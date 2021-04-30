 Skip to content
 
I'll take endorsements NOBODY wants for $1000, Alex
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember the old days when politicians had handlers that said don't say that or don't do that. They weren't often seen but they had the wherewithal to be the voice of reason.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*spit take*

Buahahahahah!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This last week or two has been deliciously unkind to Trump's goons
 
Resin33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not seeing more chatter about Roger Stone selling pardons?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Why am I not seeing more chatter about Roger Stone selling pardons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed loud enough to scare my dogs.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circusdog320:

The GOP has cut them out as they don't bring in profitdonations.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the collective hate of Fark and the internet could cause either of these creeps to suffer a negative consequence. As it is these days, nothing will happen to either.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size

Matt should know.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

th.bing.comView Full Size

Just like these guys.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I lul'd at this comment.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.


It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt's just angling for a friendly cellmate.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.


We'll just have to use la le lu le lo from now on.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Matt's just angling for a friendly cellmate.


I'm sure he'll get a friendly cellmate no matter who it is.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, being in the right place at the right time is what makes one a patriot.
Got it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rudemix: If only the collective hate of Fark and the internet could cause either of these creeps to suffer a negative consequence. As it is these days, nothing will happen to either.


I know it's super cool to be cynical (I've been guilty myself), but even Noted Rich White Guys Manafort and Stone were convicted despite the best efforts of Trump's DoJ. What do you think is going to protect these clowns now that Barr and his ilk are out? Especially considering that these morons document all their crimes, in triplicate apparently.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You ever get the feeling that Twitter is actually just an interactive improvised performance art installation?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You ever get the feeling that Twitter is actually just an interactive improvised performance art installation?


Only if you're smarter thsn a Trumpublican.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God what a stupid farking dipshiat.

NO HE ISN'T YOU FARKING CREEP.   HE'S A FARKING LYING LACKEY TO A CRIMINAL PRESIDENCY YOU FARK.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The modern Republican party, ladies and gentlemen...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.


Found Rick Wilson's fark handle.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

Found Rick Wilson's fark handle.


(BTW, you're correct.)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.


Seriously. Let me tell you about something known as "The Patriot Act"...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.


Yep. Much like "family" now means hatin' on them queermosexuals.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aagrajag: aimtastic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.

Yep. Much like "family" now means hatin' on them queermosexuals.


And by hating you mean Pastor Steve getting a blowie from Phil behind the Pirate's Cove before services.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

no1curr: This last week or two has been deliciously unkind to Trump's goons


If they're still alive and walking around as free men, they've had it too DAMN kind!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I remember the old days when politicians had handlers that said don't say that or don't do that. They weren't often seen but they had the wherewithal to be the voice of reason.


Social Media: The Great Unfilter.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.


Sure!  Whattaya think happened to his dick?
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: aimtastic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.

Yep. Much like "family" now means hatin' on them queermosexuals.


Or a new Fast and Furious movie!

/which are significantly more diverse and less stupid than the Republican party
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rudy is an American Patriot... for Russia.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rudy and Gaetz want to have a 3 way with a twenty nine year old, er wait no... they want to have a 22 way with twenty nine year olds.
 
Avery614
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pueblonative: aagrajag: aimtastic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

It was wrecked by RWNJs long before Trump.

Yep. Much like "family" now means hatin' on them queermosexuals.

And by hating you mean Pastor Steve getting a blowie from Phil behind the Pirate's Cove before services.


There is no hate as visceral as self hate. It's a large part of why the GQP is as reprehensible as it is.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Times like this I wish I had a "haha" vote option instead of an up or down option.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Turds of a Feather!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: The Pope of Manwich Village: Only Donald Trump and his cult could ruin the word "patriot." Everything he touches, dies.

Sure!  Whattaya think happened to his dick?


Dude.. people could be eating!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cue Gaetz/Giuliani love song:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
