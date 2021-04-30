 Skip to content
(Olean Times Herald)   Lede of story: people protesting the government taking land from small time farmers. Buried so deep Jimmy Hoffa says hi: small time farmer is LLC producing $11 million in dairy products   (oleantimesherald.com) divider line
27
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, screw farmers!  They should be poor.  Take his land and give it to a bigger corporation!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sadly, this *is* a small time farmer these days.
 
Briancj [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$11 million versus a $500-billion-with-a-B facility.  Yes, that's a complete BS use of eminent domain.  Less than $200k worth of land being taken and given to a multi-billion-dollar company?  That's a ROUNDING ERROR for them.

This is a worthwhile fight.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kelo vs New London wants to know what is going on in this thread.
So yeah, if you voted for GW Bush and got John Roberts you can EABOD.
 
geggam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Less than 10 minutes south of the proposed site there is more than 300 acres of fallow farmland for sale right on Route 19."

Given this statement I am not sure how the govt can do this without just saying fk you we can
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eminent domain is supposed to be for public purposes. How is taking a dairy farm and giving it to a cheese corporation a public purpose?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if Subby is just terrified of legal terms like "LLC," or isn't terribly familiar with the business world, but a firm that employs "35 - 40 workers" and has $11M in revenue is a small company.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Million. The facility will not be $500 billion. Not sure there even is a $500 billion facility on earth, but they sure as hell aren't building one there.

Words matter
 
Pezjohnson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Joining this lady's fight.
 
Watubi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm guessing subby doesn't know the difference between gross and net.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The issue is whether the government should use eminent domain for a private business.  Yes, it would bring jobs and be possibly be beneficial to the public but shouldn't it still be left between the two parties.  I believe Wisconsin also used eminent domain for Foxconn.
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

runwiz: The issue is whether the government should use eminent domain for a private business.  Yes, it would bring jobs and be possibly be beneficial to the public but shouldn't it still be left between the two parties.  I believe Wisconsin also used eminent domain for Foxconn.


Kelo vs New London made it so companies can arrange the sale of private land by eminent domain, bypassing the owner.
If you owned a dairy farm and a big company wanted to setup a creamery there, you probably wouldn't like that since the big facility would put the competitors out of business and de facto own your farm, put price pressure on your product, and maybe force you into bankruptcy.
I find it amusing that these farmers, many of whom voted for GW Bush and "free enterprise" etc are now getting their faces eaten by leopards.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Eminent domain is supposed to be for public purposes. How is taking a dairy farm and giving it to a cheese corporation a public purpose?


SCOTUS found in Kelo that increasing tax revenue is a public purpose.

That means almost ANY development can be imminent domain because just about every development creates a more valuable property. Naturally the government doesn't consider TIF money - which makes most developments tax-free or minimally taxed for decades.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"$11 million in dairy products" likely translates to fairly modest net income to the farmer, especially if that's the retail value of the products. The farmer isn't paid anywhere near retail, and has all the expenses of running a farm and paying his farm hands.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Eminent domain is supposed to be for public purposes. How is taking a dairy farm and giving it to a cheese corporation a public purpose?


Unfortunately, some years back the Supreme Court put their stamp of approval on this kind of thing.  It's a complete miscarriage of justice.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

madgonad: just about every development can claim that it creates a more valuable property


FTFY
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zasteva: "$11 million in dairy products" likely translates to fairly modest net income to the farmer, especially if that's the retail value of the products. The farmer isn't paid anywhere near retail, and has all the expenses of running a farm and paying his farm hands.


One of the problems with inheritance taxes is how much it affects farmers.  "We're only taxing millionaires!" sounds good, but a farm could easily reach that threshold just based on the land value, despite it only providing a modest family income.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Eminent domain is supposed to be for public purposes. How is taking a dairy farm and giving it to a cheese corporation a public purpose?


SCOTUS has ruled that increased tax revenue is enough of a public good to justify taking land by eminent domain and giving it to someone else.  Sorry, I was mistaken.  Theoretical increased tax revenue.  If Bigboy Corp says it will increase the local tax base by $.01 over what they get out of you in property taxes, you are SOL.  Even if Bigboy Corp then turns around and demands the local authorities give it tax breaks to build on your land - and then never do a damned thing with the land.  That is pretty much what Wisconsin did with Foxconn.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Watubi: I'm guessing subby doesn't know the difference between gross and net.


