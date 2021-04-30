 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Companies are delivering an ultimatum: Either get vaccinated or GTFO   (cnbc.com) divider line
99
    More: Obvious, Employment, Vaccination, broad majority of U.S. employers, Public health, employees incentives, Smallpox, pandemic ends, physical work environment  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 9:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
techpowerup.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few Republican relatives going 'See? See? I told you so! It IS the Mark of The Beast'
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.jpg
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.png
 
flood222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Companies can't make me do anything that I don't want to do.

I have a GED in law with a minor in karate.  Don't challenge me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....


I dare anyone to challenge this hypothesis.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still the Trump vaccine (The QMAGA Kool Aid)

People are waiting for Biden's real vaccine.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

I dare anyone to challenge this hypothesis.


How do you challenge gibberish?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it's interesting how corporations are making the rules for society now, not politicians or the church. It's the dawning of a new era
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Rapmaster2000: flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

I dare anyone to challenge this hypothesis.

How do you challenge gibberish?


You have failed!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: I have a few Republican relatives going 'See? See? I told you so! It IS the Mark of The Beast'


I'm sure I do as well, but as I've disowned those farkwits long ago, they're probably saying it to their moronic racist farkwit friends - I couldn't tell you.

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


...so, let's do nothing? I've never seen science on one side of the BSAB argument before - "sure, COVID-19 is bad, but vaccines are bad, too, so let's just die" doesn't seem to be the most productive argument.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I think it's interesting how corporations are making the rules for society now, not politicians or the church. It's the dawning of a new era


Well, corporations have to answer to all or most of the people.  Politicians only have to answer to their tribe and churches don't answer to anyone.  It's an improvement.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Rapmaster2000: flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

I dare anyone to challenge this hypothesis.

How do you challenge gibberish?


You don't - you point, laugh, and continue moving forward, shouldering past the pile of gibberish towards progress.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.


While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I think it's interesting how corporations are making the rules for society now, not politicians or the church. It's the dawning of a new era


...because it's never happened before? FFS, does no one crack a history book any more?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


Hey this guy gets it
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.

While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.


Your fatness is not contagious, and poses no health risks to anyone else who works there, or their families. Different case altogether.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know what's going to be fun? Hearing everyone in the country biatch about their insurance options during open enrollment time later this year. It's not like the insurance companies or your employer are going to eat any losses because of Covid treatment.
 
Carthax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


That's gotta be on the short list of "Best Trolls Today" -- seriously, there's just enough facts to make it a plausible statement to uneducated folks, and enough sheer, over-the-top ridiculousness to make the educated folks want to jump all over it.  You're going to get TONS of bites from that.  Well done!
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.

While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.


People at your work can't catch fat. Or diabeetus.  Or AIDS (like, at your desk i mean), or cancer, or any HUGE number of health issues where the right to privacy and personal agency would rightly be everyone's concern.  This is a highly contagious respiratory disease with a freely available vaccine. This isn't even an apples and oranges discussion its an apples and airplanes comparison.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.

While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.


The more accurate analogy would be "What if corporations said you couldn't smoke in the office?"
 
fredsnake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
not worth a job for the jab no thx
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carthax: flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes

That's gotta be on the short list of "Best Trolls Today" -- seriously, there's just enough facts to make it a plausible statement to uneducated folks, and enough sheer, over-the-top ridiculousness to make the educated folks want to jump all over it.  You're going to get TONS of bites from that.  Well done!


The only thing dumber than having a troll dump in a thread is celebrating a troll dump.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: LineNoise: Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.

While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.

People at your work can't catch fat. Or diabeetus.  Or AIDS (like, at your desk i mean), or cancer, or any HUGE number of health issues where the right to privacy and personal agency would rightly be everyone's concern.  This is a highly contagious respiratory disease with a freely available vaccine. This isn't even an apples and oranges discussion its an apples and airplanes comparison.


