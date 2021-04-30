 Skip to content
(NPR)   Even the Burners who might have attended it are glad that Burning Man was canceled again. "A lot of people have gotten sick of what Burning Man's kind of become"   (npr.org) divider line
37
•       •       •

Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Still, for many burners,"

Maybe I am too old, but something about calling your group "burners" makes me want to yell at a cloud.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really know that much about it.  Has Budweiser signed an exclusivity contract with them?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cancel it permanently.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quick, someone start a Garden Man festival.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've hated Burning Man since way before anyone thought it was cool to hate it.

I'd tell you what my favorite event is, but you've never heard of it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, there are still plenty of other places to get herpes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They probably should have ended it years ago, as with the Haight-Ashbury movement, they had gave it a funeral after the summer of love because of mass-market profiteering.   The message at the time was something like, "Don't come Here to experience it, make it happen where You are."
 
Watubi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Turned into a freak show for the rich.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
nwo douchebag run :(
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.


Pretty much the same thing happened to Comic Con in San Diego. The last real SDCC ended in 1994. Now it may as well be called "Comic Cannes".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drug fueled art festival becomes popular and the extremely rich invade it to prove they're cool, and change it from art festival into competition to put on the most hedonistic display of wealth.

Yeah, that will kill an art festival.
 
Devo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I aged out of festivals too. I'm sure 20 somethings like them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 No one goes to burning man anymore anyway. It's too crowded.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Burning man could never have survived being capitalized.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ignoring the Pandemic, I'm curious what the best way to manage Burning Man's growth is. It's impressive that they pull it off reasonably successfully with crowds that big, but at what point does it become unsustainable/unmanageable?

Or more accurately, my question is what do you DO about it, as event leadership? Sometimes events do grow so large they can't possibly be held anymore - how do you avoid that? Charge more? Split into two events? Other?

Phones are open.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have really been wanting to go for the last couple of years, which is a strong indicator that it's not cool anymore.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm glad The Gathering of Juggalos will never sell out.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was young, I really wanted to attend, because it seemed like such a weird and wonderful thing.  Now that I'm financially capable of going, it seems like it's a Disney production, and I have no interest in attending.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Burning Man, Burning Bush, Burning Crotch...

Never went, and that's once too many.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.

Pretty much the same thing happened to Comic Con in San Diego. The last real SDCC ended in 1994. Now it may as well be called "Comic Cannes".


You people better stay the hell away from my Dragon*con or so help me god!
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.

Pretty much the same thing happened to Comic Con in San Diego. The last real SDCC ended in 1994. Now it may as well be called "Comic Cannes".


At least Cannes you can actually see movies.  At SDCC there are overnight line campouts for Hall H.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Drug fueled art festival becomes popular and the extremely rich invade it to prove they're cool, and change it from art festival into competition to put on the most hedonistic display of wealth.

Yeah, that will kill an art festival.


The word art in your comment needs a large set of quotation marks around it.
Its always been about kinda dumb people getting together and taking part in a group delusion in which they pretend to be artists. The crap they produce is the worst kind of grade school level art class garbage.
And of course the rich white girl with her tits hanging out thinks shes Picasso because guys keep lining up to buy her sculptures of Scooby Doo made out of old watch batteries.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it isn't about having sex with moderately attractive hippie chicks any more, I don't want to know about it.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.


See Austin, Texas for further proof.

If you're thinking about moving to Austin to help "Keep Austin Weird" and be part of the awesome local scene, well, sorry pal, but you missed it. Too many people heard how cool Austin was, moved there, and turned it into a place just as lame as where they came from.
 
metric
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I attended for 21 years in a row. I moved out there, worked for them, volunteered, all the things. There was still some magic in it, but only trace elements. I will always enjoy the Black Rock Desert, but I think the world would be better served if TTITD were to come to an end.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll go there once I retire and I have the time to take off work for it.

Instead we have a yearly Freakout at a cottage by a lake with our friends.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, I have lots of knowledge/first hand experience on this topic! Neat!

Us old school burners gave up on Burning Man long ago. 6~7 years ago it started becoming mainstream, which in turn attracted more of the "Florida Party Animal" and less of the "Artsy old stoners".

After the ratio of douchbags and Instagram models out weighted the old stoners and artists, we kinda gave up and all went our separate ways.

