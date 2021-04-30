 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Somerset Live)   Looks like the Precogs have stopped another future criminal. Rest easy, everyone   (somersetlive.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, English-language films, Punk rock, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Police, Play, tree house, Ministry of Defence Police and Guarding Agency, military police  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 10:15 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its for the greater good.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That looks more like a tree plank than a tree "house."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Recent image of subby, pitching his latest kid's toy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
""The tree house is on a military patch that is open to the public and some local dog walkers saw the tree house and complained to the MOD about it."

Oh.  Stopped caring there.

I would expect to get my treehouse banned if I built it in a public park, too.  Don't build on land that isn't yours.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That looks more like a tree plank than a tree "house."


It's Britain, so you have to make some allowances.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: The tree house is on a military patch that is open to the public


And I dont know about Britain, but in the U.S., building ANYTHING on a military installation requires forms, inspections and proper authorization from command.  Yes, even a tree house.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was a military BRAT that lived both on base and off base overseas.

This is as much bullcrap as you can imagine.  Eyeroll as appropriate.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It took a week to get a pallet in the tree?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My youngest and a few of his friends have spent the last week building a treehouse on some feral public land nearby. Yesterday a local Karen stumbled upon them so I'm guessing the city will be send a crew by today to dismantle it.

/The Karen will of course by completely mystified when her house gets egged this Halloween.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I thought I was dreaming when two police cars turned up at my door and told me they were going to cordon it off."

Here's a thought, lady: if you want your rugrat to risk his neck by planting a plank between two branches, do it on your property.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.