(Mediaite)   "They got it from the iCloud" shouts an hysterical Giuliani at a bewildered Tucker Carlson   (mediaite.com) divider line
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they got it from g-20.in, Mr. Cybersecurity Czar.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
claimed the warrant was illegal because the feds already had his data "from the iCloud."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Barron was supposed to handle all "the Cyber" and make sure Americans Were Pritected.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!


It is a little surprising. I mean, you'd expect the FBI to snag anything that could hold data. What do they want with just a computer? Pull the graphics cards out and mine bitcoins? No no no, the pay dirt is the storage devices. Everything else is a waste of space.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, Rudy is not being represented by a competent attorney, or this interview would never have happened.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of farkin asshole clowns.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so Rudy had his iphone synching to icloud while he committed crimes

LOL
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(To be clear, this is a different bizarre rant from the one Giuliani dropped on his radio show earlier in the day.)

Oh, that's comforting.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  He claimed that he had offered to turn over this evidence to the government and discuss it with them "for two years."

Riiiiight, the just got the warrant anyway because it's so fun to do.
 
aug3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so Rudy claims to have Hunters hard drives for 2 years, but Hunter didn't drop them off for repair until last year?
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone see his sons equally batshiat performance on Erin Burnett's show?

https://www.aol.com/rudy-giulianis-so​n​-tries-rudy-060010703.html

"Who appointed the judge? President Barack Obama!" he declared. "You have an Obama-appointed judge who has signed this warrant where no other judge would sign this warrant."

"You have proof that no other judge would sign the warrant?" Burnett asked.

"I don't have any proof," he admitted. "But do you have proof that any other judge would sign the warrant?"
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old man yells at iCloud.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I said, well, don't you want these? And they said, what are they? I said, those are Hunter Biden's hard drives. And they said no, no, no."

Worst Amy Winehouse remix ever
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: question_dj: The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!

It is a little surprising. I mean, you'd expect the FBI to snag anything that could hold data. What do they want with just a computer? Pull the graphics cards out and mine bitcoins? No no no, the pay dirt is the storage devices. Everything else is a waste of space.


Or.. Rudy is lying and they took them.  I heard they took boxes and boxes, so 8 devices would be at most 8 ish boxes if they were all deaktops.  Rudy could easily be lying.
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh man, he's farked - The iClouds have the best tubes
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the sort of moron that you'd see standing outside in his pyjamas clutching a computer monitor when his house is on fire.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wish to hell old stupid dudes like this would fark right the fark off and out of the public eye and operating in the public sphere. Retire and commit crimes cheating at bingo or golf. Spare the nation your dirty hands and shenanigans.

People like Rudy really make Logan's Run seem like it has some merit.
 
Wrongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine putting your faith in Donald Trump. Then stretching your boundaries even further to believe whatever Roger Stone has to say. Support Rudy for the trifecta.

These are not well people.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: I thought Barron was supposed to handle all "the Cyber" and make sure Americans Were Pritected.


This is funnier to me than it should be.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For someone that is a security expert he really sucks at keeping things secure. But hey at least the FBI finally got Hunters laptop so we can get to the bottom of his stuff or something.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkDawg: Rudy could easily be lying.


Good point. It's probably easier to assume he just is lying. Trump's legacy is that he made that "okay" among his loyal followers.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: question_dj: The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!

It is a little surprising. I mean, you'd expect the FBI to snag anything that could hold data. What do they want with just a computer? Pull the graphics cards out and mine bitcoins? No no no, the pay dirt is the storage devices. Everything else is a waste of space.


Probably weren't looking for anything other than phone/text records. I imagine those warrants can be pretty vague at times so they can get what they need.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: question_dj: The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!

It is a little surprising. I mean, you'd expect the FBI to snag anything that could hold data. What do they want with just a computer? Pull the graphics cards out and mine bitcoins? No no no, the pay dirt is the storage devices. Everything else is a waste of space.


Not if it wasn't part of what the search warrant lays out, if the FBI actually wanted to use it in court to prove someone's guilt.

// not that it'd be definitely tossed - "but the investigators' hearts were pure" seems to get a lot of evidence admitted where it probably shouldn't be
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The feds hired one of the best hackers in the business:

It's a Unix system
Youtube dFUlAQZB9Ng
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Establishing grounds to argue incompetency to stand trial. That's my guess about these interviews.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Four Seasons Landscaping could provide some info.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: Imagine putting your faith in Donald Trump. Then stretching your boundaries even further to believe whatever Roger Stone has to say. Support Rudy for the trifecta.

These are not well people.