Hey!  Fark is supposed to sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.  Why aren't you sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc?  You guys are supposed to be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Good.jpg


soporific: Good.png



Good.tiff
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
namegoeshere:

Your fatness is not contagious, and poses no health risks to anyone else who works there, or their families. Different case altogether.

You say that now, but that's cold comfort to his crushing victims.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, I'm currently unemployed.

Actually getting my second dose in a few hours, wondering how that's going to make my weekend.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: You know what's going to be fun? Hearing everyone in the country biatch about their insurance options during open enrollment time later this year. It's not like the insurance companies or your employer are going to eat any losses because of Covid treatment.


...almost as if this situation could be used as a catalyst towards moving the country into universal healthcare.

Huh.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


Even if vaccines gave people autoimmune diseases, which they don't, actually getting COVID would be much worse I that regard than any vaccine, because unlike a vaccine it's self-replicating.  So I'm wondering what you think they alternative is.

I'm also wondering if you think every cold that comes along which provokes an immune response gives you an autoimmune disease...
 
ElectronSpiderwort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I believe something both unlikely and without any evidence. Challenge me. You can't; haha I win. Clearly believing things unlikely and without any evidence is the winning strategy here and I am in no way a big stupid.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wicked Chinchilla:
People at your work can't catch fat. Or diabeetus.  Or AIDS (like, at your desk i mean), or cancer, or any HUGE number of health issues where the right to privacy and personal agency would rightly be everyone's concern.  This is a highly contagious respiratory disease with a freely available vaccine. This isn't even an apples and oranges discussion its an apples and airplanes comparison.

True, but all of those things do make someone more susceptible to other illnesses, which may be contagious.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.

While I agree that everyone should get vaxinated, and its a reasonable enough thing for everyone to do, if this was any other health related thing fark would be sitting here screaming about it, about privacy rights, etc.

What if my company said "No Fatties?" What if i had to give them a doctors note every year saying, "Yes, he is doing everything reasonable to stay healthy"

I understand lack of vaccination potentially impacts others, and honestly i'd be fine with my company looking into my health history, but i also don't have anything in it that might potentially give an employer concern.


"Potentially" affects others? Have the millions of dead, and millions more with severe after-effects, just not happened in your world? Me being a fatty won't infect you, put you on an elevator and shread your lungs to near uselessness, or give you a stroke, or damage your heart tissue, or or or.

How is it that after a year and a half that this imple fact has not yet burned through that thick idiotic skull of yours? And don't give me that "understanding BS", because clearly you still don't and simply refuse to, else you wouldn't make this moronic apples-to-boa -constrictors "comparison" (heavy sarcasm) you just made. Your "just asking questions" farkery has cost enough lives and misery since 2020 began, from you and from everyone like you. The human race is poorer for your existence. Goodbye and may whatever noncorporeal that might exists to take notice have mercy on you, even if you deserve none.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wicked Chinchilla:
People at your work can't catch fat. Or diabeetus.  Or AIDS (like, at your desk i mean), or cancer, or any HUGE number of health issues where the right to privacy and personal agency would rightly be everyone's concern.  This is a highly contagious respiratory disease with a freely available vaccine. This isn't even an apples and oranges discussion its an apples and airplanes comparison.

True, but all of those things do make someone more susceptible to other illnesses, which may be contagious.


And the business can deny them entry send them home if they show up sick.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


And we should just pray the disease away
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.


I'll clarify that most U.S. companies expect their wage slaves to never take a day off, even if they've earned them.

I have neurological issues, and I always catch sh*t for taking a day to make sure my brain doesn't break.

The past 3 companies I've worked for, the most well-regarded employees are the people who are constantly at the maximum allotment of PTO, because they never use it.

That's f*cked up. It's part of the hopeless work culture of the US. You're not allowed to take a day off, you're not allowed to have a kid, if you do have a kid and we keep you on then we're not going to pay you for leave, and if you take FMLA we'll concoct a reason to fire you when you get back.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ace in your face: I think it's interesting how corporations are making the rules for society now, not politicians or the church. It's the dawning of a new era

Well, corporations have to answer to all or most of the people.  Politicians only have to answer to their tribe and churches don't answer to anyone.  It's an improvement.


