol. u trol.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


As for what to do when you retire, what ever you want.  You are the boss.  I retired 10 years ago at 55, loving every day!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


After doing something for several decades, it is entirely possible that you are sick of that shiat.

Get back to us in 20 or 30 years and tell us how much you love your job.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


Many of us don't define ourselves by our work.  What do you do when you retire?  Well, maybe just extra time to do the things you're already doing.  I'd never step foot on a cruise line, but I'd certainly bounce around Costa Rica for a bit.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aren't BOOMERS already retired?

Both my parents retired years ago, and my father has been passed 3 years already

(GEN X myself, 53)
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: After doing something for several decades, it is entirely possible that you are sick of that shiat.


Yep.  I don't quite despise my job, but I certainly don't enjoy it after 20+ years.  I keep doing it because it pays well, it allows me to work from home full time (even before the pandemic), and though I'm not a boomer (I'm Gen X), I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: The youngest boomers are farking 70!


Boomers were until 1963 (GenX started 1964), which puts the youngest at 58.  Which is a bit younger than normal.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Many of us don't define ourselves by our work.


And that, too.  Work to live, not live to work.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


I think we have this farked up mindset to a career, and i think my generation (whatever you call someone in their early 40s is) was the last to get a taste of it.

I view my career as something i can tolerate, and i get paid for.  When i chose it, it wasn't "I'll do what i love, even though it pays shiat, and then endlessly biatch about it". I chose it because it was something i could do well, have a future in, was stable, and could provide me the means to do what i enjoy.

I always go back to Captain Tony. Every year i take a fishing trip with some friends down to the keys. We always go out with captain tony (you can usually find him half sober late at night at Dante's, but is good to go by sunrise).

Captain Tony owns a fishing boat. Lives in a beautiful place. Can get wasted every night. After many years of going out with him and getting comfortable, one day on the way in, i got to talking with him.

"Hey Cpt Tony, man....this was amazing.....you got this shiat figured out...."
"You'd think so Line, but you aren't every one of my clients. I get shiatheads to deal with every other day. I've got the coast guard up my ass over every little thing they can bust my nuts on, a couple of times a year i get to decide if i want to move my boat or risk a hurricane, or pay for the insurance for it....i usually have a mate in the clink at any given time and have to staff for it...." and on and on and on....

There is a reason we get paid to do a job. Because you wouldn't do it otherwise.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


Wait, you're serious?

Uh, because I enjoy eating and not freezing to death more than I hate the menial bullshiat society requires that I do so I don't starve or freeze.
 
Corvus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yet somehow you had money to invest in GameStop as a joke.
 
AnyName
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm 55 and could retire but after two rounds of cancer (and a gene for myeloma indicating round 3) my wife needs medical insurance.   I know you can supposedly buy it even in my circumstances but I worry about the rates and being "accidentally" cancelled.  I also work from home, like my job and get paid a lot but if the layoff hammer hits would probably not want to go back to work.

What are you early retirees doing for medical?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corvus: Yet somehow you had money to invest in GameStop as a joke.


Shutup, those heroes are fighting the man....or exposing the system.....or.....I don't know...just transferring their social inadequacies to financial ones.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?


I suspect it's more the fact that boomers had a greater ability to set money aside earlier in life for savings/investment, and have greedily advanced policies that have protected that luxury for themselves while depriving future generations of the same opportunity.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?


The stock market is a Ponzi scheme.  Tesla is "worth" more than almost the rest of the auto industry combined, despite selling a minuscule amount of cars.
GM sold 2,887,046 cars in 2019, Ford sold 2,422,698, and Tesla?  367,500.
GM's market cap is 81.5B, Ford is 45.9B, and Teslas is 679.5B.

Tesla's stock price has no basis in reality.  When the Ponzi scheme fails, who is it that you think will have to clean up the mess?
 
WitchyWoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The other side of the coin for the older generations staying in the workforce longer is to maximize the SSI benefit payout.  Why retire at 65 and receive less for longer when you can stay until 70 and receive more per month?  Admittedly I've not done the math to see if it's actually fiscally more advantageous to retire later or not, I just have two parents that are waiting until their 70.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WitchyWoman: The other side of the coin for the older generations staying in the workforce longer is to maximize the SSI benefit payout.  Why retire at 65 and receive less for longer when you can stay until 70 and receive more per month?  Admittedly I've not done the math to see if it's actually fiscally more advantageous to retire later or not, I just have two parents that are waiting until their 70.


So #1 anyone who is at retirement age isn't looking at 70 right now. 67 at best.

Where you draw that line is health and your other sources of income.

The system needs a drastic overhaul. It was mean to  be, "fine, you put in a life worth of work, you don't have to live of gruel in your last few ending years"

We live a lot longer, and healthier into those ages. We need more than the extremely basic tiers we have now.
 
covalesj
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is actually fantastic news, since they've been putting an artificial glass ceiling on everyone's career advancement for a long time now. Even a lot of them who are financially strong have been staying at work "for something to do," often for many years past their need to work.

It's an old mentality where your career is your identity, especially for men.


I mean, there's nothing wrong with loving to work, especially when it is something you are passionate about.
 
nijika
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IamAwake: OgreMagi: How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?

The stock market is a Ponzi scheme.  Tesla is "worth" more than almost the rest of the auto industry combined, despite selling a minuscule amount of cars.
GM sold 2,887,046 cars in 2019, Ford sold 2,422,698, and Tesla?  367,500.
GM's market cap is 81.5B, Ford is 45.9B, and Teslas is 679.5B.

Tesla's stock price has no basis in reality.  When the Ponzi scheme fails, who is it that you think will have to clean up the mess?


Tesla is also a producer of battery and solar products, has ties to Starlink, SpaceX, and Neuralink.  Currently holds a bunch of Bitcoin (insert scoff).  May be a huge breakout in AI tech with their FSD product.  Has one of the few viable electric car fleets that isn't a pandering handwave (see Ford's offerings as a contrast).

I mean it's a lot more than just car vs. car.  The price of traditional automakers may be overvalued considering what the future holds for them.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?

Wait, you're serious?

Uh, because I enjoy eating and not freezing to death more than I hate the menial bullshiat society requires that I do so I don't starve or freeze.


This. Even if you love what you do, would you choose to wake up before 7am, drive in rush-hour traffic, and barely have the time or energy to do anything else 5 days a week?
 
petec
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Earlier than they'd planned? The youngest boomers are farking 70! When the fark were--
...
Ok so the actual piece is about 55 and ups retiring early. So again GenX cleaning up the boomers mess, and the boomers trying to take credit.
Forgotten generation indeed.


you were told there would be no math, weren't you?

/youngest boomers are mid-late 50s
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm 55 and could retire but after two rounds of cancer (and a gene for myeloma indicating round 3) my wife needs medical insurance.   I know you can supposedly buy it even in my circumstances but I worry about the rates and being "accidentally" cancelled.  I also work from home, like my job and get paid a lot but if the layoff hammer hits would probably not want to go back to work.

What are you early retirees doing for medical?


Thats a great question.

Seems whenever I hear of someone retiring prior to 65, it turns out they have a younger spouse still working and providing healthcare insurance.

Even ACA is very expensive for those 50+.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nijika: Currently holds a bunch of Bitcoin (insert scoff).


Now THAT is a ponzi scheme.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IamAwake: LOLITROLU: The youngest boomers are farking 70!

Boomers were until 1963 (GenX started 1964), which puts the youngest at 58.  Which is a bit younger than normal.


The oldest boomers retired 20 years ago after a 30 year professional career.thank you very much. Youngest boomers should retire soon or risk dying at their work station.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: NikolaiFarkoff: Even a lot of them who are financially strong have been staying at work "for something to do,"

I'm the opposite pattern. I spend most of my time at work looking for something to do (other than what I'm supposed to be doing), and cannot imagine staying a day longer than necessary. When I did the math and realized that I could retire early with a modest compromise in my lifestyle, I jumped at the chance. I'm retiring in June (I could retire now, but I want to wrap things up properly and train my successor), well short of my 60th birthday.

