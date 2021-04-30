 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   6,000 people gather for weekend party in Liverpool "to see how it goes." It doesn't get any better than seeing Fatboy Slim while totally amped up on remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Nightclub, UK clubbers, recent report, nightclub industry, Music venue, dance floor, public health director, Liverpool  
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah.  Let's talk about the biggest, most important thing in Liverpool.  Something that spanned the Atlantic and effected the world for decades to come.

That's right!  The Western Approaches Command!

You too can see the big board of convoys, the offices, and a copy of the Versailles Treaty (it's huge).

/across the Mersey in Birkenhead is U-534, my actual reason for getting there
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This_will_get_out_of_hand.jpg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now is the perfect time to meet people. If they have been skipping their valtrex dose during the lockdown you'll know it as soon as the mask comes off. Perhaps you might meet someone with a hideous face trying to get laid as much as possible before masks are no longer necessary.

/vax up and carpe aliquis asinum, single people
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool. I look forward to finding out how Covid-19 infections rank against the STDs and alcohol poisoning.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fatboy Slim? I love Fatboy Slim. I went to London just to see Fatboy Slim. I'm not doing that shiat until plague rats put themselves in solitary.
 
