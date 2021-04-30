 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   You know Blake Bailey, the Philip Roth biographer whose book got canceled? Here's an in-depth exploration of how creepy he is. And yes, we're talking "grooming your 8th grade English students to have sex with you the minute they're legal" creepy   (slate.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, High school, Mr. Bailey's English class, Education, 35-year-old Blake Bailey, Mr. Bailey, Middle school, School, Grade  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 9:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Bailey had each of his eighth graders keep a journal. The assignment was totally open-ended. They could write about whatever they wanted, he told them, even deeply personal stuff-they just had to write something. And Mr. Bailey would read every word.

Free response journals in English classrooms -- actually, any classroom -- can be incredibly useful, powerful tools to use with students of any age. But they should be focused journals, where students are given prompts that, ideally, related to topics being discussed in class, with the personal elements being where students might try to relate those topics to their own lives and experiences. Even that more "academic" approach to them can result in immensely powerful, personal connections between the student, the teacher, and the topic. This sort of bullshiat -- "write your deepest, darkest thoughts on anything happening and I'll read them" -- should always be viewed with suspicion. It's diary writing, not journaling, and especially when you're talking about very impressionable pre-teens can be a recipe for disaster. Additionally, with reporting laws being what they are, the teacher has enormous -- and actionable -- responsibility for reporting to authorities anything that he or she reads in one of those journals that could indicate ongoing harm or risk of harm to the student in question. This guy sounds like a real farking piece of work.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a lot of ways Blake Bailey is the reason I got two English degrees," says Katie Franklin,

Clearly a monster.

/ No. seriously, he's sick, And a bad person.
// Worked with kids of all ages and they are fragile and vulnerable.
/// Just assure them it gets better and show them they can help others is all you can do. That and listen.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of fitting that the guy who wrote the definitive biography of Philip Roth is a creeper.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.


What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet jibbering fark.

Didn't make it all the way through the article, but that is some weapons grade grooming...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who and who?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.


Here's the thing: Philip Roth's own behavior towards women, and the attitudes he expressed towards them both in his work and elsewhere, is problematic AF (to use a literary term) anyway.  So the fact that the guy who wrote what was supposed to be the definitive biography of him engaged in predatory behavior that Roth himself would probably reject as too creepy and disgusting for one of his protagonists really does call into question the biography for me.  His judgment cannot be trusted.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.


Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?


Did the government demand the book be pulled?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?


No, the actual definition of censorship is when a government entity does this. Any private publishing house can do whatever it wants with its catalog, and any business selling books can too.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?


You really don't have any idea what "censorship" means, do you? If I own a stage and microphone and I don't let you use it, it is not censorship.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Any private publishing house can do whatever it wants with its catalog, and any business selling books can too.


The funny thing is that if this guy actually murdered a woman his book would probably still be on the shelf.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jake_lex: His judgment cannot be trusted.



Apparently his judgement was considered pretty ok by just about anyone and everyone in the literary world up until about ten minutes ago.


"Blake Bailey's comprehensive life of Philip Roth―to tell it outright―is a narrative masterwork ... As in a novel, what is seen at first to be casual chance is revealed at last to be a steady and powerfully demanding drive. ... under Bailey's strong light what remains on the page is one writer's life as it was lived, and―almost―as it was felt."
― Cynthia Ozick, New York Times Book Review (cover)

"Bailey is industrious, rigorous, and uncowed. ... Although Roth would not have enjoyed some of the tumult that will now attend its publication, he might have admired his biographer's ... refusal to fall under his subject's sway. The man who emerges is a literary genius, constantly getting it wrong, loving others, then hurting them, wrestling with himself and with language, devoted to an almost unfathomable degree to the art of fiction."
― David Remnick, The New Yorker

"[Roth] got to be remembered [in Bailey's biography] as a man: hilarious, mercurial, genuinely kind but fickle and meanspirited too. A man, rather than an inert legacy."
― Mark Oppenheimer, New York Times Magazine

"Superlative ... Bailey's account is definitive and genuinely gripping to boot. ... He leads us lucidly through a dense palimpsest of overlapping drafts, fictional identities, literary feuds and women."
― Claire Lowdon, Times of London

"Meticulous, masterfully organized and heroically fair-minded ... [T]here are sparkling scenes portraying Truman Capote's Black and White Ball, lunching with the Kennedys on Martha's Vineyard, even a flirtation with Jackie Onassis, the only woman Roth was too awed by to pursue."
― Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

"Beautifully written ... compulsively readable ... It is hard to imagine a book that will come up with a more definitive series of answers than this one."
― Tim Adams, Observer

