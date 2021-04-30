 Skip to content
 
Today is National Honesty Day. Or is it?
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the poll in TFA, 27% of people say they never lie.

media0.giphy.com


We call those people sociopaths
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not a lie if you believe it...

Fark user image
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello," she lied.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from normal politeness, I can't think of any lie of any consequence that I've told. This is not because I'm particularly virtuous. It is because to be effective lying requires me to construct, tell, and remember the lie. That's way too much effort in my opinion. So, I tell the truth or say nothing at all...

/...unless one asks me if their clothing makes their ass look fat.
// Your ass is fat objectively
/// Running away now
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


I cannot tell a lie...you lose
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bingo.  No need to keep the story straight, no need to worry about one person hearing two different versions that originated from you, etc.

At best, evade and deflect if things get to a point where the truth could be harmful or awkward.
 
Creoena
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Me either.  That's how one of my exes can believe me that me breaking up with her a week before valentine's day so I wouldn't have to pay for a trip I didn't want to go on (and was probably going to break up with her at some point anyway) was a complete coincidence, how my crazy grandmother can believe me that I don't go down to visit her as often as I should because my car may not be good enough to make the trip despite numerous trips a year to distances twice that, and that people at large can believe me that the FARK politics tab is a completely sane place to go.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

That's not lying, that's just pure crazy talk.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

1. Always get the other person to break up with you
2. I never visit any of my grandparents and they know why -providing dead people can know things
3. No politics anywhere at any time has been sane. That's part of its charm.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.
Such as it is?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Billy Joel - Honesty (Official Video)
Youtube SuFScoO4tb0


Or as his drummer Liberty DeVitto sang, sodomy, which should have its own national day of recognition.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Show me a marriage based on honesty and I'll show you a divorce.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
