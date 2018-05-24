 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Pooty poot the Putin reminds US President Biden that it doesn't have coal-fired supersonic cruise missiles after US ships enter the Black Sea (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Russia, Black Sea, supersonic cruise missile, Royal Navy, fears of a Russian invasion, botched missile launch yesterday, US ships, Vulkan firing  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty Poot might want to remember who they ripped that tech from. And remember who uses them more often.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Launch them. Surely your billions will survive the ensuing apocalypse and you'll have nothing to fear from your bunker. No uprisings. No loss of influence. No way you'll have to do any real work in the aftermath, assuming you even survive it.

You guys have stolen everything else, and the rest of the world is fed up. Move on or don't; the rest of us are tired of your bullshiat and will do it without you if need be.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LIBERATE RUSSIA!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Well, I have a biiiiiiigger stick - and I use it, too, like this! And this!"
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just fark right off comrade.  And take our Republicans with you.
 
Mattix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey.. they are 1 for 2!
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Putin's navy is going to face its NMESIS.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2​0​21/04/29/marines-fire-anti-ship-missil​e-back-of-unmanned-truck-hit-target-se​a.html
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We didn't have enough cold war the first time?  Why are we even still doing this shiat? We aren't going to invade your crap hole country Pooty.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1. Nothing in that video looked supersonic.

2. Only 19 miles? So Sarah Palin should probably move?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's gonna rattle his Sabres into a war if he's not farking careful.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone​/​40383/russian-cruise-missile-spins-out​-of-control-before-crashing-into-sea-n​ear-launching-destroyer
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Depending on where the launch occurred, they had every right to launch it, just like we do ours.

Let them posture. These missiles are far more expensive to Moscow than ours are to us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phishrace: 1. Nothing in that video looked supersonic.


Those video clips all appeared to be at a fraction of normal speed.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's the message? We'll blow ourselves up?
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I still crack up watching the botched launch from the other day. I think "that's an interesting way to launch a torpedo", and then lose it watching the ship hit the gas to GTFO, but it looks like missile is still chasing it, but under water.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phishrace: 1. Nothing in that video looked supersonic.

2. Only 19 miles? So Sarah Palin should probably move?


Yeah, how is this scary?  The US Navy can drop a cruise missile down your chimney at 100 miles with just a few GPS numbers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: Putin's navy is going to face its NMESIS.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/20​21/04/29/marines-fire-anti-ship-missil​e-back-of-unmanned-truck-hit-target-se​a.html


I thought NMESIS had to be a joke and I wasn't wrong although I did Google before I clicked on the link.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?


Uh... because that's basically an act of war, and they'd never even get close to Moscow's airspace?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?


Certainly not worthwhile.

Collect data from the missile launch and let the eggheads that do interceptor programming add a small subroutine.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: [Fark user image 425x189]

What's the message? We'll blow ourselves up?


Next man makes a move, the N-word gets it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_JOG​m​Xpe5I
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phishrace: 1. Nothing in that video looked supersonic.

2. Only 19 miles? So Sarah Palin should probably move?


Well, E=1/2mv^2, so to get that kind of v, you need a lot of E, but it can only carry so much fuel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hep me! Hep me!

Never mind, I'm hep.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: We didn't have enough cold war the first time?  Why are we even still doing this shiat? We aren't going to invade your crap hole country Pooty.


I know that, you know that, but Ivan Q. Public doesn't know that. (Or if he does, it's in his personal interest to pretend he doesn't.) One of the tools the dictator has in his arsenal to keep the population cowed is to convince them they are constantly at war, and only the Great Leader can keep them safe.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
whatever...

Awesome View of 20mm Phalanx CIWS Shooting Down Missile!
Youtube 4l0Dh6qJ3RE
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mattix: Hey.. they are 1 for 2!


50% of the time, it works every time!
 
razrez75
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Politics aside, I love watching those surface missile launches. Just cool tech.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?

