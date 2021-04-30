 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   To mask or not to mask, that is the question for pandemic plagued America   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, HPV vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, Influenza vaccine, Medical School, vaccine skepticism, Dr. Toms Aragn  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 1:03 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the big farking deal?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a face that sort of requires it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
🎶 We can mask if we want to
You can leave covid behind
But if your friends don't mask
They'd better all mask
Or they're no friends of mine 🎶

/ it really is a safety dance
 
Bowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's the big farking deal?


Everyone who complains loudly about wearing a mask is a soft little biatch. Sorry.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.


Exactly

Plus, I kind of like my mask. No colds this year, no flu. Even seasonal allergies seem better for some reason (and lend credence to my theory that it was actually all the dust in spring)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: 🎶 We can mask if we want to
You can leave covid behind
But if your friends don't mask
They'd better all mask
Or they're no friends of mine 🎶

/ it really is a safety dance


Otherwise, everybody's taking the chance.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just like condoms, the people that should be using them wont
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.


That really is the most important thing for some of you isn't it?  Just wear a Planned Parenthood shirt where ever you go and you'll be ok.
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I still wear a mask when bike riding in the woods and I do it to protect myself from all the huffing and puffing of my fellow riders who are convinced the Rona doesn't exist way out in the wilderness

come at me

and ladies are the worst offenders blowing snot and spitting - wtf you nasty biatches
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm keeping my mask.
You can have it when you pry it from my cold dead face.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.


Really it's probably a good idea going forward as well. If you've got any kind of cough or scratchy throat you should wear one. The only thing preventing it before was not wanting to be the weirdo in a mask.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you don't want to wear a mask, don't wear a seatbelt either. That'll show 'em!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're around people, yes. If you're walking around outside, distant from others, no. If you're driving alone in your car, absolutely not.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.


I feel like I've had the easiest/weirdest pandemic experience of all because I was borderline agoraphobic before, became unemployed, and then just leaned into it for a year since I had savings built up. Been seeking medical help for it, meds for anxiety/depression/panic attacks, and lining up a therapist for in-office appointments. Was just joking with my primary doc how even I'm sick of this and ready to at least go back to work. So close...

/Indian variant in 5...
//4...
\\\3...
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Asked and answered. Wearing my mask since people think their own urine and piss and expectorate are treasures from heaven.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: 🎶 We can mask if we want to
You can leave covid behind
But if your friends don't mask
They'd better all mask
Or they're no friends of mine 🎶

/ it really is a safety dance


Alaska Safety Dance
Youtube b9w_paUjzKs
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.

That really is the most important thing for some of you isn't it?  Just wear a Planned Parenthood shirt where ever you go and you'll be ok.


Virtue signaling is a profession these days
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: If you're around people, yes. If you're walking around outside, distant from others, no. If you're driving alone in your car, absolutely not.


Because it's so much better to constantly get your hands all over the mask instead of leaving it on while you go from place to place.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.

That really is the most important thing for some of you isn't it?  Just wear a Planned Parenthood shirt where ever you go and you'll be ok.

Virtue signaling is a profession these days


Both sides do it.

/what side am I supposed to vote for again?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You've been screaming to 'follow the science' for a year.

Follow the science. Stop trying to dictate others lives.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zgrizz: You've been screaming to 'follow the science' for a year.

Follow the science.


We are. It says that we should keep wearing masks until more people get vaccinated.

So thanks for wearing a mask.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zgrizz: You've been screaming to 'follow the science' for a year.

Follow the science. Stop trying to dictate others lives.


The science says that there are still a ton of caveats, including getting vaccinated, outdoors only, and around people from your immediate household. Morons have been waiting all year for the "It's okay to unmask*" signal while ignoring all the other conditions.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Are you fully vaccinated? Wait another 2 weeks for the immunity to kick in.

