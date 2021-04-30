 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Just a reminder that today is National Boba Day, so shine that helmet, make sure your jetpack is in good working order, and for christ's sake stay away from any Sarlaac pits   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
13
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MC Chris - Fett's Vette Music Video
Youtube CJvxEjGpIqU
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We should have a Fete.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In a Scum and Villainy tounge-n-cheek campaign i play a bounty hunter
Mr. Boba T
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Last Sunday's paper was all about THE GREAT BOBA SHORTAGE in the Bay Area
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boba Fett Wins | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube So-YyfEUb1w
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CJvxEjGp​IqU]



Fark user imageView Full Size

...would like a word.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First time I had boba tea was this small coffee place in Biloxi, MS. Never had it before, thought I'd give it a shot.

The entire time he's taking my order and getting my drink, the guy behind the counter is giving this long winded speech to what appeared to be a young, new hire woman. Who is also clearly distraught by being held hostage by this one-sided conversation with someone she clearly would never voluntarily speak with otherwise.

He won't STFU about how evil Starbucks is, how their beans are terrible and burned, and then how their employees aren't real baristas. He has this long rant about how they just follow recipes using pre-mixed ingredients, so they have no skills and don't deserve respect. As he espouses his bitterness, dude literally reaches down into a refrigerator under the counter and pulls up a plastic cup with a foil top. Places it on the counter, and right as he finishes ranting about how pre-made products are bad, shoves a straw into the sealed foil top of the cup, next to the UPC barcode, and slides the drink across the counter towards me.

The painful irony was not lost on either myself nor the young lady. We both stare at one another and give each other the same, "you have got to be farking kidding me" look. The dude is painfully vapid and just says, "Here you go sir!", unaware of the entire scene.

I hate tapioca. Which is what I discovered those balls are. But the entire pretentiousness of that day has perfectly surmised why I don't like boba tea, from the jackasses who sling it, to the nasty tapioca itself.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never had boba tea. So I decided to look up it's nutritional benefits. There are none.  It's normally made with green tea, which BY ITSELF is a quite healthy thing.

https://www.webmd.com/diet/boba-tea-h​e​alth-benefits#1

The average boba tea:
Calories: 120
Protein: 0 grams
Fat: 1.5 grams
Carbohydrates: 28 grams
Fiber: 0 grams
Sugar: 28 gram

This is not even counting all the different varieties of the drink. So it's a dessert, a treat, and should be considered as such. But since humans are easily addicted to sugar, and on average have no willpower, chances are they are having two or more servings (8 oz. is the recommended limit) a day, blowing up their endocrine system, gaining unnecessary weight, and inching further and further towards obesity (if they aren't already). Celebrate!
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [YouTube video: MC Chris - Fett's Vette Music Video]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I avoided a Sarlacc just this morning
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So it's the nasty part of fish eyes and glue in a tea drink.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
