(CNBC)   Pool owners this Summer look forward to stinky, smelly, off colored water   (cnbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what we get for using up all the chlorine bleach to cure the pandemic.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My saltwater pool that generates its own chlorine is getting a kick.....

Seriously though, I'm surprised how many people still build pools that require massive amounts of added chlorine to operate, when for about $1500-$2000 depending on water volume, you can add a salt chlorinator and control panel to an existing pool.

My neighbor spends about $800 a season on pool chemicals, and sometimes more after heavy usage.

Last year, even with a failing salt converter (originally installed in 2005, so I think I got my moneys' worth) I spent maybe $25 a month on bags of pool salt from Home Depot.

Naysayers will counter that with "Well you'll have a $1000 electric bill because you have to run the pump all the time to make it work, but I tell them gee, you know most electric companies offer "free at night" plans, so I just set the timer to come on at 8PM and run till 5AM and sleep well knowing it.

I did have to replace the chlorine generator this month, which was $300 including shipping, but considering the original lasted as long as it did, I'm still thousands ahead of the game compared to a traditional pool.

As for the water itself, the salinity is barely above that of human tears, and the chlorine levels are low enough that you can swim with your eyes open underwater for hours without any irritating effects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm in the middle of pool construction and one day hope to actually swim in mine...
My pool guys told me that nobody uses chlorine for new pools.
The salt is just better and cheaper.
My wife can't handle chlorine pools anyway.
Of course the salt is converted to chlorine but the method makes it more mild to skin etc.

Nice looking pool Markie! Very similar to what I'm getting. Hopefully by month end :)
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
use silver nitrate. It's better anyway.
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got half a bottle of bleach under the bathroom sink!

I'm rich!
 
Luse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Waiting for my liner to come in so it can be installed. Wasn't aware of salt water pools, will definitely look into it, thanks!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prediction:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JRoo: I've got half a bottle of bleach under the bathroom sink!

I'm rich!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That is an absolutely perfect pool... just perfect.

My salt system took a perma-shiat right around the time I lost a lucrative job in a dying industry, so chlorine it is for the time being. Pool guy just raised the rate to pay for supplies.

I'm not getting a kick...:)
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Our neighborhood converted to salt several years ago and it is great.  Bathing suits don't fall apart or fade every freaking summer.
 
scarmig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I also have a salt pool.  Much nicer to swim in and maintain.  But, I predict this will drive a lot of people to convert, so I need to go buy salt before *that* price goes up.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm jealous.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That's what we get for using up all the chlorine bleach to cure the pandemic.


I shoved a UV light up my ass instead, so I just go skinny dipping and purify the water.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh great, well maybe I will plan a trip to the ocean after all.....
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I also have a salt pool.  Much nicer to swim in and maintain.  But, I predict this will drive a lot of people to convert, so I need to go buy salt before *that* price goes up.


Good point!

I have an 18 foot, 4 feet deep, above ground, semi-temporary "frame pool"

Adding a salt system was a couple hundred for that much simpler system and was a joke to maintain compared to adding chlorine. Even keeping a balance was easy. Needed to add some baking soda twice but that was all.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Naysayers will counter that with "Well you'll have a $1000 electric bill because you have to run the pump all the time to make it work, but I tell them gee, you know most electric companies offer "free at night" plans, so I just set the timer to come on at 8PM and run till 5AM and sleep well knowing it.


Where do you live that electricity is free at night?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: SpectroBoy: That's what we get for using up all the chlorine bleach to cure the pandemic.

I shoved a UV light up my ass instead, so I just go skinny dipping and purify the water.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how expensive it would be to scale a clearwater spa up to the size of a swimming pool? An ozone generator that big probably sucks a lot of power.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IIRC, some pools use Bromine instead.
 
badplaid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Are they really just $2000 installed?  I can't seem to find anyone to touch anything on my pool for under $500 much less something that would require electronics. The guys that put in the new pump, repaired the skimmer and help me open it are supposedly the best in the area and it's like $350 to get them to even come out at all to do anything and they arent the sharpest tools in the toolbox.  I bet they would need someone more costly to put in something like that.  For my 33,000 gallon pool, most experts say I need a 60,000 gallon generator. Those are $1800 themselves if you can find them right now.  Also, like with buying anything online and getting someone to install it (and especially with pools), I know I will have to deal with the "well, we didnt buy this so we can't guarantee our work", or buy the thing through the pool company at like twice the price.

I have looked at the pros and cons and I spend about $130 on shock per season, $100 on No Mor, and about $8-10) per week on liquid chlorine (say $150 for a 16 week season). So at $380 per season minus the $100 in salt I would need, any cost for the machine and labor that is over $2000 is a 7 year return.  Do they last that long without maintenance? What are the electric bills? I am not sure I can get "free nights".

I want to do it for the feel and the ease of use, but I guess it's one of those things where I need to look at more than just the cost-benefit.  I tend to get burned on those decisions.

Maybe I am just lucky with my pool.  Shock it every 10 days, keep the chlorine level with liquid every 2 days and use a cup of No Mor if things get weird after a storm.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zez: Where do you live that electricity is free at night?


Texas.  TXU has a Free Evenings plan so from 8PM to 5AM we don't pay for electricity.  Daytime rates are 14 cents/KwH so it's a little higher than other plans, but based on our usage we save a bunch.

Of course, that's assuming electricity is actually, you know, flowing to our houses.  This year has been hit or miss, especially during the ice storm.  :-/
 