Did you finish waiting? Wear a mask for now anyway. You can never be too sure that you aren't a breakthrough case and, most of all, you don't want people thinking you're an idiot Trumper. We're almost there.

That really is the most important thing for some of you isn't it?  Just wear a Planned Parenthood shirt where ever you go and you'll be ok.

Virtue signaling is a profession these days


Lack of virtue signaling is a bigger problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's nice not getting mouthfuls and lungfuls of dust every time I go outside.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And this just popped up on my facebook feed.  With idiots like this, this pandemic will never end.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stig2112: And this just popped up on my facebook feed.  With idiots like this, this pandemic will never end.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Un smart
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: If you're around people, yes. If you're walking around outside, distant from others, no. If you're driving alone in your car, absolutely not. Because it's so much better to constantly get your hands all over the mask instead of leaving it on while you go from place to place.


I understand what you're saying but it is kind of silly to have it on when you're in your car or outside by yourself. You're going to touch it anyway, just wash your hands a lot.

I'm going to miss my masks. I have a Whiskey A-Go-Go Hollywood, Hollywood mask, a Boba Fett mask, one with the Imperial insignia and one that has stormtroopers that says, "Move Long".

....yes I do get a lot of girls, why do you ask?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stig2112: And this just popped up on my facebook feed.  With idiots like this, this pandemic will never end.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


"Unafraid"

Oh is that so? Then why do they feel the need to carry a concealed gun into a 7-11 then?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BUT GUYS, THERE'S A VACCINE! IT'S OVER!


/fully vaccinated
//still wears a mask
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'ma keep my mask on until at least end of 2022. What this whole situation has taught me is that there are some filthy farkers out there desperate to spread whatever they have to as many people as possible.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Should be pretty easy to figure out...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

inner ted: Stig2112: And this just popped up on my facebook feed.  With idiots like this, this pandemic will never end.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Un smart


Unable to decipher WTF his tats are saying.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the White House COVID-19 task force call today a reporter tried to do a gotcha question to the panel saying "This morning we saw the First Lady outside wearing a mask even though she's vaccinated, and the President yesterday said he would need to wear a mask if he was sitting close to someone indoors, even though they are both vaccinated, which goes against the CDC guidance. So given that the President is focused on modeling the best health advice, why isn't he doing more to show the country what you can once you are vaccinated???"

The question was totally ignored. Haha.
Difficulty: not a FOX News reporter, a CNN reporter.
Watch it here:
White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing | LIVE
Youtube olvwZVKZoU4
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wobambo: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: If you're around people, yes. If you're walking around outside, distant from others, no. If you're driving alone in your car, absolutely not. Because it's so much better to constantly get your hands all over the mask instead of leaving it on while you go from place to place.

I understand what you're saying but it is kind of silly to have it on when you're in your car or outside by yourself. You're going to touch it anyway, just wash your hands a lot.

I'm going to miss my masks. I have a Whiskey A-Go-Go Hollywood, Hollywood mask, a Boba Fett mask, one with the Imperial insignia and one that has stormtroopers that says, "Move Long".

....yes I do get a lot of girls, why do you ask?


Yeah, but when you're around a place with sink and soap that you can repeatedly use chances are you're at home and don't need a mask. The "while in your car" criticism is just judgemental bullshiat from anti-mask/anti-vaccine people who think they're making a point when they have no idea who that person is, where they are going, or where they are coming from.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I got crap this morning for having my mask pulled down to drink coffee. I wear the stupid thing when I have to, but I hate it and I don't want to be confused with a maskless trumper.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'ma keep my mask on until at least end of 2022. What this whole situation has taught me is that there are some filthy farkers out there desperate to spread whatever they have to as many people as possible.


And how few were actually washing their hands properly.
Black Light Experiment Shows How Quickly COVID-19 Can Spread | NowThis
Youtube kGQEuuv9R6E


I took the health and disease classes seriously during culinary school and have been an almost obsessive-compulsive level of a handwasher since.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.