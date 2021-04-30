 Skip to content
Are we prepared to hear the truth about the January 6 terror attack?
82
    Joe Biden, Democratic Party, Donald Trump  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh F*CK that. No, we need to remember.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lance this boil
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
we need a truth commission for the whole presidential term.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republicans and their cult will forget, we need to hold a vigil every January 6.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark the truth. Build the gallows on the white house lawn and start hanging these mofos starting with Trump and Rudy.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eriphila: we need a truth commission for the whole presidential term.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need to just let last week's news go so we can refocus our efforts on another Benghazi investigation.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do we even want the truth? The Capitol riot is fading into the memory hole
Republicans have distorted the narrative, and a true accounting may never happen. Does America just want to forget?

Farking Salon.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, can we add Salon to the list of people/entities who are trying to destroy America? Cuz if this shiat gets memory-holed and lots of people aren't handed serious punishment this was a practice run.
 
Airius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If we ignore the significance of the beer belly putsch we will have major issues down the road.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump was already found innocent. There was a whole impeachment trial that had to be rushed and done right after he left office because reasons.

Aintnothingonnahappen.png
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
subby, the headline SHOULD have been:

"Is 47% of the country prepared to hear the actual truth about what happened on January 6 insurrection? The other 53% already live in reality."
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We can forget about it temporarily while every single one of those ratfarkers are safely tucked away in prison for the next decade.

I'll willing to allow that.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear CHAUNCEY DEVEGA,

Shut the f*ck up.

regards

-M
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
By all means, Salon, keep asking the question of should we forget about it and maybe your insurrectionist dreams will come true.

Can we put Salon links in the trash along with TMZ, WGTC, and the other clickbait 'news' sites?
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never forget. Never forgive.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
String all these farking assholes up and hang them. I am not kidding. I don't give a fark if you entered the Capitol just because you were an 80 year old mom following your deranged son or not. Democracy is not violently trying to overthrow the government. That's farking insurrection. They should be dealt with accordingly.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They weren't rioting, they were peacefully protesting just like people were doing last summer.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every time someone uses "Terror" as a way to invoke fear in their readers I think back to a simpler time of Bush 2 speaking to the nation and his constant use of "Turrrr" instead of "Terror".
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, we are.

We were ready for them to arrest the co-conspirators in the House, Senate, and White House on January 7th.

I'm still waiting. I've bought popcorn futures and everything.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It needs to be stated again, and again, and again: republicans are fascists, January 6th was an attempted fascist overthrow of democracy, and all of the election conspiracies are them sewing doubt in the electoral process to undermine your democratic rights.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone who keeps insisting that these were peaceful, friendly protesters, hugging and kissing the police officers, needs to watch that 9 minute video that came out a few days ago from the officer who was beaten, tazed and suffered a heart attack
 
Nonpo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How naïve do you have to be to believe that some sort of commission is going to make republicans wake up and admit fault for the insurrection or to admit Trump lost the election?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone should treat Biden's term as a calm period to prepare for a fascist takeover and/or civil war of some kind. Figure out whatever that means to you and your family and make a plan.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: They weren't rioting, they were peacefully protesting just like people were doing last summer.


*YAWN*
 
gbcinques
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They let the truth of the last big coup die a slow death...
General Smedley Butler.
Youtube RAHj9_IUifE
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Trump was already found innocent. There was a whole impeachment trial that had to be rushed and done right after he left office because reasons.

Aintnothingonnahappen.png


"Trump was already found innocent."

Neat hot-take from Fark's favorite self-proclaimed liberal Democrat.
 
Carthax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Trump was already found innocent. There was a whole impeachment trial that had to be rushed and done right after he left office because reasons.

Aintnothingonnahappen.png


That's some really impressive re-writing of history.  Nice!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Trump was already found innocent. There was a whole impeachment trial that had to be rushed and done right after he left office because reasons.

Aintnothingonnahappen.png


https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/991432​9​13/ny-man-accused-of-threatening-to-ki​ll-members-of-congress-says-it-was-jus​t-blath

They just convicted a guy literally 3 days ago. He "faces up to" 10 years in prison which I think means at least 51 months based on the sentencing tables.

Stuff is happening.
 
Cache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republicans will want to learn from this just as they learned from Watergate, Irangate, Crash of 2008, and Covid mishandling.
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No, the traitors must be held accountable for their actions.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Calm your tits, Chauncey.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: Anyone who keeps insisting that these were peaceful, friendly protesters, hugging and kissing the police officers, needs to watch that 9 minute video that came out a few days ago from the officer who was beaten, tazed and suffered a heart attack


ACAB?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh subby. Terror attack. If by terror attack you mean the attempted overthrow of the US government so the orange traitor could declare himself dictator for life and/or plunge the country into civil war for the benefit of Russia.

Calling this a terror attack is like saying the beer hall putsch was a terror attack.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"1/6 never forget."
"Everything I learned about right wingers I learned on January 6th."
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: They weren't rioting, they were peacefully protesting just like people were doing last summer.


Bit of a difference between looting a Target and trying to overturn the results of a legitimate election.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MattytheMouse: It needs to be stated again, and again, and again: republicans are fascists, January 6th was an attempted fascist overthrow of democracy, and all of the election conspiracies are them sewing doubt in the electoral process to undermine your democratic rights.

This.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ No sweeping  treason under the rug.
// Root them all out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let it all hang out!

Jackie Wilson Said - Van Morrison
Youtube ffCaPkqE6m8
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I truly don't care if the public at large forgets. As long as all of those insurrectionist shiatbags are prosecuted, we have the video (that they recorded themselves, by the way) on record. History will judge them accordingly.

They are idiots of the highest order; those who claim to have loved the US so much they had no choice but to commit sedition against it.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh subby. Terror attack. If by terror attack you mean the attempted overthrow of the US government so the orange traitor could declare himself dictator for life and/or plunge the country into civil war for the benefit of Russia.

Calling this a terror attack is like saying the beer hall putsch was a terror attack.


Terrorism, (noun): the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

Sounds pretty much like what happens.

Maybe sedition, insurrection, etc., would be better words. But planned violence against civilians to pursue political goals like putting your guy in power is pretty much what happens.

Maybe "attempted terrorism" is closer.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Large-scale criminal investigations of the Trump family and inner circle also appear unlikely.


I realize she had this written up and ready to go already, but there was a search warrant executed on Rudy Guliani YESTERDAY.  I don't think they're letting rank stop them, it's just going to take time to build cases and execute them against the people who can afford a better attorney than what they look up in the phone book.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Shaggy_C: Trump was already found innocent. There was a whole impeachment trial that had to be rushed and done right after he left office because reasons.

Aintnothingonnahappen.png

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/9914329​13/ny-man-accused-of-threatening-to-ki​ll-members-of-congress-says-it-was-jus​t-blath

They just convicted a guy literally 3 days ago. He "faces up to" 10 years in prison which I think means at least 51 months based on the sentencing tables.

Stuff is happening.


Until it's one of the organizers, people are right to skeptical. I've been trying not to follow things too closely for my own mental health, but if I recall correctly there's at least like 140 members of Congress that belong behind bars because of their support of the insurrection.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: is like saying the beer hall putsch was a terror attack.


Would be interested in hearing how it wasn't...
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear Salon
fark you
Strong letter to follow
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 376x750]

[Fark user image image 378x750]

Calm your tits, Chauncey.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Literally two days ago
 
Reverborama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People in general may forget but the 400+ sheeple that have been charged will regret it for the rest of their lives.  And that's a good thing.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: They weren't rioting, they were peacefully protesting just like people were doing last summer.


Did I miss the sarcasm?
 
