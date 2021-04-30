 Skip to content
(CNN)   How to socialize again after the pandemic. I mean, seriously. You just type what you want to say in the box and then click "add comment," I don't see what's so hard about that   (cnn.com) divider line
35
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend (vaccinated) who is really anxious and tried going to a restaurant last week.  They went early and apparently the area they were in had proms or something and the restaurant quickly filled up with people.  They left.

And I don't think even the majority of it is worrying about getting anything or spreading it.  I think a good chunk of it is that a large double-digit percentage of those around you were careless about it and didn't give a flying fark enough to take even the simplest of precautions.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
butt stuff?

/mandatory
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, just do the same shiat you were doing, maybe with a mask and some hand sanitizer?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: butt stuff?

/mandatory


username checks out
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT THATS SOCIALISM!!!

Oh wait.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm, this is going to get tricky, as I already got rid of my pants. They just seemed like useless clutter last year.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do i have to hake people's hands again?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I think a good chunk of it is that a large double-digit percentage of those around you were careless about it and didn't give a flying fark enough to take even the simplest of precautions.


Yep.

I've returned to socializing with vaxxed friends, folks who have taken precautions, and folks whose activities I'm aware of. We make a point of telling one another if our allergies are flaring up or whatever, so we can make informed choices, and if we have plans to get together we limit our contact with others for the week beforehand, just to be on the safe side. We've always been within CDC recommended guidelines.

We're all pretty comfortable with this. We've done our best, and now that we can start opening up a bit, we are, one step at a time.

But I'm sure as shiat still not going to concerts, packed sports bars, or whatever else. Big gatherings with a bunch of strangers, many (if not most) of which are guaranteed to be knuckleheads who haven't taken any of this seriously is a good recipe for backsliding.

Not going to do it.

It's like the advice young drivers get: It's not you I'm worried about, it's all the other drivers.

We'll get there, but it's not time yet.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people are going to have problems getting back into the swing of it.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?


Let's agree as a society to make the fistbump the official handshake replacement, formally and permanently. (Or, the elbow bump, as a backup.)
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's new?
Youtube ozAd18kTI4I
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?


They'd probably prefer you not use a fish to shake their hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?


You don't have to hake, you can haddock, flounder, cod....what ever type of fish you prefer.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?


No, we have been stuck with our pets for so long that butt sniffing is the new go to.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aetre: Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?

Let's agree as a society to make the fistbump the official handshake replacement, formally and permanently. (Or, the elbow bump, as a backup.)


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?


what haking may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bthom37: Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?

They'd probably prefer you not use a fish to shake their hands.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


What is hands already smell like fish?

/been spending a lot of time with my covid girlfriend.
 
Uranus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MythDragon:

What is hands already smell like fish?

a problem
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Its ass eating time.

From here until further notice.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"You just type what you want to say in the box and then click "add comment," I don't see what's so hard about that"

Damn straight. Only losers click "Prebiew"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, I made a typo!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I dunno, just do the same shiat you were doing, maybe with a mask and some hand sanitizer?


The mask is maybe a little kinky but fapping with hand sanitizer as lube seems like a bad idea.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I dunno, just do the same shiat you were doing, maybe with a mask and some hand sanitizer?

The mask is maybe a little kinky but fapping with hand sanitizer as lube seems like a bad idea.


Different strokes.
 
badplaid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One thing that definitely will change for me is that before the pandemic, I didn't really think much about meeting new people or going to new restaurants or being around strangers much.  I just did stuff that I thought might be enjoyable.  Beer and wine fests, ball games, concerts, etc. Most often people were cool, sometimes they sucked, but I just played it off like I came across some idiots here and there and that was it.  In 2018-2019, I started to think it was happening more and more, but I chalked that up to the idea that I was getting older and perhaps less tolerant of idiots.  That may not have been the case.

It took the pandemic and election to make me realize that ~74 million people suck in a very real and measurable way.  That is way more than I would have ever imagined.  It's not about cancel culture or anything, but I won't be going to music venues or restaurants owned by people who suck.  Wine or beer fests or even weekend trips to "red" areas just aren't going to happen.  I just don't want to be around it, support it or perpetuate it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have been unemployed and not even looking. Get the second shot in another two weeks, so probably about time to start, I guess. I live in an area that's been really good about masks and other measures and I think that gave me a skewed negative view of their effectiveness since I was seeing them everywhere each time I went out but would read online nothing but uncontrolled spread. Kind of amusing that I almost miss the social interaction of work.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Lots of people are going to have problems getting back into the swing of it.


i choose to assume that this is key-party innuendo.
kinky/bonk
 
dpcotta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We hit 3 mil. deaths on April 21st. Since then there have been 168,000+ more deaths from covid. Tell me again how the pandemic is over?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm the world's biggest germaphobe with barely manageable agoraphobia who's antisocial for other reasons to begin with, so you can imagine how the last year has been for me. Nobody's taken this virus more seriously than me. Absolutely nobody.

But when my max immunity kicks in May 11th? Fark it. I'm re-entering society's ass full-throttle, no lube. Licking pens at the bank. Tongue-kissing hobos. Drug-fuelled orgies. Sharing joints with decrepit strippers. I don't give a shiat.

Get me the fark out of this house.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aetre: Mugato: Do i have to hake people's hands again?

Let's agree as a society to make the fistbump the official handshake replacement, formally and permanently. (Or, the elbow bump, as a backup.)


Or, you know, we don't have to touch at all.  I'd prefer to bow or nod.
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I'm the world's biggest germaphobe with barely manageable agoraphobia who's antisocial for other reasons to begin with, so you can imagine how the last year has been for me. Nobody's taken this virus more seriously than me. Absolutely nobody.

But when my max immunity kicks in May 11th? Fark it. I'm re-entering society's ass full-throttle, no lube. Licking pens at the bank. Tongue-kissing hobos. Drug-fuelled orgies. Sharing joints with decrepit strippers. I don't give a shiat.

Get me the fark out of this house.


You left the house to get the vaccine. That makes you not the biggest germaphobe.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: Skeleton Man: I'm the world's biggest germaphobe with barely manageable agoraphobia who's antisocial for other reasons to begin with, so you can imagine how the last year has been for me. Nobody's taken this virus more seriously than me. Absolutely nobody.

But when my max immunity kicks in May 11th? Fark it. I'm re-entering society's ass full-throttle, no lube. Licking pens at the bank. Tongue-kissing hobos. Drug-fuelled orgies. Sharing joints with decrepit strippers. I don't give a shiat.

Get me the fark out of this house.

You left the house to get the vaccine. That makes you not the biggest germaphobe.


While wearing a mask and air-tight swimming goggles with a bottle of straight rubbing alcohol in my pocket, scrubbing my entire body including my nostrils and inside my ears as soon as I got home (after sterilizing my keys and phone and anything else I took with me).
 
