(WPXI.com)   Fellow Farkers, our dream job has arrived   (wpxi.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I make more than that to sleep on the job now.

/When I am not on fark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
polishnews.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, because I don't get out of bed for less than $1,500 a day.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That works out to $6.25 an hour for a standard eight hour work day.  Nope.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Job?

My dream job is retirement at 50.

I will not reach that goal
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rejected for being over-qualified.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer and scotch taster?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Rejected for being over-qualified.


There are some "stay in bed all day" jobs as research subjects.  I think it was in Mary Roach's "Packing for Mars" book.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Them's some high class hookers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would love that job.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was Li'l Abner's job!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 823x960]


Ok boomer
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
J-Lo's nipple tweaker?
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have narcolepsy. I would gladly take this gig. 

/no, it's not really like what you see in the movies, shocking, I know
 
