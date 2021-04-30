 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   The Clayton County, Georgia Sheriff's Office has had a bad week. The Sheriff was indicted, a prisoner escapes during transportation, and another prisoner has escaped during transportation today   (wsbtv.com) divider line
18
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any of those escaped prisoners the Sheriff?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"We're going to release one hostage a day until the indictment is quashed!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like the police need increased funding.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Escapee will just blend in.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good thing GA is a weapons carry state. Cops can't do it? I know some residents who can.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like the police need increased funding.


People that suck at their job don't get raises most of the time.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube gH476CxJxfg
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: People that suck at their job don't get raises most of the time.

"Clayton County sheriff's office said Devonte Detuan Ross escaped early Friday morning near a QuickTrip on Riverdale Road while he was being transported by a private transport agency."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With a name like "Devonte Detuan" his mother missed a fortune in working for a large drug company, coming up with great names for new pills.  He could have been a replacment for Tucker Carlson.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There had better be banjo music involved.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Escapee will just blend in.


He'll blend in, disappear and you'll never see him again. With any luck he's got the grail already!
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The Madd Mann: People that suck at their job don't get raises most of the time.

"Clayton County sheriff's office said Devonte Detuan Ross escaped early Friday morning near a QuickTrip on Riverdale Road while he was being transported by a private transport agency."


People who hire incompetent subcontractors suck at their job.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The Madd Mann: People that suck at their job don't get raises most of the time.

"Clayton County sheriff's office said Devonte Detuan Ross escaped early Friday morning near a QuickTrip on Riverdale Road while he was being transported by a private transport agency."


I was going to post a quote from The Fugitive, but something else caught my attention.  Is there actually a store chain called QuickTrip in Florida, or does the article writer simply not know that Kwik Trip is spelled with a K?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The Madd Mann: People that suck at their job don't get raises most of the time.

"Clayton County sheriff's office said Devonte Detuan Ross escaped early Friday morning near a QuickTrip on Riverdale Road while he was being transported by a private transport agency."


Abandoning your responsibility to protect and serve to random civilians is what you consider doing good police work?  What department's budget should that money come out of instead of the cops'?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Good thing GA is a weapons carry state. Cops can't do it? I know some residents who can.


Not sure you really want to entice Georgians to be on the lookout for a black guy. They kill joggers down there as it is.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder what it's like to be the kind of person who still defends the police, even now.
 
