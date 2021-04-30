 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Why so many people in China are becoming mermaids." Man, wait until conservatives learn who they'll be sharing bathrooms with now
    Underwater diving, Scuba diving, largest underwater mermaid show, Dada Li, mermaid divers, freediving course, Guinness World Record, world's largest diving association  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty sure I wouldn't have minded sharing a bathroom with Darryl Hannah back in the day.

"I don't understand. All my life I've been waiting for someone and when I find her, she's... she's a fish."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Requires, strength, endurance, persistence, and breath-control.

I don't see a downside here.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I love that girl with all me heart
/I do not like the upper part
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Freediving beginners usually wear bi-fins, which enable both legs to alternately move, but a mermaid tail ties both legs together so they can't move freely," Li tells CNN Travel.

"Instead, we need to use our belly and waist to move like a dolphin. It requires practice to make this movement smooth and elegant like a real mermaid."

Like a... what now?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, right?  Next thing you know, it'll be goblins!  Can't be having that, now can we?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!


No, conservatives in America seem happy to ignore the terrible things their own relatives do.  It's what other people do that they freak out about.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x256] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 524x218]


Dammit!

*Shakes tiny flipper*
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to Weeki Wachee in way too long...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will Republicans decide to hate next?
After transgender people, who is the next smallest fringe group out there?
They are running out of new groups to hate.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: stinkynuts: So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!

No, conservatives in America seem happy to ignore the terrible things their own relatives do.  It's what other people do that they freak out about.


Great commentary! (thumbs up)

But again, what does that have to do with mermaids in China? Is this a political themed site? Save that for an article about the topic maybe
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: stinkynuts: So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!

No, conservatives in America seem happy to ignore the terrible things their own relatives do.  It's what other people do that they freak out about.


True. I notice that every Republican who is openly gay or has openly gay relatives that they don't disown, is totally down with the gays. Same with their black "friends".
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're not furries. They're... scalies?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: [Fark user image 252x200]

/I love that girl with all me heart
/I do not like the upper part


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if I'm a mermaid, in these jeans of his with her name still on them?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 - 26 and $9.99 a lb. from the hips down ..
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: toraque: stinkynuts: So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!

No, conservatives in America seem happy to ignore the terrible things their own relatives do.  It's what other people do that they freak out about.

Great commentary! (thumbs up)

But again, what does that have to do with mermaids in China? Is this a political themed site? Save that for an article about the topic maybe


Welcome to Fark, where any and everything becomes political commentary and threads easily devolve into flame wars.

Yes, even about mermaids. Buckle up.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: stinkynuts: toraque: stinkynuts:

Welcome to Fark, where any and everything becomes political commentary and threads easily devolve into flame wars.

Yes, even about mermaids. Buckle up.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I was inspired by an old movie called 'Splash' in the 1980s. The heroine is a mermaid who lives in the sea... That image has lived in my head ever since.

At least Tom Holland's Spiderman played this as a joke. This just makes me feel old.
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is the predation rate drastically different across all variations of bio males? Are cis gay, cis straight, trans gay, and trans straight really all that different?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Excuse me, it's mermen. I can guarantee there were no females present.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Half man, half fish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stinkynuts: toraque: stinkynuts: So, somehow mermaids in China are related to conservatives in America. Sick burn!


/The Aristocrats!

No, conservatives in America seem happy to ignore the terrible things their own relatives do.  It's what other people do that they freak out about.

Great commentary! (thumbs up)

But again, what does that have to do with mermaids in China? Is this a political themed site? Save that for an article about the topic maybe


Conservatives claim Nixon.
Nixon went to China.
China has mermaids.
Mermaids are under the authority of Neptune.
Therefore conservatives hate mermaids and we need to invade Triton as soon as Elon's rockets can get Space Force! out there.
Simple really.
 