The fun thing is that the first reaction of most of my peers is "how can you afford to retire so young?" and the second is "now that I think about it, maybe I could too".

Mind you, I'm only marginally a boomer (1964) so maybe that makes a difference.


Better ease off on the margarine.  Margarine Boomers tend to die earlier.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WitchyWoman: The other side of the coin for the older generations staying in the workforce longer is to maximize the SSI benefit payout.  Why retire at 65 and receive less for longer when you can stay until 70 and receive more per month?  Admittedly I've not done the math to see if it's actually fiscally more advantageous to retire later or not, I just have two parents that are waiting until their 70.


There is a cool site SSA.tools that allows you to paste in your earnings from SSA.gov and model your expected money based on retirement age and number of years you plan on working.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The fun thing is that the first reaction of most of my peers is "how can you afford to retire so young?" and the second is "now that I think about it, maybe I could too".


Share your secrets - how do you afford health insurance? That appears to me to be the biggest blocker to retirement. Even as a working person I'm putting in $20k+ per year. In another 20 years I see this approaching $50k/year, easily.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: HugeMistake: The fun thing is that the first reaction of most of my peers is "how can you afford to retire so young?" and the second is "now that I think about it, maybe I could too".

Share your secrets - how do you afford health insurance? That appears to me to be the biggest blocker to retirement. Even as a working person I'm putting in $20k+ per year. In another 20 years I see this approaching $50k/year, easily.


You're right. We should do something about the health insurance industry.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it?


Is this a joke?  Do you think the majority of people "love" what they do?  That they're idiots because they do a job they don't "love"?

Most people tolerate what they do for a living.  It's neither amazing nor awful - it pays the bills and hopefully, then some.....and I'm talking high paying jobs down to flipping burgers for minimum.
 
room at the top
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm 55 and could retire but after two rounds of cancer (and a gene for myeloma indicating round 3) my wife needs medical insurance.   I know you can supposedly buy it even in my circumstances but I worry about the rates and being "accidentally" cancelled.  I also work from home, like my job and get paid a lot but if the layoff hammer hits would probably not want to go back to work.

What are you early retirees doing for medical?


I'm 54 and looking at hanging it up this summer (once the 21-20 bonus hits my account).  As far as medical, COBRA until the fall then an ACA plan.  Keeping a considerable chunk of change to cover the deductables and premiums.

As far as the future, volunteering at the local foodbank and fixing up the house.

That said, Mom passed last January and it's her estate that's making this happen.  Gotta love the depression-era folk who squeezed ever penny (and also invested in MSFT in the 80's).
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Headline is bullschit and unnecessarily divisive exactly when and where we don't need it.
I'm right in the middle of the Boomers, worked my ass off since I started working at 18. Self employed, good at my job, make a very modest income which I squirreled away when I could. I won't be retiring until my body can't do my job anymore Most of my Boomer friends are more or less in the same boat. Maybe it's living in rural New England,

I'll say it again, Boomer as an epithet is bullschit.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamAwake: OgreMagi: How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?

The stock market is a Ponzi scheme.  Tesla is "worth" more than almost the rest of the auto industry combined, despite selling a minuscule amount of cars.
GM sold 2,887,046 cars in 2019, Ford sold 2,422,698, and Tesla?  367,500.
GM's market cap is 81.5B, Ford is 45.9B, and Teslas is 679.5B.

Tesla's stock price has no basis in reality.  When the Ponzi scheme fails, who is it that you think will have to clean up the mess?


Tesla doesn't represent the entire stock market.  Most people who invest aren't playing the market games.  Take my investments, for example.  In the past few years I've only dumped two stocks because they were doing so poorly, and that was after hanging on to them longer than I should.  My investments are for long term growth, not quick turnovers.

