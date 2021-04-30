 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nature)   The world just hit the one billion vaccine milestone. About 7.3% of the people in the world have received at least one dose ... and it only took four months   (nature.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, World Health Organization, doses of COVID-19 vaccines, global disparities, first vaccine, world's population, variety of different vaccines, emergency use, short time  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 7:17 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a lot of microchips.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: That's a lot of microchips.


Duh, that's why there's a shortage!
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow that aloda Prickz!!!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but some of them are skipping out on their second doses.

/DebbieDowner.jpg
 
badplaid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only 3.8 years until we get to 85% vaxxed at this rate.

Never gonna happen.

With boosters needed every 8-12 months, never ever ever ever gonna happen.
 
proton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At 68%, Mars flips the switch.  Then it's just a matter of time before we are harvested for our hair, cartilage and mucous membranes.
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

badplaid: With boosters needed every 8-12 months


Whole lotta derping goin' on
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screw the nobel, President Trump needs to be nominated for Sainthood.
 
badplaid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: badplaid: With boosters needed every 8-12 months

Whole lotta derping goin' on


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/modern​a​-ramps-up-investments-to-triple-vaccin​e-output-eyes-boosters-204728112.html

But Bancel said there likely will be a need by fall for older and more vulnerable Americans, who began getting vaccinated in December and January, because their immunity wanes more quickly than that of healthier adults.
"Your chance of being sick, if you got vaccinated in December 2020 and January 2021, is pretty high," Bancel said.

In addition, the ongoing global spread leaves the door open for even more variants - including the nightmare scenario of a mutation escaping vaccine protection.

"Look what's happening in India now. They thought they were done with the virus. They were not," Bancel said.
 
crinz83
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
let's see you hit 2 billion, sexy lady

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

badplaid: there likely will be a need by fall for older and more vulnerable Americans


badplaid: Only 3.8 years until we get to 85% vaxxed at this rate.

Never gonna happen.

With boosters needed every 8-12 months, never ever ever ever gonna happen


Not everyone on the planet is old and vulnerable
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, but some of them are skipping out on their second doses.

/DebbieDowner.jpg



But even one dose of the two-dose sequence is proving to be about as effective as the one-dose J&J

DebbyUpper.jpg
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.