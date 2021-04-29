 Skip to content
(TMZ) Epidemiologist Joe Rogan says Joe Rogan's a farking idiot for saying kids don't need COVID vaccinations (tmz.com)
96
    More: Followup, Public health, English-language films, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Joe Rogan, Youth, healthy people, popular podcast host, Spotify's Joe Rogan  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A virus doesn't care if your healthy or not. It replicates. That's it. The consequences of that replication can be devastating to the human body. Exercise, eating right and being young will not save you.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He admits he spread lies on a subject he knows nothing about.

And yet, he's still blathering on.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BLOODY STUPID JOE ROGAN JOHNSON IS RIGHT !
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He is so terribly unfortunate.  He does actually strike me as the person who is better than the next guy.  It's not any good, but it's not any worse.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark that guy
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lemme guess...you just need Jeebus, right?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uttertosh: He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.


he's admitted he's a moron many times. the problem his he goes right back to doing shiat like this without missing a beat.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One taking medical advice from Joe Rogan will most likely be exterminated for reasons unrelated to natural causes, unless natural causes is expanded to include catastrophic rectal trauma related to generating viral video content.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.


Sort of. In true derp fashion he blamed the media.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: uttertosh: He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.

he's admitted he's a moron many times. the problem his he goes right back to doing shiat like this without missing a beat.


That's the problem with morons. They don't learn.

At least he tries to fix things on an ad hoc basis as he dimly grasps his failures.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: uttertosh: He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.

he's admitted he's a moron many times. the problem his he goes right back to doing shiat like this without missing a beat.


Yep.  Admitting faults is good, but without action to address them going forward he's basically just Urkle-ing us all.

"Did I do that?", Rogan asks again, for the thousandth time.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who called him Gwyneth Paltrow for men was right.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be honest. He only backtracked because he is afraid in this day and age he will lose his money making venue. In private I'd bet a few grand he feels exactly what he said. We biatch people arent honest in media but then make it to where they cant voice their own opinion. Even if wrong and uninformed they're entitled to their opinion. If you're so stupid that you take Joe's opinion to decide not to get one that's on you as an individual
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jamie can you look up backpedaling"
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: He admits he spread lies on a subject he knows nothing about.


Wow, that sure is a good reason to uniquely pick on a guy who just apologized.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.


White people who think Oprah is a better person than Joe Rogan.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but a YouTube video from a podiatrist in Cleveland claims the vaccines cause blood clots. I just don't know who to believe.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: He admits he spread lies on a subject he knows nothing about.

And yet, he's still blathering on.


That's literally his job. He smokes weed and says stupid shiat. Most people probably agree with about half of what he has to say. He's just entertaining to listen to. I'm honestly not a Joe Rogan fan mostly because I'm jealous I am not getting high and making obscene dollars to say stupid shiat. Still, I think it's hilarious how bothered you are by just the fact that the man apparently exists and speaks. He's Joe Rogan. You could quite literally go the rest of your life without ever having to listen to or see the man speak in real life or through the internet.

I really don't think the problem anymore is so much about Alex Jones or his ilk. I'm starting to think it's people like you who must feel some sort of compulsion to inform others about how you feel regarding anything and everything. It's Joe Rogan lol. Click the "X" on the video and move the fark on. Jesus.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dirkfunk: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

[Fark user image 324x156]


Well that was easy.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

White people who think Oprah is a better person than Joe Rogan.


I was wrong. Joe Rogan is the second dumbest white person on the planet. ryant123 just took his crown.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The person who called him Gwyneth Paltrow for men was right.


Just please don't make a candle that smells like your dick
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While you losers were wasting time getting an "education" in school, some of us were getting a REAL education on the Joe Rogan Experience.  It's the kind of education THEY don't want you to know about.

This post is sponsored by DMT.  Enter the promo code R-O-G-A-N to get 15% off your first order of DMT.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm just worn down from the talking heads on the Right constantly doubling down on their bad takes, but I think it's refreshing he admitted he was wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Their argument was you need it for other people. That makes more sense, but that's a different argument. That's a different conversation."

JFC.
 
Underemployed in Greenland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rogan, like Trump, has quantum level convictions.  The mere observance of them by others causes them to change.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The person who called him Gwyneth Paltrow for men was right.


I always called Jordan Peterson the Gwyneth Paltrow for men.  Instead of hippy dippy woo, Jordan Peterson uses what he calls "logic" which is really just a series of self-help platitudes.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The person who called him Gwyneth Paltrow for men was right.


It was Sara Schaefer
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.


Can I nominate David Barton? His plan to convert the whole world to christianity within 2 years by each christian just converting one non-believer a year is a master's thesis in stupidity.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't talk for hours at length about any and every given topic on the planet with a million people listening and not occasionally be wrong.  He's human.  Relax.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: BLOODY STUPID JOE ROGAN JOHNSON IS RIGHT !


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: uttertosh: He actually backtracked and admitted his mistake. I can respect that even if I think he's a bit of a douchebro.

Sort of. In true derp fashion he blamed the media.


It's simply insane talking to people who get sucked in to the Rogan/podcast/youtube alternatives to actual news.

It's almost indescribable. From the nastiest guests and the shiattiest views to simple ignorance, these viewers are in love with defending their sources. And it isn't because all the viewers are terrible racists or malicious in nature, ime, it is because they hate mainstream, organized, stuff, they abhor experts and professionals.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: ryant123: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

White people who think Oprah is a better person than Joe Rogan.

I was wrong. Joe Rogan is the second dumbest white person on the planet. ryant123 just took his crown.


You must not have watched her show. Literally every complaint you can level at Rogan can be leveled at her. From the platforming bad guys to the pseudoscience.

