62% of Americans think they are far more interesting than they really are
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like to be boring, people leave me alone than.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend of mine published a historical book last year that had him diving into his family's past.  Some of that involved talking to his parents about the things they knew about their family's history.  That made me think more about how I really need to talk to my parents about our past before it is lost - I really don't know *that* much about my great grand parents who would have been born in the 1800s.

Regardless of how uninteresting things like that are to your average person outside the family, I think it is good to know that past.  And it probably wouldn't hurt to record what you learn.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great uncle wrote 4 books about our family and the area we're from back in the 70s and 80s when it was actually a challenge to do this research at that level of detail. They're all self published and all of them are in the provincial archives.

I had some interesting ancestors but it's a lot of: Buy some land, fark it up, move into town, buy some land, fark it up, move into town, etc. We're in the 6th move into town phase and I think we might have learned our lesson.

/buys some land
//ahh fark
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99% of Farkers think they are far more interesting than they really are.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark my relatives. My gene pool's horrific - I'm the white sheep of the family.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already know more than I want about my relatives.

I know they are fu*king pricks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Fark my relatives. My gene pool's horrific - I'm the white sheep of the family.


Jesus that IS horrible
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come to terms with the fact that my family history is about as boring as white bread.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just about all of us here are going to live meaningless lives and die obscure deaths.

So crack a beer and don't take anything here seriously, because we won't be around long anyways.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, everyone loves to hear every detail about my current hobbies.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's family is related to the families of not just one, but two presidents of the banana republic my folks immigrated from in the 1970's.  AND a relative on my mother's side was one of the drafters of their constitution.

How has that impacted my life? Exactly jack and shiat.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempting to be interesting takes work I'd rather not devote time to. Right now I'm far more interested in getting precise mitre cuts to make non-rectangular regular polygons.

/Dude, it's hard to accomplish.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing interesting about me is that I am the most boring man in the universe.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only unique thing I've got going for me is that I banged subby's mom

/what?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad stumbled into a pretty interesting life and wrote some of the better stories down. But he didn't like to talk about his family at all, so I hardly know anything about his side of the family. The year before he died, he related a touching story about climbing a tree and mourning his grandmother, who had raised him up to that point., since mom was "indisposed" most of the time. That was all new to me.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimlet: 99% of Farkers think they are far more interesting than they really are.


I'm in the percent.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: gimlet: 99% of Farkers think they are far more interesting than they really are.

I'm in the percent.


The one percent that just got new glasses for close work.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you ever think everyone is nuts but you. Am I the only one.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm the most boring person around.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of my dad's stories I remember was about a CAT pilot they called "Earthquake McGoon," who was captured by the communists. The wikipedia article says his radio direction finder failed. Truth is, he fell asleep and had no idea where he was when he woke up, so he landed on a flat stretch of beach and was captured. I trust pops on this one, since he was probably in charge of the flight.
 
Koodz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: A friend of mine published a historical book last year that had him diving into his family's past.  Some of that involved talking to his parents about the things they knew about their family's history.  That made me think more about how I really need to talk to my parents about our past before it is lost - I really don't know *that* much about my great grand parents who would have been born in the 1800s.

Regardless of how uninteresting things like that are to your average person outside the family, I think it is good to know that past.  And it probably wouldn't hurt to record what you learn.


Hell I can't even name my grandparents and don't feel like I'm missing a thing.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Koodz: UberDave: A friend of mine published a historical book last year that had him diving into his family's past.  Some of that involved talking to his parents about the things they knew about their family's history.  That made me think more about how I really need to talk to my parents about our past before it is lost - I really don't know *that* much about my great grand parents who would have been born in the 1800s.

Regardless of how uninteresting things like that are to your average person outside the family, I think it is good to know that past.  And it probably wouldn't hurt to record what you learn.

Hell I can't even name my grandparents and don't feel like I'm missing a thing.


Ooh. Can I name them? Your grandma was Alice and your grandpa was Chuck.

/you're welcome
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I decided to dive into my family history and do some independent ancestry research. Long story short I found that my parents are related (going far back), both sides owned slaves and I am distantly related to Britney Spears. That last one is cool...I like her. It's weird what you find
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always wished I was more interesting, but being part of the Goth subculture isn't really unique, just out of place in many social settings for my appearance or if I decide (rarely) to play the music I enjoy out loud.

The only interesting thing about me is my religious beliefs of being a Muslim and still clinching onto the Goth subculture. Many people in Islam consider listening to music Haraam (forbidden) because they believe it distracts you on your focus of Allah (God), but I seem to ignore that stance since before Allah allowed music with previous Abrahamic religious beliefs (Judaism and Christianity), though there may be some point in Evangelistic churches just being a concert hall instead of actual worship (waving hands over heads listening to crappy Christian "Rock" "music"). So once in a while I may be visibly wearing Goth outfits to masjid once in a blue moon, usually they're either hidden under my thobe when I pray or I just am lazy that day. Otherwise I am just an out of work Goth DJ.

