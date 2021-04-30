 Skip to content
(YouTube)   And now for something completely different: the weirdest doorbell you've ever heard   (youtube.com) divider line
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
sounds more like incidental music that would open a scene on King of the Hill
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krell doorbell
 
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop hiding your ketamine stash in the doorbell, dude.
 
evulc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh i just love that.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember those novelty chime doorbells the weird moms who lived in homes with all white carpeting and scented pink toilet paper had. Some of those chimes were so long and obnoxious. Halloween must have been an audible nightmare for them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I bought my house, it had a doorbell that played 30 different rings in groups of four.  I kept it on the "southern" setting which played Dixe, My Old Kentucky Home, and two more I can't remember in rotation.  Then lightning hit the neighbor's tree and blew up my modem and doorbell.  Too bad.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that Disney movie about the super squirrel, their doorbell was something from starwars...The Imperial March maybe?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I goof around with home automation stuff.

Ours plays the darth vader song when my wife pulls into the driveway.

She isn't amused, but I am, and she can't code.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow Fark day.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I goof around with home automation stuff.

Ours plays the darth vader song when my wife pulls into the driveway.

She isn't amused, but I am, and she can't code.


Can she use a hammer?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Creepy Lurker Guy:

Can she use a hammer?

Sure. The server is in what is affectionally called the spider room in the basement.

Her move.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They don't even have bells anymore. Nowadays, they're closer to door mp3 players.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
World's Most Pathetic Elevator Chime
Youtube bQtmm_lpUKI
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a heavy metal guitarist tuning his instrument.

And by instrument, I would like to clarify that I mean his "ax".
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like bad capacitor(s).  Slide guitar blues caps, to be precise.
 
badplaid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jimi Hendrix The Star Spangled Banner American Anthem Live at Woodstock 1969
Youtube TKAwPA14Ni4
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jennifer Marlowe's doorbell playing the first 13 notes of "Fly Me To The Moon".
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [YouTube video: World's Most Pathetic Elevator Chime]


I think it's time to put that elevator down.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 ♪ WHY DO BIRDS
SUDDENLY APPEAR...♪
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doorbell?  There are two, large and highly territorial, German Sheppards in the house.  We hear the woofs when strange or unknown vehicles are 100m+ down the driveway.

We don't need no stinkin' doorbell.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bQtmm_lp​UKI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


kkkiillllll meeeee
 
