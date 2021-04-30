 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Raging digger-driver goes on bulldozing rampage, leaves £700,000 trail of destruction after demolishing offices   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digger, please.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am officially living vicariously through the man who somehow did a million USD worth of damage to a junk yard.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to create more scrap metal so the recycling plant could stay busy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinky toy
cabin
weigh-bridge

[speak_english_tony.gif]
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's barely a bronze on the Saints Row mayhem missions.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 350 Tons of destruction!

/ and that's bad
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Could  this be the guy with the "digger" who failed to free up that ship in the Suez Canal just showing off what he can really do when given a chance?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was a pussy compared to the Killdozer guy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvin_​H​eemeyer

KILLDOZER: How a Man Made His Own Tank | Tales From the Bottle
Youtube Bo9Vu_X6lKw
 
kendelrio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Came to ask if this was a repeat from June 4, 2004...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Came to ask if this was a repeat from June 4, 2004...


He had a legit beef.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Raging digger-driver causes £700,000 of damage"

Amateur - the Killdozer did 10x that, and that's without being on the outskirts of London or adjusting for inflation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag for not get a video of it.
 
B0redd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that's some solid cop math there.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
that looks like it might have been fun, as long as no one gets hurt
 
