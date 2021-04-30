 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Who knew putting the template of an easily forged document online could lead to forgery?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
92
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.


Android can sideload apps easily.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That's why we need a phone app


NeoCortex42: Android


I was offered this shortly after my 2nd dose:

- - -

The Health Pass from Carbon Health is the first HIPAA-compliant digital vaccination card for people to use as proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

If you've received a COVID-19 vaccine at a Carbon Health site or a Carbon Health network site in California, you already have access to a free Health Pass vaccination card on your phone with you at all times, through Carbon Health's desktop web application or the Carbon Health mobile app for iOS and Android.

Similar to cards issued by the CDC, your Health Pass is a non-replicable, easy-to-display card that's available on your iPhone, your Android device, or the mobile web. It provides detailed proof of vaccination, and could fulfill possible future requirements of proof of vaccination - there has been talk in some regions of using such a system to facilitate travel and large public gatherings. You control who sees your Health Pass: when you turn on the sharing feature, people who have your unique link or who scan your QR code can view your vaccination record.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.

Android can sideload apps easily.


apkpure is where I get mine since I refuse to use Google Play
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically any excuse to act like world class fu*khead.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.


Yep, because faking a screenshot of a legitimate app cannot be done.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Rather?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.

Android can sideload apps easily.


Comment confirmed. Part of my job is to load applications to Android OS to test before official Google Play release.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?


Probably about 74 million or so. But at least 81 million will probably be honest
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?


There's no shortage of huge pieces of shiat around.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was given a link to download my card to Apple wallet. Has my name, both shots lot id and a handy coupon for discounted 5G service if I use the discount code JADEHELM2021
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even have a vaccine card, they refused to give me one "it's in your online portal".

Which is great until I'm in a dead zone and need to show my papers.

/ saved a screenshot of it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: patrick767: You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?

There's no shortage of huge pieces of shiat around.


Almost 75m in this country alone apparently
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to think there's some unseen under-the-hood authentication contained in the dosage information on the cards, something as unique as a fingerprint that could be instantly validated.

I'd like to think that.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting? No. I think I'd use a 3 iron.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could just get the vaccine and not Fark over humanity
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?


This is why even after I get my second shot, I'll be staying masked up for the foreseeable future. Also as a "fark you" facial recognition software.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that right wingers were complete scumbags?

/Oh right, everyone who isn't one
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.

Yep, because faking a screenshot of a legitimate app cannot be done.


With an app it's not hard to generate a QR code that expires in, say, 5 minutes (i.e., if you try to pass off a screenshot later, it'll be rejected as invalid / expired).
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.

Yep, because faking a screenshot of a legitimate app cannot be done.


I'm sure you'll find a way to make fraudulent documents one way or another.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patrick767: You'd have to be a huge piece of shiat to insist that you're vaccinated when you're not. I take it millions of people are doing this?


But how much more of a POS do you have to be to fake vaccination when you already refuse to get vaccinated?   I doubt the distance is all that great.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Putting? No. I think I'd use a 3 iron.


I suggest feather touch. You have entered POWER DRIVE. Push 7-8-7 to swing.
 
vogonity
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So an easily forged template was put.  Put in, put out, put away, put down, put off?  The possibilities are ENDLESS!
 
mr0x
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait there is a covid vaccine card?

What is the use of it?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: I'd like to think there's some unseen under-the-hood authentication contained in the dosage information on the cards, something as unique as a fingerprint that could be instantly validated.

I'd like to think that.


Ideally there would be a secure hash generated from the name, DOB, lot number of vaccine, and date administered. It would be anonymized into an accessible database and easily checked with a scan of a QR code. But nope, no one planned for that.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.


From a practical standpoint, how would you differentiate between a faked image displayed on the screen of a smart phone, and the display of an app?

Also, how would you deal with the approximately 15% of the population that doesn't have a smart phone?

For example, my father, who is 83 years old, has a flip phone.  How would you deal with him?  We had a hard time getting him his vaccination because NYS required you to use a computer or mobile device with internet access.  He tried calling the toll-free number, and when he tried to schedule it, they told him he had to register online.  People just like you who assume everyone has a smart phone or internet access cause issues like that.

And I, for example don't have any kind of cell phone, smart or "dumb".  And I won't carry one.  How would you deal with someone like me?

If your plan only covers 85% of the adult population, what good is it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.


There is a phone app.  It's called a browser.  There is two step authentication mandatory.  You can tattoo the QCode on your butt, use your phone to bring the info up.  But it will still require authenication.

Whatever your card says can be verified.  What was enrolled into the real database is what is put on the card.

