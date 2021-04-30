 Skip to content
 
(Patheos) Helen Lovejoys: Ban Netflix for mocking Jeebus
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Typical Christian attitude: Ban, outlaw and censor everything I don't agree with.

But I bet you didn't mind it when Southpark mocked Arabs. I'm willing to bet you were OK with that
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was about love and forgiveness...guess not.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If god doesn't have a sense of humor, why did he make poop jokes so funny?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where can I be a WHARRGARBLly Karen about Disney mocking my sincerely held Tarot cards in Hot Topic?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go have a Disney themed satanic panic.
Tarot cards are the debbil, okay? Okay!
/don't 🐟
//I'm just goofing around
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My guess is she has no problem watching unarmed black people die at the hands of police.

But fictional religious characters and creepy NRA types being disrespected she has a problem with.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any takers on if she also biatches about cancel culture?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show just gained some fans.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned with 30 Helens' consensus on coleslaw.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Christians and their cancel culture.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Typical Christian attitude: Ban, outlaw and censor everything I don't agree with.

But I bet you didn't mind it when Southpark mocked Arabs. I'm willing to bet you were OK with that


She's missing the whole point. If real Jesus were around, he would definitely agree with the cartoon, tell her that she's a hypocrite and condemn the NRA as doing the work of Satan.

Jesus is portrayed unequivocally as being a disruptive influence on society, trying to point out inequities and the lack of civil rights and social justice. He certainly would disapprove of the institutionalization and mediocrity of Christianity along with its endless emphasis on the mystical and supernatural rather than just trying to actually make the world a better place to live.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtue untested is no virtue at all.  You cannot legislate your way into heaven.  You have to earn it.  If they understood--if they truly believed--they'd be pro legal abortion, drugs, sex, blasphemy.  They'd show us sinners the way by resisting those temptations...even the temptation to scold.

Even the temptation to be offended.

They'd be strong and virtuous in spite of the traps and snares laid to waylay them.

/Instead they mock their own Christ by denying his power and forgiveness.
//He said, ladies, to tend to your own spiritual life...not other people's.
///Yours is not to judge another's path.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Have never understood people like this, because they never seem to understand that if you don't like it, don't watch it.

It's not my cup of tea.  I consider it disrespectful at best (was raised Roman Catholic, am now a little-c christian) but if you want to watch it, fine - whatever blows your hair back.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for being against "cancel culture", right?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, fark off
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's the son of God he can probably handle a little mockery.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: I'm more concerned with 30 Helens' consensus on coleslaw.


30 Helens
Youtube BDTZcj8Xink
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya gotta go all Charlie Hebdo if you want people to take your outrage seriously.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard of that show before. Now I have and I think it sounds great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought their Dog was omniscient and omnipotent. Why does Dog need their help?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So much for "guns don't kill people, people kill people".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only there were some way I could cancel Netflix, but no, the heathens force me to watch it, and there is simply nothing I can do.

"The Dig" is awesome, for the record, even if it does contort highly respected archaeologists to wedge in a stupid romance angle.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: That show just gained some fans.


I had no plans to watch it before, but this just makes it a must-see! :D
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess she's never heard of Jesus Christ Vampire Hunter.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: If god doesn't have a sense of humor, why did he make poop jokes so funny?


God's sense of humor seems to be intact if slightly strange.

Gods' followers have no sense of humor.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just wish the show Preacher had followed the comic exactly.  The fundies would have gone gibbering ratshiat insane.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

log_jammin: any takers on if she also biatches about cancel culture?


She would blame it on all those (((Hollywood))) liberals.
 
padraig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'd never heard of that show before. Now I have and I think it sounds great.

[Fark user image 850x470]


No, it's pure crap.

Also, those hypocrites don't get to complain about Cancel Culture ever again.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I just wish the show Preacher had followed the comic exactly.  The fundies would have gone gibbering ratshiat insane.


Gone?
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lol:  "Messiah-nara Biatches"

Never heard of the show. Just gained a fan.
 
sniderman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her head would explode if she ever saw the anime "Saint Young Men" It's about Jesus and Buddha vacationing in Japan.

Saint Young Men - Anime Movie PV / Preview Trailer
Youtube -P4BJdOMce8
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: leviosaurus: If god doesn't have a sense of humor, why did he make poop jokes so funny?

God's sense of humor seems to be intact if slightly strange.

Gods' followers have no sense of humor.


Christian humor is selective. It's OK to poke fun at the poor, drug addicts, anyone different than you are, but not ok for you to poke fun at them
 
