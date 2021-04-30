 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Now we know what the Queen has been up to since she's been single   (huffpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Outstanding Continuous Growth"?

Innuendos galore here.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: "Outstanding Continuous Growth"?

Innuendos galore here.


The rarely used single entendre.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I get the feeling some people, most carefully, did *not* inform QEII just exactly what this company produces.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Her Vagesty
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this the same company that created the Buckingham Phallus in her honor?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yes, that little statue is exactly what you think it is.
//That crown would hurt.
///Well, maybe just use more lube.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
business is throbbing and profits have engorged
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x732]


I see you have one, too!
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said......
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: SpecialSnowFlake: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x732]

I see you have one, too!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x732]


Do you twist off her head (while presumably screaming, "Off with her head") to replace the batteries?

Or does she dive head first like some sort of razor queen?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really appreciate watching government officials--even if they're not mine--demonstrating a sense of humor.

/don't know much about Her Majesty's policies, but I fully believe she did this while snickering in a ladylike fashion
//may I be just as much of a troll when I'm a withered grandparent...
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I scrolled down the link page and below the queen story was a lady holding a big mug. Thinking it was part of the story I thought to myself, "That looks to uncomfortable to be shoving anywhere."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: "Outstanding Continuous Growth"?

Innuendos galore here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
<grabs the betting sheet>
The curse is broken, queen transforms back into frog ironically : 0...
New Punk Band with Charles and the Boys : 0....
 
