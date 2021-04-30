 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   'The polar bear became his one true love' - I'll take Unfortunate Epitaphs for $500, Alex   (thestar.com) divider line
    Polar bear, Markus Dyck, polar bear, Canada's foremost polar bear biologists, loss of Dyck, Bear, polar bear population  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now, where is that Eskimo gal you wanted me to kill?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another Subby unaware of recent events.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You see, a biologists love is different from a square's....
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dic Logo - What Were You Really Thinking?
Youtube NHO84rOp8FQ



R.I.P.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he loved, crashing a helicopter.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess he really *wasn't* there for the hunting.

/ RIP polar bear guy
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When asked if he liked Black Bears, Brown Bears or Grizzly Bears, he said "I'll have Nunavut"

/I'll see myself out
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Marcus? Was his brother Bigus on the plane with him?

/sorry
//not sorry
///this...is...Fark!! *KICK*
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry he's passed, but I'm glad he wasn't eaten by a polar bear like some delusional fanatics...
 
