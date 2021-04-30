 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Texas rancher brags to Fox News about how he "caught" three immigrants on his property (dailymail.co.uk)
48
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny/sad how attitudes change with toxic emotional investment.  When I was a teen and young man, before all this FN propaganda shiat started, I knew my fair share of families who owned land and ranches down near or on the border (through family and friends).  They would leave left-overs and jugs of water out on the patio at certain times of the year.  Some of the biggest rednecks I knew would go out of their way to give a migrant worker an extra tip even when they, themselves, didn't make that much money.  They would let their undocumented co-workers jump in their truck and hall ass off the lot when INS raided one of the many pipe yards where I grew up.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Texas rancher forgets to mention that he immediately hired the immigrants he caught 'caught' to do manual labor around his ranch for below minimum wage paid under the table...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Texans gonna Tex.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man says he gets no help from the federal government in controlling migrants who have more rights than him as federal agents apprehend migrants on his property in the background.

Common clay of the old west right there.
 
deeproy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Daily Mail Song
Youtube 5eBT6OSr1TI
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok -- so I didn't watch the video, but the article only mentioned "dogs barking in the background".  Did they actually show agents chasing people, or even just being present, or are we going on Fox's word alone that "barking dogs" is 100% definitely not-made-up evidence of a pursuit of migrants?

Also, lol, "they have more rights than us".  What rights exactly does he think border jumpers get that he does not?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since this is Fox news the whole thing could be just theatre. You can't trust anything from Fox.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?


Nope.

The bullshiat mythology of Manifest Destiny makes his wrinkly white ass think he was meant to be here.

Cultures have been farking over other cultures since there were people. It's impossible to avoid but it needs to be seen and mitigated as much as possible.  Most Americans are trash and forget, conveniently, who's land they are on.

What makes me livid is that this country has so much to offer to desperate folks around the world, work it's own citizens shun, work that is critical to our literal survival yet here we are demonizing them and being the most garbage humans we can be.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Ok -- so I didn't watch the video, but the article only mentioned "dogs barking in the background".  Did they actually show agents chasing people, or even just being present, or are we going on Fox's word alone that "barking dogs" is 100% definitely not-made-up evidence of a pursuit of migrants?

Also, lol, "they have more rights than us".  What rights exactly does he think border jumpers get that he does not?


That was what I was thinking, too.

Plus, Daily Fail reporting on a Fox News interview...I don't know what to believe exists anymore because it would be amazing if neither did.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
no deserves to have their land trespassed. I understand it isnt that simple but having strange people on your land and property is a ripe situation for tragedy
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Ok -- so I didn't watch the video, but the article only mentioned "dogs barking in the background".  Did they actually show agents chasing people, or even just being present, or are we going on Fox's word alone that "barking dogs" is 100% definitely not-made-up evidence of a pursuit of migrants?


If that's true then my departed German Shepherd has chased more Mexicans than Zachary Taylor.

(It's bulllllllllllshiat)
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know this rancher is lying because he didn't say that he shot them or at them.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?


They're not sending their best.
 
MLWS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?


I've had recent immigrants tell me to my face that now that they made it here we should be stopping more from coming.

People suck.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?


Yeah and they were undesirables that should have been kept out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is completely staged.

'These people, it seems like they have more rights than we do....he said after he forcibly detained people for the CBP to come and bus away into detention centers.  How many more rights than you have is that?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A few years back, human traffickers murdered a rancher on his own land in Arizona. 

He's right to be armed and concerned. The people here acting like they're on a high horse don't have shiat to protect.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Under seige?

Did they have guns?

No?

Then they were just "taking a walking tour".
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus, this asshole whining that he doesn't know "how much we can get away with" when dealing with "the siege" he's claiming to be under... followed by photos of scared 8 and 9 year old girls carrying 2 liter bottles of water through a f*cking desert.

Goddamn it, America, is this all we are now?
 
Bowen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did that ridiculous site seriously ask me to turn off my ad-block and then give me a popup thanking me for turning off my ad-block?  Man, fark you.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Under seige?

Did they have guns?

No?

Then they were just "taking a walking tour".


Zip Tie Guy stormed the capitol with his mum

/that guy brought his mother to revolt against the U.S. Federal Goverment
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bowen: On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.


