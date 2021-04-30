 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Can I / should I do anything to help some people living in their car next to a neighborhood park? DIT   (fark.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Arlington County, Virginia, Existential quantification, past year, Wisconsin car dealer, couple weeks, Detroit Lions, F44D, little neighborhood park  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 8:37 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I live in Arlington VA, which is one of the wealthiest, most expensive semi-urban counties in the country.  We've got really good social services available, including for homeless folks.

With that said, two mornings a week for the past year I've gone to exercise in a little neighborhood park that's off the beaten path by Arlington standards. For many months, this 15 or 20 year old Subaru Outback has been parked at the end of the deadend street next to the park.  I saw people around it a few months ago, looked like a lady in her 50's and a teenage or early 20's girl.  I then thought the car was abandoned, but a couple weeks ago I thought I saw people in it.

This morning I confirmed there's at least one person in the back, brushing their teeth and combing their hair.  So they clearly live there.  They aren't causing any trouble, and given that they've blended in for a year have found a good safe spot.  But my heart aches for them.

Do I call county social services to see if there's an outreach program that maybe can help them?  Or do I keep my nose out of it?  If I knew the younger woman was under 18 I wouldn't even debate it, I'd call CPS, but they might both be adults.  No way would I call the cops, because clearly they're just trying to get by and stay unseen. But maybe there's help for them?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
County Social Services would be the best imo.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You could try saying hi. If you talk to them you might be able to ask if there is anything you could do to help if you're so inclined. If not at least someone said hi to them.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warthog: So I live in Arlington VA


In Arlington too .... you mind telling me the park? I've had some homeless in my neighborhood's park,
but nothing as permanent as you are describing. Arlington public services are pretty solid, so I'd make a
call to the county and see if they can help the person.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TwoHead: You could try saying hi. If you talk to them you might be able to ask if there is anything you could do to help if you're so inclined. If not at least someone said hi to them.


I'd say start there. Who knows what county people would do if sent in willy nilly.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are they hot?

This is always the first question you must ask yourself.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwoHead: You could try saying hi. If you talk to them you might be able to ask if there is anything you could do to help if you're so inclined. If not at least someone said hi to them.


I'm not great with people, and am afraid I'd make it really weird.  Also, selfishly, I'm in that park twice a week, and if it does get weird I'd be super stressed about the potential interactions each week.  I know that's a stupid answer, but it's the truth.  I can pick up the phone or email someone no problem, but walk up to a stranger and look them in the eye in meatspace?  That's hard.   It's why I love Fark.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: TwoHead: You could try saying hi. If you talk to them you might be able to ask if there is anything you could do to help if you're so inclined. If not at least someone said hi to them.

I'm not great with people, and am afraid I'd make it really weird.  Also, selfishly, I'm in that park twice a week, and if it does get weird I'd be super stressed about the potential interactions each week.  I know that's a stupid answer, but it's the truth.  I can pick up the phone or email someone no problem, but walk up to a stranger and look them in the eye in meatspace?  That's hard.   It's why I love Fark.


Then I think your choices are clear.  Nothing, or call County Social Services.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Warthog: So I live in Arlington VA

In Arlington too .... you mind telling me the park? I've had some homeless in my neighborhood's park,
but nothing as permanent as you are describing. Arlington public services are pretty solid, so I'd make a
call to the county and see if they can help the person.


I'd rather not out them to that degree on a public forum.  I'd feel awful if something I did or said caused them to lose their current spot, as it's as good as you'll find anywhere in Arlington.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Are they hot?

This is always the first question you must ask yourself.


I assume so.  They're living in a Subaru in Virginia with the back windows blacked out with trash bags, and they don't seem to run the engine for AC.  They have to be sweltering.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: Diogenes: Are they hot?

This is always the first question you must ask yourself.

I assume so.  They're living in a Subaru in Virginia with the back windows blacked out with trash bags, and they don't seem to run the engine for AC.  They have to be sweltering.


LOL.  Well played.

But it is sad. There's a lady in a local parking lot in a pretty upscale neighborhood's shopping center near me.  She and another guy across the street seem to be regulars.  And from what I can see the people that do interact with them treat them nicely.  But...they're still where they are.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: TwoHead: You could try saying hi. If you talk to them you might be able to ask if there is anything you could do to help if you're so inclined. If not at least someone said hi to them.

I'm not great with people, and am afraid I'd make it really weird.  Also, selfishly, I'm in that park twice a week, and if it does get weird I'd be super stressed about the potential interactions each week.  I know that's a stupid answer, but it's the truth.  I can pick up the phone or email someone no problem, but walk up to a stranger and look them in the eye in meatspace?  That's hard.   It's why I love Fark.


Take advantage of the plague; wear a mask and stay 20 feet away :)

Seriously though, that is why we have social services. At least I hope your area has someone who can check on them. If it will just be cops rousting them I'd say it is better to do nothing.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And thanks for deciding to do something to help. That's more than most people will do.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You could call social services and add what their process is.  You're under no obligation to give them any info you don't need to.

If their response is, "First we send in the police to do a welfare check." Then I'd say you're done with that particular phone call.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeto2: You could call social services and add what their process is.  You're under no obligation to give them any info you don't need to.

If their response is, "First we send in the police to do a welfare check." Then I'd say you're done with that particular phone call.


ASK...ASK what the process is.

/Stupid phone.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: From Philly to Boston: Warthog: So I live in Arlington VA

I'd rather not out them to that degree on a public forum.  I'd feel awful if something I did or said caused them to lose their current spot, as it's as good as you'll find anywhere in Arlington.


No worries pal ... just wondering if we're talking about the same park ... LOL.
Good luck to you!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Warthog: From Philly to Boston: Warthog: So I live in Arlington VA

I'd rather not out them to that degree on a public forum.  I'd feel awful if something I did or said caused them to lose their current spot, as it's as good as you'll find anywhere in Arlington.

No worries pal ... just wondering if we're talking about the same park ... LOL.
Good luck to you!


Is your park north or south of I-66?
 
Super_pope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: So I live in Arlington VA, which is one of the wealthiest, most expensive semi-urban counties in the country.  We've got really good social services available, including for homeless folks.

With that said, two mornings a week for the past year I've gone to exercise in a little neighborhood park that's off the beaten path by Arlington standards. For many months, this 15 or 20 year old Subaru Outback has been parked at the end of the deadend street next to the park.  I saw people around it a few months ago, looked like a lady in her 50's and a teenage or early 20's girl.  I then thought the car was abandoned, but a couple weeks ago I thought I saw people in it.

This morning I confirmed there's at least one person in the back, brushing their teeth and combing their hair.  So they clearly live there.  They aren't causing any trouble, and given that they've blended in for a year have found a good safe spot.  But my heart aches for them.

Do I call county social services to see if there's an outreach program that maybe can help them?  Or do I keep my nose out of it?  If I knew the younger woman was under 18 I wouldn't even debate it, I'd call CPS, but they might both be adults.  No way would I call the cops, because clearly they're just trying to get by and stay unseen. But maybe there's help for them?


Contact a local homeless advocacy group before taking any actions.

Well meaning as you may be do not involve any kind of authority unless you believe you must.  They're staying there without incident and it's not easy to find a place to live where you won't be interfered with.  Things can get worse quickly for people when the American justice or social services get involved.

This will also be crazy awkward but you could just say you've noticed them and ask if they want help seeking additional services.  You will feel uncomfortable doing that but asking if your help is wanted is a good start.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
someone post the "Dont call the cops" resource URL
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh good, we're on the mainpage now.  Really glad I didn't identify the park!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.