Full disclosure, I own exactly 1 share of Tesla.  I bought it as a joke.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WitchyWoman: The other side of the coin for the older generations staying in the workforce longer is to maximize the SSI benefit payout.  Why retire at 65 and receive less for longer when you can stay until 70 and receive more per month?  Admittedly I've not done the math to see if it's actually fiscally more advantageous to retire later or not, I just have two parents that are waiting until their 70.


A coworker is approaching retirement and he said his crunching of the numbers said start collecting asap.

1. He could well die before he gets old-old.
2. Earlier collecting means keeping his investments growing.
3. Even without 2 he'd barely come out ahead with delaying it, and then it's only a small window.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: We live a lot longer,


We live only a couple years longer, actually, once you start only looking at those who make it to retirement age.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: I love what I do. I have no need to retire. If you hate your job, why'd you take it? What do you even do when you retire? How many cruise lines can you go to?


Says the guy with no airplane, boat, hovercraft, horses, greenhouse puppies.....
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nijika: IamAwake: OgreMagi: How is investing in the stock market taking advantage of all other generations?

The stock market is a Ponzi scheme.  Tesla is "worth" more than almost the rest of the auto industry combined, despite selling a minuscule amount of cars.
GM sold 2,887,046 cars in 2019, Ford sold 2,422,698, and Tesla?  367,500.
GM's market cap is 81.5B, Ford is 45.9B, and Teslas is 679.5B.

Tesla's stock price has no basis in reality.  When the Ponzi scheme fails, who is it that you think will have to clean up the mess?

Tesla is also a producer of battery and solar products, has ties to Starlink, SpaceX, and Neuralink.  Currently holds a bunch of Bitcoin (insert scoff).  May be a huge breakout in AI tech with their FSD product.  Has one of the few viable electric car fleets that isn't a pandering handwave (see Ford's offerings as a contrast).

I mean it's a lot more than just car vs. car.  The price of traditional automakers may be overvalued considering what the future holds for them.


I hear you.

To me it comes entirely down to whether tesla can continue pulling ahead on tech development and ultimate monopolize stuff like automated driving. And I'll admit to not being on top of tesla enough to claim they can't. Or can.

But it is indeed about more than car sales.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of the irrational Boomer hatred. It's the exact same mindset you get from people who blame all of their problems on immigrants.

If Boomers don't retire, everyone blames them for preventing younger generations from advancing their careers.

If they do retire, apparently, we hate on them too?

Like my Uncle who hates lazy immigrants who don't work, while also hating immigrants who 'steal' American jobs.... He is full of crap. He just hates. And whether they work, or don't, he uses it to justify his hate.

Far far too many people are doing they with Boomers now. Literally anything they do is justification for people to hate them.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: WitchyWoman: The other side of the coin for the older generations staying in the workforce longer is to maximize the SSI benefit payout.  Why retire at 65 and receive less for longer when you can stay until 70 and receive more per month?  Admittedly I've not done the math to see if it's actually fiscally more advantageous to retire later or not, I just have two parents that are waiting until their 70.

A coworker is approaching retirement and he said his crunching of the numbers said start collecting asap.

1. He could well die before he gets old-old.
2. Earlier collecting means keeping his investments growing.
3. Even without 2 he'd barely come out ahead with delaying it, and then it's only a small window.


deciding when you "retire" shouldn't be as complicated as it is right now.

Currently you have to figure out what counts against your benefit, how stuff is taxed, how that all works out if you live a few years longer that you are expected to, if someone randomly decides to change shiat because they consider you well off by an arbitrary number, etc.

The argument is usually, "Nobody would fark with SS to the degree it matters".

But here I am as someone bent over from the SALT changes.
 
Xetal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is actually fantastic news, since they've been putting an artificial glass ceiling on everyone's career advancement for a long time now. Even a lot of them who are financially strong have been staying at work "for something to do," often for many years past their need to work.

It's an old mentality where your career is your identity, especially for men.


Worth repeating.

This is a good thing.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: LineNoise: We live a lot longer,

We live only a couple years longer, actually, once you start only looking at those who make it to retirement age.


yeah and we also aren't working into our late 60s in coal mines.
 