Not sure what forgery of a US government document is, but you may get to meet a Secret Security agent, depending on how seriously they take it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.


Cards were designed during the last administration.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]


They can still easily kill people who are immunocompromised, as the efficacy of the vaccines is generally much lower for them.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dan Rather?


No, it's Becky
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Walker: That's why we need a phone app, not an easily forged plain piece of paper. Apple/Google don't allow fake apps, so people would show the real app, open it and show they are vaccinated.

Yep, because faking a screenshot of a legitimate app cannot be done.


Google and Microsoft both have time-limited apps for two-factor authentication with revolving authentication codes every 15-30 seconds. Stop acting like this is so impossible that nobody could've figured this out.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I went for my second Pfizer yesterday at a mass vaccination site, there were approximately 25% as many people as there were three weeks ago, at the same time of day. The nurse who stuck me said it had been like that for a couple days. Either people aren't going back for their second shot, or they're getting it somewhere else.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: From a practical standpoint, how would you differentiate between a faked image displayed on the screen of a smart phone, and the display of an app?


I remember when taking some college entrance tests of something you could bring a TI calculator, but they didn't want cheating so the made us clear the memory before entrance to the exam. So we created a program on the calculator that displayed "MEMORY CLEARED" the same as if we had done so.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.

Cards were designed during the last administration.


You're right. And rather than picking up that football and taking it into the endzone, the current administration did a dance on the 45 yard line and then got pummeled by the opposing team.

The buck stops here ... except when it's inconvenient for us.
 
delysid25
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Headline sentence doesn't understanding grammars
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]

They can still easily kill people who are immunocompromised, as the efficacy of the vaccines is generally much lower for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Which is great until I'm in a dead zone and need to show my papers.


Nice.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Your_pa​p​ers,_please

"Your papers, please" (or "Papers, please") is an expression or trope associated with police state functionaries, allegedly popularized in Hollywood movies featuring Nazi Party officials demanding identification from citizens during random stops or at checkpoints.  It is a cultural metaphor for life in a police state.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.

Cards were designed during the last administration.

You're right. And rather than picking up that football and taking it into the endzone, the current administration did a dance on the 45 yard line and then got pummeled by the opposing team.

The buck stops here ... except when it's inconvenient for us.


It's almost as if vaccinating people took priority over weeding out fraudsters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]


Should we really be wasting expensive ventilators on these people?

It sounds like they want to die.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dittybopper: From a practical standpoint, how would you differentiate between a faked image displayed on the screen of a smart phone, and the display of an app?

I remember when taking some college entrance tests of something you could bring a TI calculator, but they didn't want cheating so the made us clear the memory before entrance to the exam. So we created a program on the calculator that displayed "MEMORY CLEARED" the same as if we had done so.


So, you cheated to get into college?  I swear, everyday, one more piece of the puzzle comes into focus.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.

Cards were designed during the last administration.


The cards also are basically just what a staple in my passport. Just all of a sudden we care if someone forges vaccine records but when I went to Ghana they had no way to know I didn't forge my CDC card saying I got the yellow fever vaccine.

I would imagine though once there is an outbreak on a cruise ship and a person without the vaccine that forged the card is going to enjoy some nice fat federal felony charges.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: And I, for example don't have any kind of cell phone, smart or "dumb".  And I won't carry one.


What do you do, just string telegraph wire with you wherever you go?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Wanderlusting: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: We've had over 100 days and nearly 200 million doses with a new President to work on something more fraud-resistant than a piece of paper with some scribbed nonsense on it. You get the government you voted for.

It's farking horseshiat is what it is.

Cards were designed during the last administration.

You're right. And rather than picking up that football and taking it into the endzone, the current administration did a dance on the 45 yard line and then got pummeled by the opposing team.

The buck stops here ... except when it's inconvenient for us.

It's almost as if vaccinating people took priority over weeding out fraudsters.


Are you under the impression that we couldn't have done both. I know this is hard to fathom, but we built the interstate highway system AND landed a man on the moon in the same decade.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm gonna assume "online" is the missing word here. We should do this with all headlines, leave out one pivotal word and the person who guesses what it is first gets ... high fives all around.
 
Boooozy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why don't they just scan the chip that was imbedded in me when I got the shot?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that my driver's license number is attached to my vaccination status, since I had to show that before I got my shot. Is that the case everywhere? Seems there's probably a database somewhere that might be made available to organizations that need to verify whether someone's been vaccinated.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: KiwDaWabbit: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]

They can still easily kill people who are immunocompromised, as the efficacy of the vaccines is generally much lower for them.

[Fark user image 586x426]


That seems quite sociopathic.
 