Well I didn't say it's not an improvement lol
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Excuse me, i think i need to take a little break. The urge to strangle is a bit heavy at the moment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes


Science? I thought it was ignorant, uneducated, opinionated white trash on the Internet that never made mistakes.
Did I get that wrong?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ace in your face: I think it's interesting how corporations are making the rules for society now, not politicians or the church. It's the dawning of a new era

...because it's never happened before? FFS, does no one crack a history book any more?


Typically historically corporations have been exploitative of people's health, not the gatekeepers of health. If you opened a history book you would know that
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klivian: This should surprise absolutely no one.

People getting sick is a massive drain on productivity during normal times. Before COVID, how often would someone come into work sick, then over the next month practically everyone in the office gets sick?

The last thing a company wants is to deal with a drop in productivity if an employee gets a long haul case, requiring employees to be vaccinated is purely self interest for the company, but will be a benefit for society because of it.


If companies actually cared, sick days, flex time, remote work for those that can and requiring the yearly flu shot would have already been a normal thing, but it isn't, because they don't. Most companies don't actually care about individual productivity until you as for a raise, they care about asses in the seat. If anyone got a long haul case, or hell, just took a little too much time getting over a good bout, they'd just be fired and replaced.

You're only going to get a few companies to make a big deal about the covid vaccine in the short term, and then it will disappear. Let's stop pretending companies have ethics or morals. We were all in this together 12 months ago, then once everyone forgot about that the layoffs started.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wicked Chinchilla:
People at your work can't catch fat. Or diabeetus.  Or AIDS (like, at your desk i mean), or cancer, or any HUGE number of health issues where the right to privacy and personal agency would rightly be everyone's concern.  This is a highly contagious respiratory disease with a freely available vaccine. This isn't even an apples and oranges discussion its an apples and airplanes comparison.

True, but all of those things do make someone more susceptible to other illnesses, which may be contagious.


And if my aunt had balls she'd be my uncle, but I am not about to mail her a Fathers Day card pre-op.

Whenever they get ill and pose the ability as a direct risk to others in the work place that's an issue.  There is no slippery slope here without a direct attempt to twist the scenario or apply it in some kind of 6-degrees of kevin bacon-esque breakdown of risk assessment, which no one is doing but you.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: flood222: I can't wait to see all the auto-immune issues that come from having the body produce the "virus" your immune system attacks.....

Disclaimer:  I know, I know... Science is always right and never makes mistakes

Science? I thought it was ignorant, uneducated, opinionated white trash on the Internet that never made mistakes.
Did I get that wrong?


Don't you know that science is the debil's tool to steal glory from god
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TYRANNNYYY!!!!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Trainspotr: You know what's going to be fun? Hearing everyone in the country biatch about their insurance options during open enrollment time later this year. It's not like the insurance companies or your employer are going to eat any losses because of Covid treatment.

...almost as if this situation could be used as a catalyst towards moving the country into universal healthcare.

Huh.


It's a nice thought, isn't it?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How is it that after a year and a half that this imple fact has not yet burned through that thick idiotic skull of yours? And don't give me that "understanding BS", because clearly you still don't and simply refuse to, else you wouldn't make this moronic apples-to-boa -constrictors "comparison" (heavy sarcasm) you just made. Your "just asking questions" farkery has cost enough lives and misery since 2020 began, from you and from everyone like you. The human race is poorer for your existence. Goodbye and may whatever noncorporeal that might exists to take notice have mercy on you, even if you deserve none.


Decaf dude.

Remember that virtually every 'covid death' reported in the U.S. simply means the deceased had covid at the time of death, even if the cause was heart attack, drowning, burned in a fire or poisoned with Auntie Mae's pie.

It is a sad statistic, but it is not even a remote fraction of the 1918 pandemic, which KILLED up to ONE out of every FIVE people on the PLANET.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.