(NYPost)   Two shot after a man brings a luger to Peter Luger's   (nypost.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dismayed.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop carrying gins everywhere
Also, find a better way to compensate for your feeling of inadequacy
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to get too overdone here, but something tells me the steaks were clearly high even for such a rare occurrence.
Looks like the po-po corralled the guy - hopefully justice, like creamed spinach, will be served.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone ordered ketchup for their stake.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baka-san: Stop carrying gins everywhere
Also, find a better way to compensate for your feeling of inadequacy


Agreed. Gin is terrible.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FUGGEDABAAAAHDIT
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Someone ordered ketchup for their stake.


Does Trump even leave Mar a Lago?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Someone ordered ketchup for their stake.


This stuff actually tastes like ketchup.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Seriously.  It's a sugary mess.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A luger with a revolving cylinder no less. Very rare.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should he have just waved his peter around?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a Bazooka Joe's...
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Not to get too overdone here, but something tells me the steaks were clearly high even for such a rare occurrence.
Looks like the po-po corralled the guy - hopefully justice, like creamed spinach, will be served.


It's good to see justice ketchup to them. Well done.
 
dericwater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EJ25T: baka-san: Stop carrying gins everywhere
Also, find a better way to compensate for your feeling of inadequacy

Agreed. Gin is terrible.


You shut yo mouf.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UncleDirtNap: Someone ordered ketchup for their stake.

This stuff actually tastes like ketchup.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 231x231]
Seriously.  It's a sugary mess.


To me it is closer to cocktail sauce.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aside from the shooting how is that place?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EJ25T: baka-san: Stop carrying gins everywhere
Also, find a better way to compensate for your feeling of inadequacy

Agreed. Gin is terrible.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I disagree.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't understand the love for Peter Lugers.  The weird plate of raw onion slices.  Overpriced.  Doesn't take credit cards.  Crappy wine list.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's wrong with gin? I mean, I know it made that one guy get mean, but otherwise I like it just fine with some club soda and a few drops of lemon juice.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Damn unlucky Luger!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: What's wrong with gin? I mean, I know it made that one guy get mean, but otherwise I like it just fine with some club soda and a few drops of lemon juice.


Tastes like juniper and death; sad time drink.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
d1inegp6v2yuxm.cloudfront.netView Full Size


GIn makes for the best parties.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why you go to the one in Great Neck instead.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Not to get too overdone here, but something tells me the steaks were clearly high even for such a rare occurrence.
Looks like the po-po corralled the guy - hopefully justice, like creamed spinach, will be served.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the Nazis but they developed some next level weapons.

The AK-47 is a rough copy of the STG-44.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I don't understand the love for Peter Lugers.  The weird plate of raw onion slices.  Overpriced.  Doesn't take credit cards.  Crappy wine list.


I was disappointed.  The bartender at Barrow's told me to go to Keens next time I'm in town.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bullets are like $30 on the al a carte menu. So overpriced, even though it's a huge portion of 44s, not like the 22s you generally find at the grocery store.
 