It was fun, but it got taken over and became just another "music festival in the desert".

Used to be all about inclusion, but now that entry basically costs $1,000+ a pop, it's anything but. The money needed to get out there has only increased each year. Heck, you now have to pay to park (that's right, you now have to pay for a parking spot....in the literal middle of the desert).

Heck, Larry (the OG burner who made all this) isn't even in charge of the Burning Man org. Hasn't been for a few years now.

What Burning Man has become and what it was is like watching Gentrification at high speed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

See Austin, Texas for further proof.

If you're thinking about moving to Austin to help "Keep Austin Weird" and be part of the awesome local scene, well, sorry pal, but you missed it. Too many people heard how cool Austin was, moved there, and turned it into a place just as lame as where they came from.


I went to HS in Austin in the early 90's.
Back then it could still be describes as a smallish college town with a way above average music scene.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Realistically what is going to happen is you will have a bunch of people try and do the old school burn this year. They will be followed by people who will be thinking "this is going to be the most epic one ever, can't miss it!" but are the kind of people who were dependent on the services of the org to make it through.

You'll have a bunch of people get hurt, they will trash the area, and the BLM will say its not worth it and put an end to it and the org won't be able to get a permit again there.

So then next year it will just be on a beach or something and become Cochella.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just sell it to Disney already.
 
badplaid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Artsy, offbeat and interesting events/venues/neighborhoods/whatever that become popular, then commercialized, tend to push away the elements that made them cool in the first place. Just a matter of time before an Urban Outfitters and some expensive tapas places appear.

Burning Man hit critical mass and began veering off course. It's entirely fitting for a festival that burns itself to the ground, then theoretically disappears "without a trace," should simply cease to exist. Poof, gone.


While I have always thought Burning Man was a bit contrived, I think most GenX'ers will agree that this pretty much sums up the last 20 years or so.  SXSW is another good example...then there is almost every cool neighborhood on the fringe in every major city...and most of the unique tourist destinations.

There are the truly cool and unique people who come up with these crazy organic ideas, then a subset of followers who grasp those ideals and make it a "thing" but they don't often have any desire to change it but as it matures, it gets better.  It's the next step where it starts to diverge.  It moves quickly to people who come on board who want to "buy in to cool".  They are fad followers or people who just want to go someplace to "party."  They start to infiltrate it results in the thing getting to a critical mass that requires much more infrastructure, security, and political support.  The originators and early adopters usually stay on a few more years out of nostalgia, but it doesn't take long for the enjoyment to get sucked out. Once they leave, it's a commercial enterprise that just fizzles out.

The thing is, there just arent as many cool and unique originators anymore.  And social media ramps up the "buy in to cool" rate to almost real-time. So something was was fun for 4-5 years is now maybe fun for 2 before it is blown up.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet thats not a happy jack rabbit speaking anymore.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Quick, someone start a Garden Man festival.


Nah, Four Seasons Landscaping Man. With a giant lectern as the centrepiece.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: Realistically what is going to happen is you will have a bunch of people try and do the old school burn this year. They will be followed by people who will be thinking "this is going to be the most epic one ever, can't miss it!" but are the kind of people who were dependent on the services of the org to make it through.

You'll have a bunch of people get hurt, they will trash the area, and the BLM will say its not worth it and put an end to it and the org won't be able to get a permit again there.

So then next year it will just be on a beach or something and become Cochella.


I think in part youre right. Except the BLM putting a stop to it. You see the BLM collects money from Burning Man, a healthy sum at that through the Special Recreation Permit. It is 3% of what Burning Man brings in. So the BLM will milk that cow for as long as they can. Additionally during the event BLM dedicates a slough of people for logistics, law enforcement, environmental compliance etc. That money is reimbursed by Burning Man which eases the budget burden on the local office.

And make no mistake the playa is trashed after the event. Burning Man has a restoration team that has to clean up after everyone leaves. Finally dont get me started about the false Leave No Trace ethic. You only need to drive down the highway during Exodus to know LNT ends at the playas edge.

I used to think the Burners really wanted to do the right thing and now I have nothing but pure disgust for them.
 
TJHinSF
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anubislg:

Heck, Larry (the OG burner who made all this) isn't even in charge of the Burning Man org. Hasn't been for a few years now.


Well, with Larry being dead and all, I can see why he scaled back his day-to-day involvement.
 
