(6ABC Philadelphia)   Protip: if you're going to snatch a woman's purse, a U-Haul is not the best getaway vehicle
posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 3:20 PM



Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't hide in a parking garage either.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, if you're going to purse a woman's snatch, an illegal underground plastic surgery operating room fits nicely in the back of a U-Haul.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta go with Enterprise, they'll pick you up.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have been having a heavy day if it took a UHaul to carry her purse.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen boss,
I told him after committing a crime, it's best if u haul your ass out of there, but he took me too literal.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drim rollers are the new hotness
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY! Youse know what da farging toll is on the Ben Franklin these days?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody didn't think their cunning plan through.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy deserves a long time in prison
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passenger 6: Hi!
Willie: Oh, hi, how are you?
Passenger 6: Fine, thank you. How much is the toll, please?
Willie: For you, sweetheart, it's a dollar twenty five.
Passenger 6: Here you go. Thank you.
Willie: Hey, hey, honey! Would you like a receipt with that?
Passenger 6: Oh, I almost forgot. Thank you so much.
Willie: And, here you are.
Passenger 6: Um, do you think you can sign it?
Willie: Uh, sign it?
Passenger 6: Yeah, sign "Toll Booth Willie was here".
Willie: Okay, sure. Uh, by the way, what is this for?
Passenger 6: Just so I could have proof for my friends that I met the "biggest farking dip-shiat with the smallest dick alive". You'd understand.
Willie: fark you, you farking, uppity, biatch! I'll farking fark you and all your lesbian, fish-eating friends in front of your farking mothers! You're gonna die, biatch! I'm coming out of the BOOTH! [Leg gets struck by car] OW, MY farkING LEG!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A U-Haul is is better than 50% of getaway vehicles I read about on Fark.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