"A wonderful book that seems certain to become the definitive biography of Roth's fascinating, sometimes troubling, life―Roth was a brilliant writer, and Bailey does him justice in this beautifully written and highly readable volume."
― Michael Schaub, Boston Globe

"Monumental and engrossing ... Bailey brings new information and a fresh perspective ... Is Bailey's compassionate and comprehensive book the biography? No other biographer will have known Roth so well, had such unlimited access to his archives, had a chance to ask him rude questions, even to watch him as he lay dying."
― Elaine Showalter, Times Literary Supplement (cover)

"Bailey is a very good writer and a very good literary biographer. A double- or triple-natured subject is not beyond him. ... What a story. ... Bailey certainly lets the repellent in, and along with it comes the man in his wholeness."
― James Parker, The Atlantic

"Unassailable as to fact ... clear-eyed ... quickly moving ... Philip Roth seems as brightly peopled as a Victorian novel. ... What [Bailey] does superbly ... is chart Roth's sexual and emotional life, and map its effects on his work."
― Michael Gorra, New York Review of Books

"Roth would approve of this biography, too, not because it's partial but because Bailey's industriousness is on a par with his own ... it's a miracle that he has published so lucid a book just three years after Roth's death―and one so packed with good anecdotes and jokes."
― Blake Morrison, The Guardian

"[A] totemic and compulsively readable biography."
― Christian Lorentzen, Bookforum

"'Magisterial' and 'definitive' ... don't do justice to Blake Bailey's years-in-the-making opus. ... Bailey meticulously conjures the career of one of America's literary titans, the devils and angels that shaped his work."
― O, The Oprah Magazine

"Philip Roth, for all his flaws, for all that I know his legacy will continue to be judged in judgmental times and found wanting, deserves this riveting, serious and deeply intelligent biography."
― David Baddiel, The Spectator

"Fascinating ... Bailey's utterly engrossing biography shows Roth led a life just as strange and intense as his fictionalized alter egos."
― Tomiwa Owolade, Evening Standard

"Blake Bailey's book is definitive. It's also often funny, sometimes appalling, and always fascinating―like its subject."
― Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

"A stunning feat, this is as dynamic and gripping as any of Roth's own fictions."
― Publishers Weekly (starred review)

"Excellent...evenhanded...Roth gave Bailey access to his archive and sat down for interviews, and it shows, especially in the many intimate details about Roth's personal life...An outstanding biography."
― Kirkus (starred review)

"Fully authorized, comprehensive, and engrossing ... a consummate and unforgettable biography of a controversial, virtuoso, and indelible American writer."
― Booklist (starred review)

"Everything you ever wanted to know about Philip Roth you can discover in his novels. Everything you ever wanted to know about what it took to become one of the greatest American writers of our time, you will find in Blake Bailey's breathtaking biography."
― Nicole Krauss

"Philip Roth, to go with his legendary talent, was a lucky man. That streak continues with Blake Bailey's charming, wise, and witty biography, which achieves a balance and comprehensiveness that shouldn't have been possible so soon after Roth's death."
― Jonathan Lethem
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: jake_lex: His judgment cannot be trusted.


Apparently his judgement was considered pretty ok by just about anyone and everyone in the literary world up until about ten minutes ago.


"Blake Bailey's comprehensive life of Philip Roth―to tell it outright―is a narrative masterwork ... As in a novel, what is seen at first to be casual chance is revealed at last to be a steady and powerfully demanding drive. ... under Bailey's strong light what remains on the page is one writer's life as it was lived, and―almost―as it was felt."
― Cynthia Ozick, New York Times Book Review (cover)

"Bailey is industrious, rigorous, and uncowed. ... Although Roth would not have enjoyed some of the tumult that will now attend its publication, he might have admired his biographer's ... refusal to fall under his subject's sway. The man who emerges is a literary genius, constantly getting it wrong, loving others, then hurting them, wrestling with himself and with language, devoted to an almost unfathomable degree to the art of fiction."
― David Remnick, The New Yorker

"[Roth] got to be remembered [in Bailey's biography] as a man: hilarious, mercurial, genuinely kind but fickle and meanspirited too. A man, rather than an inert legacy."
― Mark Oppenheimer, New York Times Magazine

"Superlative ... Bailey's account is definitive and genuinely gripping to boot. ... He leads us lucidly through a dense palimpsest of overlapping drafts, fictional identities, literary feuds and women."
― Claire Lowdon, Times of London

"Meticulous, masterfully organized and heroically fair-minded ... [T]here are sparkling scenes portraying Truman Capote's Black and White Ball, lunching with the Kennedys on Martha's Vineyard, even a flirtation with Jackie Onassis, the only woman Roth was too awed by to pursue."
― Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

