(CBC)   May 24. Sunday. Victoria day. Time for barbecue. Time for beer. Smoke a joint. Bang your spouse. And get your shot   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Vaccine, Public health, Vaccination, Sick leave, Intensive care medicine, COVID-19 vaccines, doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, health officials  
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vaughan with all that stuff.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMMIT

/not Canadian
//may pretend anyway
/// ?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit ... can only manage 2 of 5.

Cheers to Doug Ford for successfully being forced to do the bare minimum
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victoria thread!!
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... add some whisky and it is a regular weekend??
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RiverRat: DAMMIT

/not Canadian
//may pretend anyway
/// ?


Sorry buddy, didn't say please.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe that when I see it.  I think Dougie's sent about 12 doses up north.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm..... May 24 is a Monday.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My appointment is Monday for the 1st jab.

49 year old essential worker in a "hot zone"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Offer not valid in Quebec.
 
delciotto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: Ummmm..... May 24 is a Monday.


Stat holiday, no work unless you get paid double time.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: *Offer not valid in Quebec.


18-24 y.o. on the 14th, so I don't know if you thought that we were late or early here
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

1funguy: Victoria thread!!


What a hottie. I'll be in my bunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
