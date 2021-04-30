 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You had me at 'butt squad;. (nsfw)   (nypost.com) divider line
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Jesus, is that man the definition of sleazy. I swear, the pictures emanate the smell of Drakkar and cheap bourbon. It boggles the mind to understand how he ever manages to be in the same room with another human being, let along talk anyone into having sex with him.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
corgi dance
Youtube gNdl4gNtYww

/already had it on the clipboard from another thread
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: It boggles the mind to understand how he ever manages to be in the same room with another human being, let along talk anyone into having sex with him.


Ye$, that i$ curiou$ i$n't it?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, goodie, there's a helpful picture of what a "butt squad" might look like
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: Fwd:
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who sold women on the idea of getting dinner-plate-sized tattoos on their hips?

Because f*ck that guy.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I live the way 90 percent of heterosexual males on this planet would like to live but don't. And I don't want to apologize for it," he told the news outlet via cellphone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what the Girls Gone Wild guy was doing these days.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukraine girls really knock me out.

No wait, that's the Dubai cops smacking me upside the head for looking at them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that he slept with only two of the women.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat relevant:

Gimme that butt!
Youtube JghuLWSzkIA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've had sexual relations with two of these girls - and not at the same time. We're normal people."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


I am disappoint
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After looking at the guy I'm not so sure he's telling the truth.  Money can only get you so far
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, who hasn't.


/Me neither
//Amazing action figure collection though
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still not clicking on a NY Post link, even with the promise of gorgeous female asses...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: I'm still not clicking on a NY Post link, even with the promise of gorgeous female asses...


You're missing out. Those are some nice asses.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the areolas are blurred out in the second picture.
Like that's a Bridge Too Fare for the Post.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! FAR!
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Tarl3k: I'm still not clicking on a NY Post link, even with the promise of gorgeous female asses...

You're missing out. Those are some nice asses.


Nice? NICE? That's like saying Mt. Everest is tall.
Those asses are spectacular.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dennysgod


After looking at the guy I'm not so sure he's telling the truth.  Money can only get you so far


True enough, but money after a shower will win over the greedy girls.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I was wondering what the Girls Gone Wild guy was doing these days.


Joe Francis?  Last I read he's hiding from US financial penalties by living in Mexico.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone is still in the country and is throwing out excuses to avoid more jail until he can book a flight out of there and have safely gone
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.


How much stimulus money did you get? Most of us got $1,400.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how a country like that has such "strict" laws, but, nothing against the guys for having
sex with farm animals  ;)
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else get the impression that he photoshopped all the "posed with" photos? It's the same pose in every single one.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: madgonad: Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.

How much stimulus money did you get? Most of us got $1,400.


From all three payments? $11,400

#1 - $1200+1200+500+500 = $3.400
#2 - $600x4 = $2,400
#3 - $1400x4 = $5,600
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not surprised he knows Obama, that guy was renowned for his appreciation of the ladies' posteriors.
nairaland.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: madgonad: Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.

How much stimulus money did you get? Most of us got $1,400.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many of those women were trafficked there?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

madgonad: Fireproof: madgonad: Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.

How much stimulus money did you get? Most of us got $1,400.

From all three payments? $11,400

#1 - $1200+1200+500+500 = $3.400
#2 - $600x4 = $2,400
#3 - $1400x4 = $5,600


Lucky you. Still missing payments 2 &3.
 
bababa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

madgonad: Anyone else note that the cost of hauling those women down there including all expenses was only $13,500?

I think I spent my stimulus money the wrong way.


Yeah, it's like $500 per woman. Surely flying them in and the hotel and food costs would add up to more than that.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x468]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bababa: Yeah, it's like $500 per woman. Surely flying them in and the hotel and food costs would add up to more than that.


They're all like 110lbs. I don't think the food bill would get too high. The booze bill maybe, it's not cheap to drink there... or do anything.

"I live the way 90 percent of heterosexual males on this planet would like to live but don't. And I don't want to apologize for it,"

I lived that way for a lot of years (just on a much smaller budget). At my age now (not too much older than him) it wouldn't be cool, probably end up dead or in jail too. Can't say from time to time I don't miss partying and girls from around the world. But good for you dude.
 
