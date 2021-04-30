 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Major economist says coming economic boom will be like The Great Gatsby for some, Grapes of Wrath for others. Just as long as it's not A Separate Peace because John Knowles sucks   (cnbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Tina Fordham, Roaring Twenties, Germany's federal election, economic boom, United States, VAX Populi  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 1:29 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least we're making our way out of a confederacy of dunces.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it'll be the best of times, and it'll be the blurst of times?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, you could say the K-shaped recovery means that the working classes are like Finny, while the WFH, white-collar workers are Gene, a perfect allegory for the... *PUNCHES SELF IN COCK*
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: In 2022, Fordham said investors would be watching France's national election for signs of a political hangover from the pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron and the country more broadly were not faring well on the VAX Populi framework, she said, warning of a "genuine possibility that the far-right may gain ground on the back of this crisis."

The US already experienced some of this in 2020 and January 6, 2021. Right wing ideologies have had decades to foster and fester in this nation. Moderate policies are only going to drive some them further to the right as economic inequalities increase. The US is also seeing a rise in left wing ideologies for the first time in decades and they will make more noise as their bases grow. To these Grapes of Wrath people, the middle will not hold. They will have been thrust, not into the 1920s, but into the 1930s, and that decade saw the largest rise in worker demonstration and unionization in the nation's history.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tom Joad knows there ain't nothing new under the sun.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things would be better if it was "Lady Chatterley's Lover".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Donald Jerkface Trump:  I will hug him and squeeze him, and pet him, and call him George Dubya.

No wait, I am not touching his filthy carcass because the orange rubs off, but I will call him "Georgie Porgie" because he kisses all the girls and makes them cry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Things would be better if it was "Lady Chatterley's Lover".


Game keepers have nice cocks. And hens. They also have a lot of hens.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.