And you know, neither one of them are actually that bad if you aren't a complete hysterical moron and remember they aren't professors or journalists. You idiots act like you've discovered something important when you realize Joe Rogan isn't well regarded as a source of medical information.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underemployed in Greenland:

Rogan, like Trump, has quantum level convictions.  The mere observance of them by others causes them to change.

Brodinger's scat.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: casual disregard: ryant123: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

White people who think Oprah is a better person than Joe Rogan.

I was wrong. Joe Rogan is the second dumbest white person on the planet. ryant123 just took his crown.

You must not have watched her show. Literally every complaint you can level at Rogan can be leveled at her. From the platforming bad guys to the pseudoscience.

And you know, neither one of them are actually that bad if you aren't a complete hysterical moron and remember they aren't professors or journalists. You idiots act like you've discovered something important when you realize Joe Rogan isn't well regarded as a source of medical information.


That went to a weird place really quickly.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: A virus doesn't care if your healthy or not. It replicates. That's it. The consequences of that replication can be devastating to the human body. Exercise, eating right and being young will not save you.


Actually, "being young" will reduce your chances of serious illness from COVID-19 by a factor of between 20 and 50, depending on just how run you are.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.


Well, he manages to get payed a bunch of money for his stupid opinion vs us, who post our stupid opinions for free.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listen to Joe Rogan a lot and he's right.  People like me are not going to get sick.  I use seven different virility supplements I ordered from Joe Rogan's sponsors, I spend an hour in the gym each week doing just curls, and I eat nothing but ground beef.  Nothing can make me sick.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: A virus doesn't care if your healthy or not. It replicates. That's it. The consequences of that replication can be devastating to the human body. Exercise, eating right and being young will not save you.


They won't save you from getting infected or infecting others, but they may help you survive the side effects of the virus, like death.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now Rogan can get back to talking about why he finds it impossible to roller blade.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: He is so terribly unfortunate.  He does actually strike me as the person who is better than the next guy.  It's not any good, but it's not any worse.


He strikes me as totally average. It's actually a really good example of how the right screws somebody up. Rogan was mad at the lockdowns because he didn't feel threatened and wanted to do stuff like go to comedy clubs. People criticized him for that which hurt his ego, which is pretty fragile. That's when he latched on to "masks are weak" as a way to make himself feel better about that criticism. That cycle continued with liberals criticizing him and conservative loving him. Now states like NY and CA are saying "let's get vaccinated and open up!" but because it's a lot of the same people who made fun him Rogan said "you don't need to get vaccinated." Meaning he was helping extend the lockdown that he originally hated because he got so twisted up in being mad at the people who were correctly pointing out that he was wrong.

This isn't to say that calling Joe Rogan stupid for saying stupid things was incorrect. Just that the way we got here isn't because of two rational people making rational arguments but instead because of one side that reacted illogically and kept doing so even when it contradicted their original goal.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

Well, he manages to get payed a bunch of money for his stupid opinion vs us, who post our stupid opinions for free.


paid.  FTFM
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: Let's be honest. He only backtracked because he is afraid in this day and age he will lose his money making venue. In private I'd bet a few grand he feels exactly what he said. We biatch people arent honest in media but then make it to where they cant voice their own opinion. Even if wrong and uninformed they're entitled to their opinion. If you're so stupid that you take Joe's opinion to decide not to get one that's on you as an individual


MizzouFTW: Still, I think it's hilarious how bothered you are by just the fact that the man apparently exists and speaks. He's Joe Rogan. You could quite literally go the rest of your life without ever having to listen to or see the man speak in real life or through the internet.

I really don't think the problem anymore is so much about Alex Jones or his ilk. I'm starting to think it's people like you who must feel some sort of compulsion to inform others about how you feel regarding anything and everything. It's Joe Rogan lol. Click the "X" on the video and move the fark on. Jesus.


See, folks? The problem here isn't Joe Rogan giving dangerous health advice. The problem is cancel culture.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: casual disregard: Joe Rogan is the dumbest white person on the planet. Prove me wrong.

Well, he manages to get payed a bunch of money for his stupid opinion vs us, who post our stupid opinions for free.


Speak for yourself.

This post is sponsored by turtles.  Enter the promo code R-A-P-M-A-S-T-E-R to get 15% off your first order of turtles.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: A virus doesn't care if your healthy or not. It replicates. That's it. The consequences of that replication can be devastating to the human body. Exercise, eating right and being young will not save you.


Sure, the virus doesn't care, but negative outcomes are most strongly correlated with old age and obesity.  Being young and healthy does protect you.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: thrillbilly1967: Let's be honest. He only backtracked because he is afraid in this day and age he will lose his money making venue. In private I'd bet a few grand he feels exactly what he said. We biatch people arent honest in media but then make it to where they cant voice their own opinion. Even if wrong and uninformed they're entitled to their opinion. If you're so stupid that you take Joe's opinion to decide not to get one that's on you as an individual

MizzouFTW: Still, I think it's hilarious how bothered you are by just the fact that the man apparently exists and speaks. He's Joe Rogan. You could quite literally go the rest of your life without ever having to listen to or see the man speak in real life or through the internet.

I really don't think the problem anymore is so much about Alex Jones or his ilk. I'm starting to think it's people like you who must feel some sort of compulsion to inform others about how you feel regarding anything and everything. It's Joe Rogan lol. Click the "X" on the video and move the fark on. Jesus.

See, folks? The problem here isn't Joe Rogan giving dangerous health advice. The problem is cancel culture.


No, the problem is we're talking about Joe Rogan like it's actually super important. It's like the "ban plastic straws" component of the culture war.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told to hate Joe Rogan because of the kind of people he gives a platform to. He invited so and so and let them spread their opinion, so he's an enabler.

Nevermind that he had Michael Osterholm on for an hour and half in March 2020 right when shait got real.
 