"Beautifully written ... compulsively readable ... It is hard to imagine a book that will come up with a more definitive series of answers than this one."
― Tim Adams, Observer

"A wonderful book that seems certain to become the definitive biography of Roth's fascinating, sometimes troubling, life―Roth was a brilliant writer, and Bailey does him justice in this beautifully written and highly readable volume."
― Michael Schaub, Boston Globe

"Monumental and engrossing ... Bailey brings new information and a fresh perspective ... Is Bailey's compassionate and comprehensive book the biography? No other biographer will have known Roth so well, had such unlimited access to his archives, had a chance to ask him rude questions, even to watch him as he lay dying."
― Elaine Showalter, Times Literary Supplement (cover)

"Bailey is a very good writer and a very good literary biographer. A double- or triple-natured subject is not beyond him. ... What a story. ... Bailey certainly lets the repellent in, and along with it comes the man in his wholeness."
― James Parker, The Atlantic

"Unassailable as to fact ... clear-eyed ... quickly moving ... Philip Roth seems as brightly peopled as a Victorian novel. ... What [Bailey] does superbly ... is chart Roth's sexual and emotional life, and map its effects on his work."
― Michael Gorra, New York Review of Books

"Roth would approve of this biography, too, not because it's partial but because Bailey's industriousness is on a par with his own ... it's a miracle that he has published so lucid a book just three years after Roth's death―and one so packed with good anecdotes and jokes."
― Blake Morrison, The Guardian

"[A] totemic and compulsively readable biography."
― Christian Lorentzen, Bookforum

"'Magisterial' and 'definitive' ... don't do justice to Blake Bailey's years-in-the-making opus. ... Bailey meticulously conjures the career of one of America's literary titans, the devils and angels that shaped his work."
― O, The Oprah Magazine

"Philip Roth, for all his flaws, for all that I know his legacy will continue to be judged in judgmental times and found wanting, deserves this riveting, serious and deeply intelligent biography."
― David Baddiel, The Spectator

"Fascinating ... Bailey's utterly engrossing biography shows Roth led a life just as strange and intense as his fictionalized alter egos."
― Tomiwa Owolade, Evening Standard

"Blake Bailey's book is definitive. It's also often funny, sometimes appalling, and always fascinating―like its subject."
― Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

"A stunning feat, this is as dynamic and gripping as any of Roth's own fictions."
― Publishers Weekly (starred review)

"Excellent...evenhanded...Roth gave Bailey access to his archive and sat down for interviews, and it shows, especially in the many intimate details about Roth's personal life...An outstanding biography."
― Kirkus (starred review)

"Fully authorized, comprehensive, and engrossing ... a consummate and unforgettable biography of a controversial, virtuoso, and indelible American writer."
― Booklist (starred review)

"Everything you ever wanted to know about Philip Roth you can discover in his novels. Everything you ever wanted to know about what it took to become one of the greatest American writers of our time, you will find in Blake Bailey's breathtaking biography."
― Nicole Krauss

"Philip Roth, to go with his legendary talent, was a lucky man. That streak continues with Blake Bailey's charming, wise, and witty biography, which achieves a balance and comprehensiveness that shouldn't have been possible so soon after Roth's death."
― Jonathan Lethem


Gonna choose the groomer to be your hill to die on?

Shine on you crazy diamond.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm thinking he goes with M Gaetz Publishers for his next book.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: Gonna choose the groomer to be your hill to die on?

Shine on you crazy diamond.


I'd say I see the world and people in it as a bit more complex than you do. Writers and artists have been notorious scumbags for a thousand years. Dealing with things of beauty created by flawed people is part of life.

Your inability to see people in any other way than a simplistic good/bad narrative doesnt make you better than anyone. Although im sure youre patting yourself on the back pretty hard right now. lol
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bthom37: dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?

Did the government demand the book be pulled?


Oh it's this argument again. Well I'm sure it's no problem if Barnes and Noble or Amazon just arbitrarily started to go all Paladin Press and not stock anything else.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's his complaint?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.


Is he being cancelled?  I mean, I'm not reading 900 pages on Phillip Roth, but it's not because the author is a creep.

I still read hemmingway, and he was a piece of shiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Writers and artists have been notorious scumbags for a thousand years. Dealing with things of beauty created by flawed people is part of life.