/Ramadan Kareem
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm boring as fark.

My hobbies?  Fishing, cooking, working on house, doing stuff with my wife and kids, our pets, and video games.

My career?  I write reports for a living. I sit at a desk cornered off in my bedroom hours and hours a day.

I am an expert in low voltage three and single phase short circuit analysis, circuit breakers/fuses dating from the present back to the 70's (I have a stack of hard copy catalogs dating back that far), overcurrent protection, selectivity, my vendor's software (sometimes even more than they are), and the NEC.  I go to seminars for PDH's and end up more helping others; giving the speaker time to concentrate on the lessons.  And getting excited while I do it.  Or as the quote from another guy who is on par with me at another seminar 'WOOOOO!!! breakers!!!!'  Hell, I've talked to other EE's about what I do and I get 'you do what? And you actually like it?'
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have exactly one factoid of interest from my well-traced maternal family tree (they go back hundreds of years in Virginia):
The only slave ownership on record is one of my great (x a lot) grandfathers owned 1 slave. He lost him in a card game.
I thought that was funny when I was 8.  For the following decades, the thought has made me immeasurably sad.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: I decided to dive into my family history and do some independent ancestry research. Long story short I found that my parents are related (going far back), both sides owned slaves and I am distantly related to Britney Spears. That last one is cool...I like her. It's weird what you find


My husband and I did 23andme. We found out we're related - by 0.08%. Of all the DNA relatives that I have on there, he's the most distant. Regardless, I find it slightly amusing.
 
Koodz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Koodz: UberDave: A friend of mine published a historical book last year that had him diving into his family's past.  Some of that involved talking to his parents about the things they knew about their family's history.  That made me think more about how I really need to talk to my parents about our past before it is lost - I really don't know *that* much about my great grand parents who would have been born in the 1800s.

Regardless of how uninteresting things like that are to your average person outside the family, I think it is good to know that past.  And it probably wouldn't hurt to record what you learn.

Hell I can't even name my grandparents and don't feel like I'm missing a thing.

Ooh. Can I name them? Your grandma was Alice and your grandpa was Chuck.

/you're welcome


I'll take it.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I am an expert in low voltage three and single phase short circuit analysis



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: CocoNutz: I decided to dive into my family history and do some independent ancestry research. Long story short I found that my parents are related (going far back), both sides owned slaves and I am distantly related to Britney Spears. That last one is cool...I like her. It's weird what you find

My husband and I did 23andme. We found out we're related - by 0.08%. Of all the DNA relatives that I have on there, he's the most distant. Regardless, I find it slightly amusing.


Yeah it's weird to find that out...I found it out via a DNA test as well.

I have a lot to come to terms with on the slave ownership part. I had always assumed my family had too little money to have owned slaves and that sat with me fine...but then I find out they in fact owned human beings. A lot to unpack and think about.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: Grumpy Cat: CocoNutz: I decided to dive into my family history and do some independent ancestry research. Long story short I found that my parents are related (going far back), both sides owned slaves and I am distantly related to Britney Spears. That last one is cool...I like her. It's weird what you find

My husband and I did 23andme. We found out we're related - by 0.08%. Of all the DNA relatives that I have on there, he's the most distant. Regardless, I find it slightly amusing.

Yeah it's weird to find that out...I found it out via a DNA test as well.

I have a lot to come to terms with on the slave ownership part. I had always assumed my family had too little money to have owned slaves and that sat with me fine...but then I find out they in fact owned human beings. A lot to unpack and think about.


Yeah. Sadly, that's not treasured family history.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Grumpy Cat: CocoNutz: Grumpy Cat: CocoNutz: I decided to dive into my family history and do some independent ancestry research. Long story short I found that my parents are related (going far back), both sides owned slaves and I am distantly related to Britney Spears. That last one is cool...I like her. It's weird what you find

My husband and I did 23andme. We found out we're related - by 0.08%. Of all the DNA relatives that I have on there, he's the most distant. Regardless, I find it slightly amusing.

Yeah it's weird to find that out...I found it out via a DNA test as well.

I have a lot to come to terms with on the slave ownership part. I had always assumed my family had too little money to have owned slaves and that sat with me fine...but then I find out they in fact owned human beings. A lot to unpack and think about.

Yeah. Sadly, that's not treasured family history.


No it isn't. Dig deep enough and you find stuff. So I tell everyone that is interested in family history to be prepared to see some bad things.
 
