(Buzzfeed News)   That's a big duck   (buzzfeednews.com)
    Ducks, Anatidae, biology students, tallest mallard duck, University of York, Indian Runner duck  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom certainly thought so, subby.

/Oh, "duck."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he bumps his head a lot?

/ducks
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And annoying as well.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's no duck. That's an alien attempting to disguise itself as a duck and failing.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The poor hens in that pond.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ducks out for Harambe.

/he's not fat
//he's just big bonered
///big duck energy
 
NutWrench
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So a duck walks into a bar . .
You'd think he would have ducked.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obvious spy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We are not impressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Correction: Long Boi did not receive an honorary degree. A previous version of the story said he did.

I have been assured that he would by a website called the Tab. If you can't trust a tab for info about duck degrees, whom can you trust? Look, here's his little mortarboard and everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One is a sick duck and I don't really remember the rest but your mother's a whore, Trebek.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also:
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's duck evolution right there.  First it's straight spines.  Then it's opposable thumbs.  Then it will be cannon bills.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That looks like a regular duck when they stretch.

My source? I have a duck army.
 