Seriously. I know tons of sales people that are responsible for more than 11 million of sales production, annually, just as individuals.
 
Briancj [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Million. The facility will not be $500 billion. Not sure there even is a $500 billion facility on earth, but they sure as hell aren't building one there.

Words matter


From the article:

Former Fillmore teacher Roy Bielewicz organized the rally against the use of eminent domain by the county to secure nearly 229 acres from a dairy farm interest and transfer it to the Great Lakes Cheese Co. to build a $500 billion, 486,000-square-foot cheese plant in Belvidere near the Genesee River.

Billion.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Million. The facility will not be $500 billion. Not sure there even is a $500 billion facility on earth, but they sure as hell aren't building one there.

Words matter


Looked it up, can confirm.

Still doesn't matter because you're taking by eminent domain to give to a private organization, not to create a public good.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pezjohnson: [Fark user image 356x518]
Joining this lady's fight.


That's just her Tinder pic, she doesn't want anybody with Erectile Disfunction.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Zasteva: "$11 million in dairy products" likely translates to fairly modest net income to the farmer, especially if that's the retail value of the products. The farmer isn't paid anywhere near retail, and has all the expenses of running a farm and paying his farm hands.

One of the problems with inheritance taxes is how much it affects farmers.  "We're only taxing millionaires!" sounds good, but a farm could easily reach that threshold just based on the land value, despite it only providing a modest family income.


This is true. Fortunately, that's easy to resolve by exempting family farms. Current federal tax law does just that; and so does every proposal I've ever seen for increasing inheritance taxes. Obviously the details of exactly what constitutes a family farm an how much is exempted matter, but that just means we fine tune the law. It's not a good reason to eliminate inheritance taxes.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Briancj: Schlubbe: Million. The facility will not be $500 billion. Not sure there even is a $500 billion facility on earth, but they sure as hell aren't building one there.

Words matter

From the article:

Former Fillmore teacher Roy Bielewicz organized the rally against the use of eminent domain by the county to secure nearly 229 acres from a dairy farm interest and transfer it to the Great Lakes Cheese Co. to build a $500 billion, 486,000-square-foot cheese plant in Belvidere near the Genesee River.

Billion.


TFA is wrong, Schlubbe is correct, a $500 billion facility literally does not exist on earth, particularly a 486k GSF cheese plant.

https://www.powderbulksolids.com/food​-​beverage/great-lakes-cheese-plans-buil​d-new-505m-plant

Additional Source: Me, I'm a commercial GC who builds facilities that sized and up, in one of the priciest markets on earth.

Even the Three Gorges Dam only cost about $30 billion.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
while IDA officials previously said the landowner has been offered eight times the expected appraised value of the land.

Dude! You missed out on the cash out. Or are you just another liar?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Briancj: $11 million versus a $500-billion-with-a-B facility.  Yes, that's a complete BS use of eminent domain.  Less than $200k worth of land being taken and given to a multi-billion-dollar company?  That's a ROUNDING ERROR for them.

This is a worthwhile fight.


It was worth eight times that!

while IDA officials previously said the landowner has been offered eight times the expected appraised value of the land.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zasteva: OgreMagi: Zasteva: "$11 million in dairy products" likely translates to fairly modest net income to the farmer, especially if that's the retail value of the products. The farmer isn't paid anywhere near retail, and has all the expenses of running a farm and paying his farm hands.

One of the problems with inheritance taxes is how much it affects farmers.  "We're only taxing millionaires!" sounds good, but a farm could easily reach that threshold just based on the land value, despite it only providing a modest family income.

This is true. Fortunately, that's easy to resolve by exempting family farms. Current federal tax law does just that; and so does every proposal I've ever seen for increasing inheritance taxes. Obviously the details of exactly what constitutes a family farm an how much is exempted matter, but that just means we fine tune the law. It's not a good reason to eliminate inheritance taxes.


Let me give you another example that doesn't have an exemption.  Notice neighborhood family owned hardware stores have largely disappeared?  The stock for one of those stores can easily exceed a few million dollars.  This could also be fixed with the right wording in the law, but every tweak makes it that much harder to understand and is one of the reasons our tax laws are such a convoluted clusterfark.
 
