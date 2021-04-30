 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   Council worker with a weed burner takes 15 minutes to destroy artwork composed of living plants that took three years to grow after thinking 'It's a deathtrap," trap being Dutch for stairs   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this guy would not be popular at Burning Man
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe next time put up a sign?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Maybe next time put up a sign?


Yeah, "Steps Out Of Order"
 
evilbryan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Maybe next time put up a sign?


Since he was hired to take care of the area, I'd go with, "Let the people that are working there know not to fark with it." long before I'd consider a sign - barring maybe "If you're unsteady on your feet or similar you might want to take another entrance."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

evilbryan: Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.


Right up there with, "Getting involved in a land war in Asia." is the classic mistake, "Underestimating the stupidity of your average individual."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

evilbryan: Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.


I agree; it was too well-tended. This was done by someone with a great deal of anger over something.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

evilbryan: Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.


He created art, a performance piece, by destroying the artifact of the past with cleansing flame.
A truly touching meditation on the fleeting beauty of moments and how death comes for us all.
He should be given some kind of grant for his work.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh god, the guy who did this better hope he doesn't get caught.

They'll be needing fertilizer.
 
buster_v
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Groundskeepers are assholes. Never met one yet who didn't hate anything that grew over 4" high.

/Groundskeepers hate weeds
//To a groundskeeper -- flowers are weeds
///Groundskeepers are the enemy of the landscaper
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.


They didn't mow it, they farking torched it. It ain't growing back from that.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.

They didn't mow it, they farking torched it. It ain't growing back from that.


They stated that it will be replanted, big deal.  You're acting like the workers cut down the last of the old growth redwoods.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.

They didn't mow it, they farking torched it. It ain't growing back from that.


Most of it will still probably grow back. Weed burners don't get the roots.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.


First of all, you stole my point.
If ANYONE might mistake your "art" as trash, then that's where it should be.

Second of all, where were YOU when this incident happened?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.


Explain why they took on the edges too! BS.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If your art installation is indistinguishable from an overgrown stairway, expect someone to mow it eventually.  It'll grow back, don't get your panties in a bunch.


I recall a story from a few years ago where some cleaning person thew away "art" because it was basically just garbage on the floor of an empty room and they claimed it was worth millions or something stupid like that.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pic of how it maybe was but...does it look weird?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: evilbryan: Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.

He created art, a performance piece, by destroying the artifact of the past with cleansing flame.
A truly touching meditation on the fleeting beauty of moments and how death comes for us all.
He should be given some kind of grant for his work.


His WeedBurnUr NFT just sold for $3M.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: this guy would not be popular at Burning Man


But, like, he is...burning man.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: evilbryan: Seeing the picture of how it used to look, there is no way this was an accident.The responsible party should be sacked and fined for destroying art.

He created art, a performance piece, by destroying the artifact of the past with cleansing flame.
A truly touching meditation on the fleeting beauty of moments and how death comes for us all.
He should be given some kind of grant for his work.


They weren't called The Disappearing Steps for nothing, after all. It's a testament to mankind's destruction of nature, conservation, and destruction of conservation attempts.
 
