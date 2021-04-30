 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Use mulch in your yard? Your home could be on fire   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I've seen mulch burst into flames on hot, sunny days. Don't use mulch next to your house.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing most people don't know about hay fires.

https://news.okstate.edu/articles/agr​i​culture/2020/stotts_braums-fire.html

Put wet hay inside dry hay and you can get spontaneous combustion.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city where I used to live had a compost fire.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I prefer the natural look of wood chips, linseed oil soaked rags provide better weed prevention, IMO.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is getting to be just too mulch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was (key word being "was") a bank by me that caught on fire from someone throwing a cigarette into the mulch in front of it. Years later there's still just a concrete foundation where it was.

Video of fire:
https://ffxfirerescue.wordpress.com/2​0​18/05/03/improper-disposal-of-smoking-​materials-cause-bank-fire/

What the "bank" looks like now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: organic decomposition creates heat. Sometimes a lot of it.

There was a mulch pile about a mile away from my high school when I was going there. It wasn't uncommon to see plumes of smoke on the horizon on warm days because the pile caught fire again. The center of those mulch piles is basically a wood oven.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tinfoil makes good hats AND good curtains.

Blame the "windows cause energy waste" conspiracy groups:

Low-emissivity windows (low-e) window reflections cause fires: source one, HOA group also claims melted vinyl siding, and the list includes firefighters.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped at the bank sometime in the late summer Before Times and as I'm sitting in line at the drive-thru, I glance over at the Aldi's parking lot. There's a spiral of smoke rising from one of the bricked mulch/decorative boxes.

Finish my transaction, drive over - it is open flames at this point- go inside and finally snag the attention of what appeared to be a manager. When I told her  "Yo, sh*t's on fire." she rolled her eyes to the heavens and - in front of an entire store of customers- declared "Oh, for f*ck's sake, not again.

Apparently the mulch had been delivered several days before, sat baking in the plastic bags all that time and been spread that morning.

Then the sun hit full zenith ...

TL;DR
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I came home the other day, a crew was mulching around the stone sign for the building complex that I live in. I get wanting to have a uniform look to the grounds, but guys...you're mulching a sign.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GREAT!! 0_o The maintenance contractors here at the apartment complex I live in, just recently put down new mulch around the front of the buildings...to help cover up the bare ground.  They threw down new grass seed, but didn't poke holes in the ground for it to take root, so new grass patches are sparse.

BUT...it's only an inch deep or so, so at least I got THAT goin'
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mulched the garden beds surrounding the house for years and never knew this. Scary.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After we moved into our home which was freshly landscaped with fresh bark mulch, our kid, who was only 3 at the time, went running around and fell into it. He came out with like 30 splinters. Took all the mulch out and replaced with recycled rubber tire mulch. Other than the dog liking to chew on it sometimes, it's great stuff. Had it out there for 5 years now and still looks decent. Need to rake it a bit.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor used to have the city deliver collected leaves to his driveway and he would put them on his garden. One day I hear yelling and the pile was on fire in his driveway, and it started deep inside the pile. Putting water on it didn't help much, and trying to dig into it to get to the fire just gave it more Oxygen; it was really hot in the center.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mulch is great for helping bushes and trees to grow. You spread it around and tell the tree "you better farking grow or you'll end up like your friends here...."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Mulched the garden beds surrounding the house for years and never knew this. Scary.


Just don't have 6ft deep piles of the stuff next to your house. You'll be fine.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't overmulch!

Don't build mulch collars around your trees.  Don't spread mulch more than 1-2" deep.  Plant natural, non-spreading or low-spreading ground covers like vinca minor (aka flowering myrtle).
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Really bad in large piles.
 
Juc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this reminds me, I need to mulch my flower bed and shrubs this year
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i also found a cigarette butt in the last mulch fire i went to, so much for spontaneous.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB

Some years ago, I ran into someone I went to HS with at a dentist appointment. "How's it going?" He went on to tell me about how he's dealing with his second barn fire in two years--just the hay barn, etc. etc. In the same conversation, he told me about how they started wrapping their hay because "It ferments and the cows love it, they can't get enough of it, so they get nice and big". This is a guy running a farm with >1000 head of cattle, and didn't understand that making silage was extremely exothermic. As a former acquaintance, sitting in a waiting room for my appointment, I didn't think it was my place to say anything. He probably wouldn't have believed me anyway.

/CSB
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This probably isn't going to spontaneously happen with a thin layer of mulch.

It's when you pile the stuff up so high that the bacteria digesting it creates enough heat with nowhere to go that trouble becomes much more likely.

People who want to compost plants more rapidly, use a hot composting method that aims to keep their compost pile hot enough that it kills all the weed seeds.  You're just basically trying to make the conditions in the pile good for the bacteria that are giving off heat while eating the dead plants.
 
