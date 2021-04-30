 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   You know it's time for a bigger fishing boat when a croc can launch itself into your boat   (9news.com.au) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
with helpful picture of an octopus on shore
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You gotta read the signs.
 
crinz83
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man received a graze to his flank after a crocodile launched into the boat

that's a tough cut. did it bite the guy across the grain?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/farking love this scene
//waaaiting for the nnight!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"And here we see a croc in its natural environment,...
Being worn ironically by an influencer on Instagram."
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a sign you should be spending time in strip clubs and casinos, not boats.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop it Subby....making me hungry for some deep fried Croc!!!!
 
buckybear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went on a swamp tour once.  They had a pretty decent sized pontoon boat.  One of the gators was freaking massive and scarred from being run over by boats.  It could have easily forced its way onto the tour boat if it had wanted to.
 
