(MSN)   Things that might interrupt your wedding. A) Bad weather. B) An angry ex. C) A cow giving birth   (msn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and then all the wedding guests had veal at the reception.

The End.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy gets it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jessa told Daily Mail Australia her wedding dress was ruined but deemed it to be 'inconsequential' compared to the excitement of the newborn calf.

She's a keeper. Some would go Bridezilla over something like that.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about an angry ex's current girlfriend giving birth in a thunderstorm?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And who would have thought?  It figures!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the final episode of the reboot of All Creatures Great and Small?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, it's not unheard of for the bride to give birth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"MAN BUYING THE COW INTERRUPTED BY BIRTH OF COW"

- The Onion probably
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was fully expecting an episode of "The Incredible Dr. Pol."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
B+C=Punchline...

"Well I'm glad that's not *MY* child."

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: ...and then all the wedding guests had veal at the reception.

The End.


Freshly squeezed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, it's not unheard of for the bride to give birth.


Unwise to refer to your pregnant bride as a cow.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