Huh.

I guess he should move.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, I can hold trespassers at gunpoint until law enforcement arrives? Good to know because my neighbors keep trespassing.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People of other nationalities trespassed on an American rancher's property as they entered the USA illegally.
The rancher apprehended them for trespassing on his property. The rancher then called the U.S. Border Patrol.

No, the rancher did not brag. He simply illustrated the problem that he was experiencing.
 
Kooj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: I know this rancher is lying because he didn't say that he shot them or at them.


So he omitted to say what everyone already knew?
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He does realize that HIS family were immigrants, right?


so ? How does that excuse people trespassing on his property.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still say we should just start expanding America to the south. Take over Mexico first. Make them all citizens. Then keep expanding south. Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and finally Panama. Then build that wall they want so bad on the Panamanian coast.

After that, Canada.
 
Bowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Bowen: On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.

Huh.

I guess he should move.


"Yeah so 3 bedrooms, 2 baths - then there's this nice little bonus room. The real prize is outside though. Just look at this prop...oh yeah, just take a couple steps back so you're not run down by the paramilitaries. Anyhow, just look at that view."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Wa "Behind the Pay Wall" Po is reporting millions of mice plaging the borders of New South Wales.  That would make for some fun photobombing without being staged.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dadoody: A few years back, human traffickers murdered a rancher on his own land in Arizona. 

He's right to be armed and concerned. The people here acting like they're on a high horse don't have shiat to protect.


He makes a good case for not living inches from the border if he's scared of his own shadow, or events that happened ten years ago two states away.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: no deserves to have their land trespassed. I understand it isnt that simple but having strange people on your land and property is a ripe situation for tragedy


Agreed. Not to mention damage done by people in vehicles.

Of course the ways to stop this are 1) make LEGAL immigration easier. 2) invest in the countries they're coming from to make the incentives to come smaller. 3) legalize and regulate drugs to remove drug smuggling as something that depends on illegal border crossings.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Bowen: On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.

Huh.

I guess he should move.


Or the migrants could cross at a designated border crossing.
 
sevente
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Texas rancher forgets to mention that he immediately hired the immigrants he caught 'caught' to do manual labor around his ranch for below minimum wage paid under the table...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I'm so darn rootin' tootin' mad I can't shoot them thar illegals like Pa used to do with them varmints!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's what that asshole sounds like right about now
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: DoctorCal: Bowen: On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.

Huh.

I guess he should move.

Or the migrants could cross at a designated border crossing.


The expanded wall must have pushed them to his place.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: After that, Canada.


Yuck, not those people.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rancher: "Oh, look. New employees."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It would have been funny if his Mexican wife came out during the interview and interrupted it rather than dogs.

/I don't know if he has a Mexican wife.
//I bet he wants one though.
///3
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Texas rancher forgets to mention that he immediately hired the immigrants he caught 'caught' to do manual labor around his ranch for below minimum wage paid under the table...


And then la migra showed up and he "forgot" to pay. Around here the local jail prints pictures of all that day's arrests.  Most people shut TFU when you show them who the real criminals are.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I still say we should just start expanding America to the south.


Dude, we already did. We annexed the entire northern half of Mexico.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bowen: On the one hand, this guy is clearly an asshole. On the other hand, it would have to suck to see federal agents chasing people across your property 3x a week.


I'm guessing "his property" is probably hundreds of acres of jack-shiat in the middle of nowhere...not like they are traipsing through his garden, knocking over his plastic flamingos on a daily basis.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Solty Dog: After that, Canada.

Yuck, not those people.


Canadians are prepping to invade, 75% of Canadians are within 250 miles of the U.S. (including Alaska)...

Not to sound crass -- who was the person that, uh..., took one to the dome...

/she won the prize
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did they ask him if he could tell them one more thing about The Migrant?
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Farmer pictured to right.

cdn.prod.www.spiegel.deView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: I still say we should just start expanding America to the south. Take over Mexico first. Make them all citizens. Then keep expanding south. Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and finally Panama. Then build that wall they want so bad on the Panamanian coast.

After that, Canada.



We already did that.  The US took half of Mexico, offered everyone a choice of citizenship.  The federal government then reneged on the deal, creating the "secret Mexican" among us.
 
