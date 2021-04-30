 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Florida Man is so unpredictable. A samurai sword today, an armed man without hands tomorrow. We never know when. We never know how. We only know where   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Gary Dwain St. Aubyn Campbell, family members, severe stab wounds, Florida man, Orlando Sentinel, medical assistance, early Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 4:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Campbell admitted to stabbing his family members, telling detectives that "physical abuse as a child and constant questioning and nagging as an adult" prompted "rage."


Dude you're 59 years old, you can move out you know.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A samurai sword today, an armed man without hands tomorrow.

Sounds like a logical progression to me...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A: What comic book guy would do at 59
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But was he a samurai...?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sweet Gary was a bit dim, but none of them  would chance him, because he was a samurai.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barfmaker: Campbell admitted to stabbing his family members, telling detectives that "physical abuse as a child and constant questioning and nagging as an adult" prompted "rage."


Dude you're 59 years old, you can move out you know.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/And then the stabbings started...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No true samurai...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.