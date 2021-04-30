 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Al Qaeda promises war 'on all fronts' with US on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden's death   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, al Qaeda's answers, Osama bin Laden, September 11 attacks, Special Activities Division, members of al Qaeda, Jihad  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 3:04 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bring it, but dig your own holes.
We're tired of doing it for you
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia and China and the USA are already ahead of Al Qaeda in destroying the USA.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has it been 10 years? Geez.

And f*ck all has been done about Saudi Arabia in all that time.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something , something  glass parking lot, something.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These guys are sooooo 2010.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump and Moscow Mitch have already done more damage to the country than Al Qaeda could ever hope to achieve.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F U you dead F#$k.  Salute to our troops, salute to our first responders. F U you people that spread the hate. Yeah my name checks out. STFU haters.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What you do, see, is you take all of the white supremacists that you identify from the US armed forces and police, and you send them over to Afghanistan instead of pulling out completely.  Tell them, you hate brown people and immigrants, you're gonna love this job.
 
anfrind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Al-Qaeda knew what they were doing, they would have pushed for a Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia five years ago.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.