Uh... because that's basically an act of war, and they'd never even get close to Moscow's airspace?


This. Better to mail him a 3x5 postcard with a high definition picture of him taking a shiat captured from an NRO satellite.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coal is a big step up. Their last missiles had sails and oars.
 
Luse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is actually kind of funny. All Pooty managed to prove here is that half of their missiles are far more dangerous to the vessel firing it than it's intended target.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: [Fark user image 425x189]

What's the message? We'll blow ourselves up?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: phishrace: 1. Nothing in that video looked supersonic.

2. Only 19 miles? So Sarah Palin should probably move?

Yeah, how is this scary?  The US Navy can drop a cruise missile down your chimney at 100 miles with just a few GPS numbers.


1000 miles
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vladimir has been relegated to throwing missiles into the sea like Kim Jong Un. lmfao
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?

Uh... because that's basically an act of war, and they'd never even get close to Moscow's airspace?


When was the last time that was tested? With oligarchs stealing all of the money in that country its not like they have the cash to upgrade their cold war era gear which is unlikely to be manned by anyone even remotely sober. Let's see what a high alert scramble by Ivan really looks like, since they seem to like provoking us so damn much.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I realize my "idea" would probably start a war but...
We obviously knew ahead of time that they were "practicing". Wouldn't it have been fun to take out Pooters target before he could with something fun like an ICBM.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

soopey: BigNumber12: fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?

Uh... because that's basically an act of war, and they'd never even get close to Moscow's airspace?

This. Better to mail him a 3x5 postcard with a high definition picture of him taking a shiat captured from an NRO satellite.


You've got it.

"Low altitude fark-you passes" are what the likes of Russia and China do, and honestly, our military is orders of magnitude more professional than theirs. We have no business stooping to their shiat level, so that they can say "See, you do it too!"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Putin's navy is going to face its NMESIS.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/20​21/04/29/marines-fire-anti-ship-missil​e-back-of-unmanned-truck-hit-target-se​a.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*shrug* sounds like they at least set up a closure area and may or may not have followed prescribed procedures for a live fire.  We knew they had the weapon and now we may have collected a little more intelligence on it.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You would think that Russia might keep it down. Its not like they don't have a few hundred dead ivan 'mercenaries' in Syria to show them what happens when their shiat tier soldiers meet a western force not farking around.

https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject​.org/v/s/www.nytimes.com/2018/05/24/wo​rld/middleeast/american-commandos-russ​ian-mercenaries-syria.amp.html?amp_js_​v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D​%3D#aoh=16198202094490&referrer=https%​3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251​%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.c​om%2F2018%2F05%2F24%2Fworld%2Fmiddleea​st%2Famerican-commandos-russian-mercen​aries-syria.html

The red army is dead.
The current Russian army is a paper tiger suitable to scare their baltic neighbors but their effectively impotent outside of the sphere. Their attempts to scare the world with 'super weapons' is just posturing for domestic tensions which are always close to seeing the current Russian government go the way of the czars.

A nation full of incompetence, sickly drunks is not threat to anyone farther away then the nearest liquor shop. The Russian soldier who is a conscript outside the officer corps is poorly paid, educated, and in largely poor health compared to theur westerner counterparts.

Fark off Ivan no one in the know believes your limp dicked strutting.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: BigNumber12: fragMasterFlash: How about flying a few low altitude B-52 passes over Moscow to remind Pooty exactly what is in store for him if he ever fires upon a US warship?

Uh... because that's basically an act of war, and they'd never even get close to Moscow's airspace?

When was the last time that was tested? With oligarchs stealing all of the money in that country its not like they have the cash to upgrade their cold war era gear which is unlikely to be manned by anyone even remotely sober. Let's see what a high alert scramble by Ivan really looks like, since they seem to like provoking us so damn much.


They intercept us all the time. Sometimes just like we do, sometimes like unsafe dickheads.
 