Imagine trusting Roger Stone a) At all, and b) enough to confess a littany of crimes to him in the hopes of getting a pardon in exchange for $250k

...because that's what Matt Gaetz's "Wingman" in their child sex trafficking ring did.

When Republicans send their people, they're not sending their best.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have called the cyber ninjas.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edaw 0: omg bbq: I thought Barron was supposed to handle all "the Cyber" and make sure Americans Were Pritected.

This is funnier to me than it should be.


I'm in Vegas ripping into a Hawaiian breakfast and saw the error but adored the sound of it in my head and let it rest.
I'm glad you enjoyed it too.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Rudy Trump's cyber security guy???
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: For someone that is a security expert he really sucks at keeping things secure. But hey at least the FBI finally got Hunters laptop so we can get to the bottom of his stuff or something.


But.. last year he said they already had it, he just had copies.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/p​o​litics/2020/10/21/rudy-giuliani-gives-​alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-authoritie​s/6005040002/

so how does he still have that stuff then, if he gave it to them already...
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkDawg: Destructor: question_dj: The FBI didn't want Hunter Biden's hard drives. Can you believe that?

I can't!

It is a little surprising. I mean, you'd expect the FBI to snag anything that could hold data. What do they want with just a computer? Pull the graphics cards out and mine bitcoins? No no no, the pay dirt is the storage devices. Everything else is a waste of space.

Or.. Rudy is lying and they took them.  I heard they took boxes and boxes, so 8 devices would be at most 8 ish boxes if they were all deaktops.  Rudy could easily be lying.


Why do you even give him credit for having the devices or making the offer if he did have them?

Things conservatives say are lies. Bending over backwards to try to give them partial credit for some element of the story being true is not a good use of your time and energy.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like to see the FBI come out and say "Rudy is lying - we took every single device there."
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair that iCloud thing is quite nefarious. I keep mine disabled but even then I'm quite sure Apple is uploading my crimes to their super secret servers anyways. Bastards
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head of cyber security, everyone.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter's laptop:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker always looks like a confused dog.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, getting Tucker bewildered isn't a very difficult thing to do.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old man yells at iCloud
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aug3: so Rudy claims to have Hunters hard drives for 2 years, but Hunter didn't drop them off for repair until last year?


Hmm, it's almost like the whole Hunter Biden's hard drive thing was a complete fabrication. Surely America's Mayor is above lying though, right?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yakk: Should have called the cyber ninjas.


They were too busy Releasing The StormKraken.
So were the Super Samurai Friends, the Clue Time Get Along Gang, the Royal Order Of Mystery Solving Robo Martians, and that one shiatty 80s cartoon about biker sharks that I'm not even going to bother to Google.

I'm a nerd who listens to MC Chris and this nonsense reminds me of the "Happy Hunting Hunters!" Skit where you can tell that as they're listing off names they're just looking around the room at shiat.
 
razrez75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things:

1. Yes, Tucker. I sense a theme here. The DoJ has conducted raids on multiple Trump associates because Trump and his associates are criminals.

2. I actually thought Rudy sounded pretty coherent and convincing. I'm actually befuddled by the "Hunter's Harddrives" part though, as I can't imagine it being true. Does anyone have a good source regarding this, because I simply can't believe the FBI would leave 3 HDDs that were offered. Like my old Korean friend used to say: "Something smells like a fish."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Well, to be fair, getting Tucker bewildered isn't a very difficult thing to do.


How could one even tell, though? He always has that look of utter befuddlement.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demented old white man says something farking stupid. Not news.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Tucker always looks like a confused dog.


So if we gave him a milkshake we could larp Old Yeller?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: so Rudy had his iphone synching to icloud while he committed crimes icrimes.


FTFY
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: claimed the warrant was illegal because the feds already had his data "from the iCloud."

[Fark user image 233x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rudy Giuliani was the head of Trump's cyber security task force.  Chew on that.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

razrez75: Two things:

1. Yes, Tucker. I sense a theme here. The DoJ has conducted raids on multiple Trump associates because Trump and his associates are criminals.

2. I actually thought Rudy sounded pretty coherent and convincing. I'm actually befuddled by the "Hunter's Harddrives" part though, as I can't imagine it being true. Does anyone have a good source regarding this, because I simply can't believe the FBI would leave 3 HDDs that were offered. Like my old Korean friend used to say: "Something smells like a fish."


Honestly I'm very disappointed that we elected Hunter.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take in this stunning, ignorant stupidity, and breathe out. Next, hold in your mind this fact: millions and millions of your fellow, voting Americans listened to this/read this and nodded in solemn agreement with Giuliani. Try to breathe again.
 