I am a sensitive artist

I am a sensitive artist
Nobody understands me because I am so deep
In my work I make allusions to books that nobody else has read
Music that nobody else has heard
And art that nobody else has seen
I can't help it
Because I am so much more intelligent
And well-rounded
Than everyone who surrounds me

I stopped watching TV when I was six months old
Because it was so boring and stupid
And started reading books
And going to recitals
And art galleries

I don't go to recitals anymore
Because my hearing is too sensitive
And I don't go to art galleries anymore
Because there are people there
And I can't deal with people
Because they don't understand me

I stay home
Reading books that are beneath me
And working on my work
Which no one understands


--John S. Hall
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?

No, the actual definition of censorship is when a government entity does this. Any private publishing house can do whatever it wants with its catalog, and any business selling books can too.


Nope. A private entity can censor things too. It's just legal when they do it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: bthom37: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

What censorship?  The publisher pulled his book, a biography of Phillip Roth.  That's not exactly "erasing history".  It's a book about a novelist who was kind of a dick, written by a guy who liked to use his dick on teenagers he'd groomed since they were children.

That's not exactly a great loss to the cultural firmament.

Removing a book from the shelf is the actual definition of censorship.
My point is where does it stop?

James Brown beat the living shiat out of every woman he ever met and was a lifelong republican. Why are his records still on the shelf, or itunes or however they sell shiat nowadays?


No, a publisher choosing not to publish a book is not censorship.

The government saying the can't publish the book is censorship.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: doomsdayaddams: Any private publishing house can do whatever it wants with its catalog, and any business selling books can too.

The funny thing is that if this guy actually murdered a woman his book would probably still be on the shelf.


That is probably true. Although, mostly if it was about murdering her.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: No, a publisher choosing not to publish a book is not censorship.


Hey, I dont know if you peruse previous remarks but this comment has been made about 750 times already. I mean I understand that for certain people making this type of pedantic comment is deeply satisfying but can you guys at least try to word it differently?

I know your argument only works if you pretend that censorship can only be one thing and thats it forever but nobody else has to live in that fantasy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Is he being cancelled?  I mean, I'm not reading 900 pages on Phillip Roth, but it's not because the author is a creep.


Neither am I but it sounds like he is.

I mean if you make the work impossible to get that sounds pretty cancel-y.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: bthom37: Gonna choose the groomer to be your hill to die on?

Shine on you crazy diamond.

I'd say I see the world and people in it as a bit more complex than you do. Writers and artists have been notorious scumbags for a thousand years. Dealing with things of beauty created by flawed people is part of life.

Your inability to see people in any other way than a simplistic good/bad narrative doesnt make you better than anyone. Although im sure youre patting yourself on the back pretty hard right now. lol


Or, maybe it's that a 900 page biography of a dude who wrote (admittedly well crafted) incel fanfic, written (again, apparently quite well) by a guy who groomed kids to be open to his sexual advances when they hit 18 might be a bit out of the pale for most people.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Ok, but is there something factually wrong with the book?

This type of censorship is kind of scary.

To anyone who thinks that artists should have their work erased because of personal failings I say give me your phone so I can scroll through your music list and delete 90% of them.

Is he being cancelled?  I mean, I'm not reading 900 pages on Phillip Roth, but it's not because the author is a creep.

I still read hemmingway, and he was a piece of shiat.


Read him while you can. His stuff won't be available for long...
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: bthom37: Gonna choose the groomer to be your hill to die on?

Shine on you crazy diamond.

I'd say I see the world and people in it as a bit more complex than you do. Writers and artists have been notorious scumbags for a thousand years. Dealing with things of beauty created by flawed people is part of life.

Your inability to see people in any other way than a simplistic good/bad narrative doesnt make you better than anyone. Although im sure youre patting yourself on the back pretty hard right now. lol

Or, maybe it's that a 900 page biography of a dude who wrote (admittedly well crafted) incel fanfic, written (again, apparently quite well) by a guy who groomed kids to be open to his sexual advances when they hit 18 might be a bit out of the pale for most people.


I think maybe we need to up the age of adulthood to about 35. 18 isnt cutting it anymore apparently.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: bthom37: Gonna choose the groomer to be your hill to die on?

Shine on you crazy diamond.

I'd say I see the world and people in it as a bit more complex than you do. Writers and artists have been notorious scumbags for a thousand years. Dealing with things of beauty created by flawed people is part of life.

Your inability to see people in any other way than a simplistic good/bad narrative doesnt make you better than anyone. Although im sure youre patting yourself on the back pretty hard right now. lol

Or, maybe it's that a 900 page biography of a dude who wrote (admittedly well crafted) incel fanfic, written (again, apparently quite well) by a guy who groomed kids to be open to his sexual advances when they hit 18 might be a bit out of the pale for most people.


Sounds like an interesting book!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.