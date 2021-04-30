 Skip to content
(KAAL-TV Austin)   Remember that bar owner on the lam? So did the authorities   (kaaltv.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She flaunted defying the state and local pandemic regulations, ran up a tab on the fines, failed to turn herself in, evaded arrest, and went into hiding.
Posts bail and is cut loose.
There are no palms or faces large enough for this one.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

felching pen: She flaunted defying the state and local pandemic regulations, ran up a tab on the fines, failed to turn herself in, evaded arrest, and went into hiding.
Posts bail and is cut loose.
There are no palms or faces large enough for this one.


Sounds about white.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her arrest is invalid unless they were maritime sheriffs because the United States is a corporation. Thank you for attending my TED talk.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: She flaunted defying the state and local pandemic regulations, ran up a tab on the fines, failed to turn herself in, evaded arrest, and went into hiding.


Are we sure she isn't one of the Blues Brothers?
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: felching pen: She flaunted defying the state and local pandemic regulations, ran up a tab on the fines, failed to turn herself in, evaded arrest, and went into hiding.
Posts bail and is cut loose.
There are no palms or faces large enough for this one.

Sounds about white.


Yeah this is one of those cases where your mind can't help but jump to, "Imagine if she was any other color." This woman would still be in the hospital ward of the prison awaiting her public defender to wake her up to tell her she was denied bail.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The facebook comments are as expected.

https://www.facebook.com/theinterchan​g​e/posts/4285695578121861

It's clear many white people only feel poor, black and brown people should be arrested
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
