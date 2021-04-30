 Skip to content
(Metro)   Teenager accidentally moves into retirement community, finds herself loving life in the senior lane, elderberries smell and all   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a sitcom.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/she turned 70 this month
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my take...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope she likes Wheel of Fortune on the big screen in the media room.
 
FKA Queen Etheria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll get used to the smell of stale pee and mentholated creams after a while...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great.  My parents live in a retirement village.  I do all my driving in a golf cart.  You can't frown while driving a golf cart.  You get up at 7 or 8, read the paper (they still get a paper) and have coffee, then it's off to golf or tennis, then lunch, then the pool, then happy hour, then dinner, and in bed by 9.  It's my dream life.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: She'll get used to the smell of stale pee and mentholated creams after a while...


Have you ever lived in a college dorm or gone to the frat party of jocks before?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: She'll get used to the smell of stale pee and mentholated creams after a while...


This could be lyrics from a Jellyfish song.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbors are mostly in their 70s. It's pretty quiet at night.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once dated a girl who lived in her parents condo in a retirement community (parents lived across the country and were eventually going to sell the place). Technically she was just there as a guest, the HOA was constantly trying to kick her out because the terms said no one can rent or buy a properly if they are under a certain age.  She was doing neither..  It wasn't fun hanging out there because you knew the neighbors didn't want you around.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds awesome!  Quiet neighbors, good amenities, accessibility, what's not to like?  There are probably a disproportionate amount of ambulances, but that's pretty minor all things considered.  I'd totally move into a relatively open retirement complex.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Mr. Shabooboo: She'll get used to the smell of stale pee and mentholated creams after a while...

This could be lyrics from a Jellyfish song.


As god as my witness I did not know jellyfish could sing.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really don't see much of an issue, if they like her and she isn't being a jerk.

More surprised that she isn't immediately thrown out by landlords or HOA for some sort of Senior Living lease violation, given how many stories I have heard of grandparents unable to stay where they live if they need to raise their grandkids though. Maybe it depends on the state.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: That sounds awesome!  Quiet neighbors, good amenities, accessibility, what's not to like?  There are probably a disproportionate amount of ambulances, but that's pretty minor all things considered.  I'd totally move into a relatively open retirement complex.


Hahahaha... it's actually pretty farking crazy-making.

Lives a block from a nursing home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All she needs is a supply of Werther's-Original-flavored dental dams and she's all set.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sounds great.  My parents live in a retirement village.  I do all my driving in a golf cart.  You can't frown while driving a golf cart.  You get up at 7 or 8, read the paper (they still get a paper) and have coffee, then it's off to golf or tennis, then lunch, then the pool, then happy hour, then dinner, and in bed by 9.  It's my dream life.


You left out the 9pm orgies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Here's my take...

[Fark user image image 450x270]


My thought as well.  If not outright fake then staged for likes.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a 65 year old may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An apartment I lived in for a few years wasn't a retirement community, but all the residents had lived there since like the 70s. 

There was a half olympic pool in the basement, diving board, 13 foot deep end.

Didn't know it moving in, but they were the best neighbors. Solid walls, 32 stories or so. 

At 6 AM the little old ladies would be doing water walking. At 3 o'clock they were in the community room getting tanked while playing cards. Dead quiet by 7 PM. Was pretty cool actually. 

Just don't try to use the laundry machines there. They're vicious.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoever approved her sure is on the ball!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: Sounds great.  My parents live in a retirement village.  I do all my driving in a golf cart.  You can't frown while driving a golf cart.  You get up at 7 or 8, read the paper (they still get a paper) and have coffee, then it's off to golf or tennis, then lunch, then the pool, then happy hour, then dinner, and in bed by 9.  It's my dream life.

You left out the 9pm orgies.

[Fark user image 432x243]


I hope not.  My dad has a bad back.

Wait... he didn't get the bad back until he moved there.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crumblecat: What few 65 year olds on the planet may look like:
[Fark user image 425x718]


there, fixed
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's a sitcom.


That's arrested development.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just ten more years before AARP discount kicks in!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x1243]

just ten more years before AARP discount kicks in!


Holy shiat.  I didn't realize Tara Reid was 45 years old.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: blatz514: Here's my take...

[Fark user image image 450x270]

My thought as well.  If not outright fake then staged for likes.


The rent is what tipped me off.  Retirement rental is never $350 a month.  I don't care if she is in Podunk, Arkansas.  If they'd have said $600, I'd be a lot more willing to believe it.  Around here, even the worst apartments start at $795 and active senior living jumps up and starts at $1100 easily.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blatz514: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x1243]

just ten more years before AARP discount kicks in!

Holy shiat.  I didn't realize Tara Reid was 45 years old.


her cooter must be pushing 70 by now
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x1243]

just ten more years before AARP discount kicks in!


she's smuggling Homer Simpson.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Really don't see much of an issue, if they like her and she isn't being a jerk.

More surprised that she isn't immediately thrown out by landlords or HOA for some sort of Senior Living lease violation, given how many stories I have heard of grandparents unable to stay where they live if they need to raise their grandkids though. Maybe it depends on the state.


TFA:
When questioned on how a teenager was allowed to move into a retirement village, Madison explained it is equal-opportunity housing that doesn't discriminate on age, despite being designed for senior citizens.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tried looking into many a retirement community when I was younger. In my area retirement rent is dirt cheap and the spaces are nicer then apartments that are 2x-3x the cost. But ran into an min age limit with every single one. Most of them was a min of 55yo
 
baxterdog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sounds great.  My parents live in a retirement village.  I do all my driving in a golf cart.  You can't frown while driving a golf cart.  You get up at 7 or 8, read the paper (they still get a paper) and have coffee, then it's off to golf or tennis, then lunch, then the pool, then happy hour, then dinner, and in bed by 9.  It's my dream life.


♫ They call me the not-working man. Guess that's what I am.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Liadan: Last Man on Earth: That sounds awesome!  Quiet neighbors, good amenities, accessibility, what's not to like?  There are probably a disproportionate amount of ambulances, but that's pretty minor all things considered.  I'd totally move into a relatively open retirement complex.

Hahahaha... it's actually pretty farking crazy-making.

Lives a block from a nursing home.


I delivered pizza for a restaurant next door to a nursing home for a few years and the constant sight of ambulances and moving vans while I was walking to and from my car became a kind of depressing part of the local scenery.
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sounds great.  My parents live in a retirement village.  I do all my driving in a golf cart.  You can't frown while driving a golf cart.  You get up at 7 or 8, read the paper (they still get a paper) and have coffee, then it's off to golf or tennis, then lunch, then the pool, then happy hour, then dinner, and in bed by 9.  It's my dream life.


That's my life, and I haven't even moved into the senior community yet.
 
