 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   42 may the answer to life, the universe and everything, but 46 is the age when we all stop giving a fark about what other people think   (metro.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Confidence, new study, Self-confidence, Ageing, comfortable level, older adults, Feeling, The Age  
•       •       •

621 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 11:16 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here is a video I did a while back, where I demonstrate just how little I give a fark about what people think of me.

"No Farks Given"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think many people stop caring what other people think.  It's just that the "field" narrows or becomes more selective as you get older as does the intensity.

Also, not "caring about what others think" shouldn't be code for being a rude asshole.
 
Jon T. Hall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be an overachiever, I stopped giving a fark what other's think of me when I was 35.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ackshually... I joined fark in 2005, subby.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Try 5
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Awesome, 6 years ahead of schedule
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The worst thing about puberty is caring entirely too much about what other people think.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always thought the point of "42 is the answer to everything" was to make fun of generalizations based on numbers. The worst sort of generalization about people is based on their age.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess it'll be possible to care less over the next 10 years.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
46 and 2 is the age when we begin to appreciate songs in the 7/8 time signature
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I only care what the voices in my head think.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I stopped caring when I was 14.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thats not bait thats a red herring
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right around 40 is when my body told my anxiety to fark off and stop worrying so much.

Amazing what getting older will do for your mental health.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm 46 right now and really hope all of you like me!
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I only value the opinions of one person in this world and that is the person who regularly puts my genitals inside of their mouth and lets me do the same to her.

I mean that is really a nice thing to do to someone.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My sister was always trying to make good impression. That made doing things that embarrassed her so much fun.
 
Gratch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am 46.  Can confirm.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the one hand, that must be nice and freeing.

On the other hand, that might explain why the proportion of entitled assholes in the population seems to explode at about that age point.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

guestguy: I only care what the voices in my head think.


They don't respect you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After the Marco Rubio typo story, I'm gonna jump in and save teh headline by adding a precious zero.

420 may the answer to life, the universe and everything
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG this one makes the most sense


Top situations that help us feel more comfortable in our own skin, according to the study:
1:Becoming a parent

Well duh, when you spend so much f your life constantly having to help a totally ignorant of the whole world child get by, surely that has to eventually make one feel incredibly smart by comparison, even if it is a false comparison to judge one self by, it will none the less be a constant in their face reality that has to have an influence on their own self assessment.


And this helps explain why so many parents get so adamant about their terribly stupid ideas.
they are basically using a baby for scale comparison to determine the merits of their ideas.
Of course you look incredibly competent when basic thigns like, don't put dirt in your mouth is who you get to compare yourself to.
04/29/we-stop-caring-what-everyone-thi​nks-of-us-at-the-age-of-46-apparently-​14494997/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=w​ebsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark?​ito=cbshareTwitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2021/04/29/we-stop​-caring-what-everyone-thinks-of-us-at-​the-age-of-46-apparently-14494997/?utm​_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_co​ntent=link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Top situations that help us feel more comfortable in our own skin, according to the study:
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2021/04/29/we-stop​-caring-what-everyone-thinks-of-us-at-​the-age-of-46-apparently-14494997/?utm​_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_co​ntent=link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I started a little younger. Am 45, but when I was 40 I was on vacation in florida, and I saw a bunch of chubby younger guys wearing their shirts in the pool, trying to hide their fat, and I thought to myself, how bizarre, I don't give a crap what anyone thinks of me, much less strangers on vacation.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is Gen X- we never quite cared, but at this age our Boomer parents are more likely trying to make sure they get into a good nursing home thinking we are going to help so they are questioning our life choices less.

/almost 48
//One of my parents might get a good nursing home.
///To Shady Pines, Ma.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm 46 right now and really hope all of you like me!


With that username, I'd thin that there's probably quite a few farkers who certainly wouldn't mind you! ;D
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Ackshually... I joined fark in 2005, subby.


Waitaf*ckinmoment.... My Bio page: Account created:2005-07-03 16:55:41 (15 years ago)

Since f*cking when is 2005 only 15 years ago?!?
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I started a little younger. Am 45, but when I was 40 I was on vacation in florida, and I saw a bunch of chubby younger guys wearing their shirts in the pool, trying to hide their fat, and I thought to myself, how bizarre, I don't give a crap what anyone thinks of me, much less strangers on vacation.


I see where you are coming from, but I have a different thought process...I am a woman who covers up at the beach and all, not because of self-consciousness, but rather that I stopped trying to get that 'healthy tan' that the youngins' still go for, but I could never quite achieve without becoming a walking blistering lobster with Irish Ghost skin. Relatives having a streak of skin cancer after years of rubbing Crisco on themselves in the 80s-90's, kind of diminished my view of getting a good tan.

Kind of like wearing lounge pants, I suppose. Going for comfort rather than appearance, etc.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: Ackshually... I joined fark in 2005, subby.

Waitaf*ckinmoment.... My Bio page: Account created:2005-07-03 16:55:41 (15 years ago)

Since f*cking when is 2005 only 15 years ago?!?


Oh. yeah. forgot that it's only April.

Soz. Much oops. WOW.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah I am 46 and over the years have cared less about a lot of stuff. I do try to take care of myself since I don't want to be like so many of the men in my family. But a lot of social stuff I just DGAF about and I have really stopped stressing over stupid things.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the saying:

When you're 20, you worry about what people think about you.

When you're 40, you don't care what people think about you.

When you're 60, you realize they weren't thinking about you at all.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: This is Gen X- we never quite cared, but at this age our Boomer parents are more likely trying to make sure they get into a good nursing home thinking we are going to help so they are questioning our life choices less.

/almost 48
//One of my parents might get a good nursing home.
///To Shady Pines, Ma.


I dunno.  I'm in the gen x peer group a d I see a few of the others desperately trying to cling to relevance...with the younger crowd.  I don't get it.  I'm relevant where I am.  I don't care about the young.  Not because I envy them but because they remind me I was once a dumbass too.


Get off my lawn.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: Ackshually... I joined fark in 2005, subby.

Waitaf*ckinmoment.... My Bio page: Account created:2005-07-03 16:55:41 (15 years ago)

Since f*cking when is 2005 only 15 years ago?!?


since last year
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.